TEXT-Fitch affirms European Union, Euratom ratings at 'AAA'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Union's (EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The ratings of the EU and Euratom are primarily based on the support they receive from their 27 member states. Despite rating downgrades of member states in 2011 and 2012, nine of them were rated 'AAA'/ 'F1+' by Fitch at end March-2012, constituting 66% of gross national income (GNI) -based contributions to the EU Budget. The ratings also take into account the highly conservative and prudential rules set up by these two institutions on their lending and borrowing activities and the EU's preferred creditor status. Although lending activity is not its main mission, the EU provides loans to sovereigns under three programmes. Macro-financial assistance loans (MFA) are available for non-EU member states, balance of payment (BoP) loans are dedicated for EU member states outside the euro area facing external difficulties and European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) loans are available to all EU member states. In addition to this lending activity, the EU also provides guarantees to loans granted by the European Investment Bank ('AAA'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1+') to countries outside the EU. EU loans outstanding have increased significantly since 2008, up to EUR40bn at end-2011. This rise is mostly attributable to the EFSM program, under which loans to Ireland and Portugal of respectively EUR22.5bn and EUR26bn were approved in 2010 and 2011 and partially disbursed. The rise in loans should be more moderate in coming years as approvals under the EFSM program should stop when the European Stability Mechanism is intended to be enforced in 2012. The purpose of Euratom is to fund the construction of nuclear installations within the EU and, since 1994, to finance safety operations and/or the dismantling of nuclear installations in certain non-member states, all of which are based in Eastern Europe. Loans outstanding (EUR446.8m at end-11, vs EUR465.8m at end-10) are concentrated on projects in Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The EU and Euratom's financings are funded by borrowings from the debt market. The EU and Euratom are not permitted to borrow funds for purposes other than financing their lending programme. Lending and borrowing activities follow strict prudential rules. Funding is usually matched to loans in terms of maturity, interest payments and currency. The EU and Euratom cannot engage in maturity transformation, foreign exchange risk taking or other commercial risks. In addition, both entities have de-facto preferred creditor status; if debtors face payment difficulties, reimbursement of interest and principal to the EU or to Euratom, as for multilateral development institutions, takes priority over funds owed to other creditors. Support from member states to the EU and Euratom's debt servicing relies on several layers. First, a Guarantee Fund is fed by the EU budget to cover losses on operations to non-EU member states, i.e. loans under the MFA program, guarantees on EIB financing and Euratom loans to non-member states. It can be activated after three months of delays in loan repayment and covered 8.3% of operations to non-EU countries at end-2011. The assets are managed conservatively. If losses exceed the amounts of the fund, the EU will call on budget funds. Additionally, all EU borrowings are covered by the EU budget. Debt service is classified as priority expenditure for the budget hence funds earmarked for other activities could, in extremis, be used to meet debt payments. Furthermore, the EU can access the monthly transfers made by member states to fund their budget contributions in each country's central bank or treasury in order to meet EU debt service obligations. If these amounts are not sufficient, member states are obliged, by EU regulations, to provide the funds necessary to prevent a default by the EU, in an amount that cannot exceed 1.23% of the EU's GNI. Given that their contribution to the EU budget is around 1% of EU GNI (2012: 0.98%), an additional approximate 0.20% of EU GNI can be called every year, which represented more than EUR30bn at end-2011. The EU ensures that its debt service never exceeds this amount in any given year. At end-2011, debt service under the three lending programs (MFA, BoP and EFSM) for the coming years did not exceed EUR10bn a year. Besides, the legal commitment that member states have to answer to exceptional budget calls by the EU is not restricted to their respective share in budget contributions: the EU regulations foresee that all member states can be obliged to contribute, if necessary beyond their initial share in the EU budget. Given the importance of this support mechanism in Fitch's assessment of EU and Euratom ratings, Fitch would review the ratings of both institutions if the ratings of France ('AAA'/Negative) and the UK ('AAA'/Negative) were downgraded. The EU is a supranational administrative body created to foster the integration of its 27 member states. It has full legal personality and can raise funds under its own name to fund its lending activity. Borrowings were previously made under the name of the European Community. Euratom was founded by the Treaty of Rome in 1957 with the same member states as the EU. Its objectives included promoting research on nuclear fuel, establishing safety standards and ensuring nuclear fuel supply in member states.