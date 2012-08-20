TEXT-S&P puts ratings of Affinion Group Holdings on watch negative

Overview -- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s already high debt leverage likely will rise further. Operating performance is under pressure stemming from financial institution reregulation. -- We have placed our ratings for Affinion, including our 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that weaker operating performance will significantly narrow the margin of compliance under financial covenants over the next two quarters. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including our 'B' corporate credit rating, on Stamford, Conn.-based Affinion Group Holdings Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Total debt was $2.25 billion as of June 30, 2012. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that weak operating performance in the second half of 2012 will significantly narrow the margin of compliance with the credit agreement's net debt leverage covenant. Operating performance is under pressure as a result of a slight decline in membership products revenues stemming from regulatory uncertainty experienced in the financial services industry, the company's largest client pool. Overall revenues declined 2.5% in the second quarter of 2012, while EBITDA was roughly flat. We believe that EBITDA may decline at a mid-to-high single digit rate for the full year 2012 as regulatory pressures likely will result in lower new campaign launches by large financial institution marketing partners. Affinion's consolidated lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was high at 7.2x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe leverage may approach 8x by year-end 2012. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was thin, at 1.6x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe coverage may decline to 1.5x for full-year 2012. Discretionary cash flow was minimal for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at roughly 10% of EBITDA, because of increasing working capital related to recent acquisitions and higher capital spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain low at roughly 10% of EBITDA in the full year 2012. Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. operating company, and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings parent. Pro forma net debt leverage, including the contribution from recent acquisitions, was 5.22x as of June 30, 2012, compared with a 5.75x covenant, providing a modest 13% margin of compliance. We expect Affinion's margin of compliance with its net debt leverage covenant to diminish to the mid-single-digit percentage area by year-end 2012 because of weaker operating performance and a slight increase in cash balances. We also expect Affinion to need an amendment to remain in compliance with the step-down to 5.25x as of June 30, 2013, unless management executes it near-term financial strategies. CreditWatch We will review Affinion's business and financial strategies as and operating outlook in reassessing our rating. We believe that ratings downside risk is limited to one notch, to our 'B-' corporate credit rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Affinion Group Holdings Inc. Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Affinion Group Inc. Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.