TEXT-Fitch affirms FTPYME Santander 1 FTA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTYPME Santander 1, FTA's notes, as follows: Class B1 (G) notes (ISIN ES0339773014) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Negative Outlook Class B2 notes (ISIN ES0339773022) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Negative Outlook Class C notes (ISIN ES0339773030) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Negative Outlook Class D notes (ISIN ES0339773048) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Negative Outlook The affirmation reflects the sufficient level of credit protection, increased credit enhancement (CE) levels and the transaction's good performance. The transaction is performing well compared to other Fitch-rated SME CDOs in Spain based on 90+ delinquencies and defaulted assets currently in the portfolio (current defaults). 90+ delinquencies and current defaults are both 1% whereas the average 90+ delinquency rate for Fitch-rated SME CDOs is 4.1%, and average default rate is 5.2%. The good performance has enabled the transaction to honour its payments obligations without drawing on the reserve fund on any payment date since closing. The reserve fund is currently at its minimum level (EUR18m) and cannot amortise any further. The class B1(G), B2 and C notes have been affirmed at 'AA-sf', which is the highest achievable rating for Spanish structured finance (SF) transactions following the downgrade of Spain's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB'/Negative in June 2012. The rating cap reflects the agency's concerns that the weakening sovereign increases the likelihood of extreme macroeconomic events that could undermine the performance of the securitisations. The Negative Outlook assigned to these tranches reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating. CE levels have increased due to the deleveraging of the pool and stable credit performance. The outstanding balance of the pool represents 16% of initial pool and 98.9% of the portfolio is secured by real estate properties. CE is 57.8% for the class B1 (G) notes, 45.7% for the class B2 notes, 36.5% for the class C notes and 6.7% for the class D notes. There is no obligor concentration in the transaction portfolio as the top 1 obligor accounts for 1% of the outstanding portfolio balance and the top 10 to 5%. Industry concentration is moderate with 18% of the portfolio exposed to real estate related sectors. The borrowers are primarily located in Madrid and Barcelona, with 21% and 12% of the outstanding portfolio balance respectively. The transaction was originally exposed to Banco Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which served as account bank, paying agent, liquidity facility provider and hedging agent. In line with the agency's SF counterparty criteria, which indicates a minimum counterparty rating threshold of 'A-'/'F2' for SF notes rated above 'A+', the bank was no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a direct support counterparty without appropriate structural features in place that would mitigate the risk arising from the lower credit quality of the entities. Fitch has been informed by Santander de Titulizacion SGFT, SA that the account bank has been replaced by Santander UK plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') and that the swap agreement is cash collateralised. Paying agency roles are still maintained by Banco Santander, which is judged by Fitch as sufficient considering its strong operational and credit track records. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)