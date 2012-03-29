TEXT-Fitch rates Russia's HSBC Bank (RR) LLC 'BBB+'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's HSBC Bank (RR) LLC (HSBCR) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Support Rating of '2'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary. The Long-term IDR reflects the support HSBCR is likely to receive, if needed, from its ultimate shareholder, HSBC Bank Plc ('AA'/Negative). In addition to HSBC's own rating and its full ownership of HSBCR, Fitch's view of the high probability of support also considers the high level of integration between HSBCR and the broader group, and the common branding. HSBCR's economic viability and reasonable return from core operations (including revenues earned on business originated by the bank but booked elsewhere) also create incentives for the continuation of HSBC's operations in the Russian market, despite their relatively small scale. At the same time, the potential for HSBCR to receive and utilise support in foreign currency could be constrained by Russia's transfer and convertibility risks, which are captured by the Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. Fitch also notes that retail business in the Russian market has become less strategically important for HSBC following the curtailment of retail banking activities in 2011. HSBCR continues, however, to develop its corporate and financial markets business. Should the Country Ceiling be changed in either direction, Fitch will probably revise HSBCR's ratings. The sale of HSBCR to a lower-rated owner, or a multi-notch downgrade of HSBC, could each also lead to a downgrade of HSBCR. However, neither of these is expected at present. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating (which reflects a bank's stand-alone strength) to HSBCR due its high dependence on the parent. This includes, in particular, integrated risk management infrastructure, a limited domestic franchise (with most competences and competitive advantages secured through integration with the parent), and reliance on parent liquidity and risk-sharing capabilities. HSCBR, initially a Moscow-based subsidiary of Republic Bank of New York, was acquired by HSBC group in 1999. With a balance sheet of RUB63bn (USD1.9bn) at end-2011, HSBCR accounted for about 0.1% of the group's total assets. The ratings actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'F2' Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: assigned 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support rating: assigned '2' Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Associate Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 6 Gasheka Street, 125047 Moscow Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: + 7 495 956 9903, Email: anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria