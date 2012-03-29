FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises AGBank outlook to stable from negative
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises AGBank outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- In our view, AGBank's asset quality has stabilized and funding 	
pressure has reduced.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on AGBank to stable from negative and 	
affirming our long- and short-term ratings on the bank at 'B-/C'. 	
     -- Our ratings on AGBank reflect our 'b+' anchor for a commercial bank 	
operating only in Azerbaijan, and the bank's moderate business position, 	
moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and 	
adequate liquidity.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce 	
the amount of existing problem loans, and maintain current levels of 	
capitalization and profitability.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Azerbaijan-based AGBank to stable from negative. At the same time, the long- 	
and short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed at 'B-/C'.	
	
Rationale	
We note that, overall, amid the easing economic environment, AGBank has 	
improved the credit quality of its loan portfolio. 	
	
The bank has managed to achieve better funding diversification by shifting 	
toward a higher share of customer deposits in liabilities, as well as 	
increasing maturities of its wholesale borrowings. 	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on AGBank on the bank's "moderate" 	
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, 	
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these 	
terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'. 	
	
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan is 'b+'. 	
	
Azerbaijan's economic risk score is '8', reflecting the country's highly 	
concentrated economy, dominated by the oil sector, and our assessment of 	
extremely high credit risk in the economy. We see weak underwriting standards 	
that result in weak asset quality. However, the economic risk score is 	
somewhat balanced by Azerbaijan's good economic growth and rising wealth and 	
current account surpluses. Inflation levels are stable, with a low level of 	
indebtedness. 	
	
Azerbaijan's industry risk score is '9', which reflects weak banking 	
supervision and regulation, but which is somewhat supported by Azeri banks' 	
moderately successful track record during the financial market crisis. 	
Corporate governance is weak, however. The industry risk score also reflects 	
the banks' high risk appetite and high market distortions from state 	
ownership, as well as structural weaknesses in systemwide funding. 	
	
Our assessment of AGBank's business position as "moderate" reflects our view 	
of the bank's small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and 	
midsize enterprises. With total assets of Azerbaijan manat 319 million on Dec 	
31, 2011, AGBank ranks among the top 15 banks in Azerbaijan. 	
	
Azerbaijani citizen Chingiz Asadullayev and his business partner own a 	
controlling 50.5% stake in the bank. The minority stakes are owned by 	
International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 17.5%) and Russia-based 	
investment fund Kazimir Partners (not rated; 10%), which somewhat mitigating 	
corporate governance risks. We have noted the owners' risk-oriented thinking 	
and limits on the bank's risk appetite. The management team is stable and in 	
our view is a relative strength of the bank's business position compared with 	
peers'. 	
	
We assess AGBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", which is a neutral 	
rating factor for banks with a 'b+' anchor. We expect that the risk-adjusted 	
capital ratio, before adjustments for diversification, will remain at 5%-7% 	
over the next two years, and earnings capacity will remain adequate. In our 	
projection, we factor in a 20% expansion of loans, as well as the capital 	
injection in 2012. We note that, despite a difficult operating environment, 	
the bank remained profitable during the cycle, and earnings started to pick up 	
in 2011, thanks, in our opinion, to lower credit costs and an increase in net 	
interest income. 	
	
Our assessment of AGBank's risk position is "moderate". In an Azerbaijani 	
context, the bank is not aggressive in terms of market growth or excessive 	
restructuring and better-than-system-average risk-management practices 	
installed with technical support from IFC. The amount of nonperforming loans 	
(overdue more than 90 days and restructured) under International Financial 	
Reporting Standards has remained stable over the last 15 months, and the total 	
share of these loans fell to 27% from 31% of the total loan book over 2011. We 	
 view as positive that the bulk of the old problem assets are approaching the 	
final stage of resolution.	
	
The bank's provisioning ratio (57% of nonperforming assets) is better than the 	
system average. Portfolio concentration is relatively high: The top 20 	
borrowers account for 33% of total loans and 201% of adjusted total equity. 	
	
AGBank's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is "adequate", in our 	
opinion. The bank's funding profile is now more stable than before, with 	
greater focus on customer deposits (77% of liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011) 	
and long-term wholesale funding (21% of liabilities as of the same date). The 	
bank's 20 largest depositors contributed a moderate 23% of its total 	
liabilities. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 21% of total assets as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, which we think should be an adequate cushion in case of large 	
unexpected refinancing needs. 	
	
The long-term rating on AGBank is equal to the SACP, reflecting our view of 	
the bank's "low" systemic importance in the Azerbaijani banking system. In 	
addition, we do not factor in any uplift for exceptional shareholder support.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will reduce the 	
amount of existing problem loans, with increasing provisioning levels, and 	
maintain current levels of capitalization and profitability.	
	
We could raise the ratings on AGBank if an improvement in the bank's operating 	
environment is significant and durable enough to trigger a revision of our 	
BICRA assessment on Azerbaijan. We could also consider a positive rating 	
action if we see significant improvements in the bank's business position, or 	
more material reduction in the level of nonperforming loans than we currently 	
expect. 	
	
We may take a negative rating action if we see the switch toward a more risky 	
lending policy that resulted in rapid capital erosion, or worsening of the 	
funding and liquidity position.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                 B-	
	
SACP                                 b-	
 Anchor                              b+	
 Business Position                   Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings                Moderate (0)	
 Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity               Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                              0	
 GRE Support                         0	
 Group Support                       0	
 Sovereign Support                   0	
	
Additional Factors                   0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
	
Related Criteria	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
Related Research	
     -- BICRA On Azerbaijan Maintained At Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011	
 	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                   To                     From	
AGBank 	
 Counterparty Credit Rating        B-/Stable/C            B-/Negative/C 	
 Certificate Of Deposit            B-/C                   B-/C 	
 	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

