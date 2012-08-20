TEXT-Fitch affirms FRANs 2003 Plc notes

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FRANs 2003 Plc's class A1 and class A2 notes at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed FRANs 2003 Plc's class B notes at 'BB+', with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation of the class A1 and class A2 notes continues to reflect collateral and loan to value ratios (LTVs) commensurate with the 'BBB' rating category. LTVs of around 64% are able to sustain stresses of 20% on its Tier 1 aircraft and a 35% stress on its Tier 2 aircraft before the LTV for debt outstanding under the Class A notes reaches 100%. This demonstrates some improvement compared with last year, where aircraft values could only sustain a 15% stress scenario on its Tier 1 aircraft and a 35% stress on its Tier 2 aircraft, however, this is largely related to the deterioration in the euro versus the USD. Class A1 and class A2 notes are senior tranches, ranking pari passu with each other and benefiting from a moderate level of over-collateralisation, due to a relatively liquid collateral pool. Repayments to the noteholders by the airline are a secondary consideration for senior tranches. However, the creditworthiness of the airline indicates the airline's financial ability to repay noteholders in the first instance. Where Air France is not in a position to repay noteholders, the facility is exposed to the unpredictability of the repossession and remarketing process. The rating for class B notes (subordinated tranche) has been affirmed due to the probability that Air France will repay noteholders in an event of default, near term maturity and to a lesser extent, due to the improvement of its LTV. However, the rating of the class B notes is constrained by the creditworthiness of the airline. The 68.4% LTV of tranche B, which represents an improvement on last year's figure, is deemed to be relatively strong and indicative of a 'BB' rating category. The ratings for both tranches are supported by the structure's liquidity facilities. These enable interest payments to be made in the event Air France can no longer do so, even if Air France becomes insolvent. Essentially these act to defer an event of default on the notes and provide the issuer, FRANs 2003, with additional time to repossess and liquidate the asset. These liquidity facilities, which are sufficient to cover remaining interest payments on the notes, mitigate to some extent the more onerous French insolvency regime compared with that of the US. Repayment of these facilities occurs prior to repayment on the notes for both class A and class B. Consequently, interest remaining on the notes has been added to the loan outstanding for the purpose of calculating LTVs. Fitch's 'Aircraft Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates' criteria, (dated 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) guided Fitch's analysis of the FRANs 2003 securities, but the application has limitations relating to the criteria's assumed legal framework, which reflects the US bankruptcy code and other frameworks, such as the Cape Town Treaty. The ratings incorporate features specific to the FRANs 2003 securities including the timing and process for the repossession of aircraft, and therefore conclusions reached in Fitch's analysis of the FRANs 2003 securities may not be applicable to other Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. The methodology provides for a distinction in the rating of senior tranches, which follow a "top-down" approach, and subordinated tranches, which follow a more "bottom-up" approach. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Class A1 and Class A2 - Senior Tranches - Material improvement in the aircraft values such that LTVs remain below 100% when a 25% stress scenario is applied to Tier 1 collateral of the aircraft pool and a 40% stress to Tier 2 aircraft Class B - Subordinated tranche: -Improvement of Air France's creditworthiness Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: Class A1 and Class A2 - Senior Tranches - Deterioration in the LTV to over 100% where a 15% stress scenario is applied to Tier 1 collateral of the aircraft pool and a 30% stress to Tier 2 aircraft Class B - Subordinated tranche: - Deterioration of Air France's creditworthiness - The LTV (base value) approaching 100%