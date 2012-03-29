TEXT-S&P raises Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International covered bonds ratings

March 29 - OVERVIEW -- Following a review of Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International's covered bond program, we have raised our ratings to 'AA' from 'AA-' on the program and all related series. -- Our rating action follows the change in the covered bond program's ALMM classification to "low" from "moderate", thereby increasing the maximum potential ratings uplift above the issuer credit rating to six notches. -- The outlook on the ratings on these public-sector covered bonds is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on the issuer credit rating. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA' from 'AA-' its credit ratings on Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.'s (HPBI: BBB/Stable/A-2) public-sector covered bond program and related issuances of covered bonds ("lettres de gages publiques") issued under the program. The outlook remains stable (see list below). Our rating action follows our review of the information provided with respect to cover pool characteristics and cash flows (as of Nov. 30, 2011). We have applied our covered bond criteria (ALMM criteria) and have reviewed the current asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for HPBI's public-sector covered bond program to be six notches above the 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low". This corresponds with a change in the ALMM classification to "low" from "moderate", increasing the number of notches of maximum potential ratings uplift--to six from five--between the rating on the covered bond program and the ICR on HPBI. We have based our credit analysis on the key characteristics of the public-sector assets in the portfolio: Current aggregate balance of the cover pool (mil. EUR): 2,855 Distribution of asset type: Exposures to public-sector entities (%): 98.4 Substitute collateral (%): 1.6 Concentration: By top 20 borrowers (%): 62.93 By largest individual exposure (%): 5.89 Weighted-average rating: BBB+ Scenario default rate (%): 14.73 Under our ALMM criteria, we consider that the current 'AAA' overcollateralization level needed to cover the asset default risk is 2.5% on a nominal basis. The key results of our analysis are: ALMM (%): 4.82 Classification of ALMM: Low Program categorization: 2 Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches): 6 Maximum potential rating: AA Weighted-average target asset spread (bps): 375 Target credit enhancement (%)*:0 Available credit enhancement (%)*:0 Bps--Basis points. *Due to analytical adjustments, these figures have been set to zero, i.e., the program has more than sufficient overcollateralization for the maximum achievable ratings uplift above the ICR according to our five-step process to evaluate the maximum potential ratings uplift for a covered bond program under our ALMM criteria. We note that the overcollateralization ratios, which we calculate using our Covered Bond Monitor model, and which have been set to zero here, differ from those published by the issuer. This is a result of the different presentation of zero-coupon liabilities by the issuer. Data published by the issuer are based on zero-coupon bonds presented at their current notional amount, as per legal reporting requirements. In our analysis, we consider zero-coupon bonds at their final redemption amount, consistently for all issuers. Adjustments to cash flows for zero-coupon bonds can lead to changes in outstanding amounts and percentage values of actual and target credit enhancement, but have no nominal effect on the outcome of the analysis, i.e., nominal target credit enhancement. Under the issuer's reporting convention, as of Nov. 30, 2011, there were about EUR2,449 million of covered bonds outstanding, secured by about EUR2,855 million of public-sector assets. As HPBI's public-sector covered bonds pool contains a relatively large amount of zero-coupon bonds, this difference in presentation results in a large difference in the calculated overcollateralization. We base our calculation of target credit enhancement levels on asset and liability cash flows, and not on initial nominal balances. Therefore, in our view, the difference in the overcollateralization ratios is presentational only. Our analysis indicates that the cover pool can support 'AA' ratings on HPBI's public-sector covered bonds. This reflects our assessment of the target credit enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered bonds. We have consequently raised to 'AA' from 'AA-' our ratings on HPBI's covered bond program and all related issuances of covered bonds issued under the program. Our 'AA' ratings on HPBI's public-sector covered bonds currently use the maximum six-notch ratings uplift above the ICR as determined under our ALMM criteria. Therefore, under our rating approach, any lowering of the ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds. The outlook is stable for our 'AA' ratings on HPBI's public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the stable outlook of our rating on the issuer. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q4 2011, Jan. 24, 2012 -- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Request For Comment: Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, March 23, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Covered Bond Monitor 5.0, Aug. 17, 2010 -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Methodology & Assumptions: Applying The Derivative Counterparty Framework To Covered Bonds, Feb. 26, 2008 -- Revised Framework for Applying Counterparty and Supporting Party Criteria, May 8, 2007 -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or Local And Regional Governments, May 3, 2006 -- Covered Bond Monitor: Technical Note, Feb. 14, 2006 -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight On Key Analytics, July 16, 2004 -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality Of Public Sector Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003 -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, Jan. 27, 2003 -- Criteria For Rating Luxembourg Lettres de Gage Publiques, Aug. 13, 2001 -- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, June 25, 2001 RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Raised Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A. AA/Stable AA-/Stable Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Lettres de Gage Publiques