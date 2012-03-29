FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
#Market News
March 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained
unchanged at 198 	
basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread 	
narrowed by 1 bp to 611 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads 	
remained unchanged at 129 bps, 171 bps, and 245 bps, respectively. The 'BB' 	
spread remained flat at 438 bps, 'B' narrowed by 3 bps to 658 bps, and 'CCC' 	
remained flat at 1,023 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications contracted by 1 bp 	
each to 303 bps and 318 bps, respectively. Banks, industrials, and utilities 	
remained flat at 305 bps, 289 bps, and 203 bps, respectively.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 197 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 	
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 636 bps and its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

