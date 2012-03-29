FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Principal Global Investors commercial servicer ranks
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Principal Global Investors commercial servicer ranks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed the STRONG commercial primary servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE 	
commercial special servicer rankings on Principal Global Investors.	
     -- The rankings reflect our opinion of the company's knowledgeable and 	
experienced management team, an effective systems environment, and internal 	
control methodologies.	
     -- PGI is part of the Principal Financial Group Inc., which
includes the Principal Life Insurance Co.	
    	
     March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG
commercial primary servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE commercial special servicer
rankings on Principal Global Investors (PGI). The outlook for the rankings is
stable.	
	
PGI is a subsidiary of the Principal Life Insurance Co. (PLIC) and is an 	
indirect subsidiary of the parent holding company, the Principal Financial 	
Group (PFG). PGI manages the commercial real estate servicing activities of 	
its parent and other Principal-related organizations. PGI also engages in 	
portfolio management, debt and equity investments, and advisory and 	
development services for third parties. PGI originates and services commercial 	
mortgage loans and securities (CMBS). The company's servicing operations are 	
based in Des Moines, Iowa. 	
	
KEY RANKING FACTORS	
	
Strengths:	
     -- Sound operations, efficient reporting systems and accounting controls, 	
continued employee training, and high levels of automation.	
     -- A focus on continued process improvements, capacity planning, and 	
technology enhancements.	
     -- Diversified portfolio with very low delinquencies.	
	
Weakness:	
     -- Increased aging of non-CMBS REO assets in compliance with investor and 	
senior management reviews and approvals for longer holding periods. 	
 	
We have a STRONG subranking for management and organization, a STRONG 	
subranking for primary loan administration, and an ABOVE AVERAGE subranking 	
for special servicing loan administration, which support the overall 	
commercial servicer rankings. We also consider the financial position to be 	
Sufficient.	
	
OUTLOOK	
	
The outlook is stable. PGI predominantly services its own originations. 	
Functional areas within the company provide origination, primary and special 	
servicing, investment (debt and equity) management, and advisory services to 	
the company's various business lines, departments, and other operating 	
companies. Standard & Poor's expects the company will maintain its role in 	
commercial real estate lending and investing and continue its competent and 	
efficient performance as a primary and special servicer. The latter was 	
evidenced by PGI's number of workout resolutions over the past two years 	
notwithstanding the slight increase in average age of REO assets.	
	
	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 	
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. 	
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. 	
     -- Select Servicer List.

