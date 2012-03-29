FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P keeps Martin Marietta Materials on watch negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The ratings on U.S. aggregates producer Martin Marietta Materials 	
Inc., including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications pending the outcome of its unsolicited bid for Vulcan 	
Materials Co. 	
     -- We will likely update or resolve the CreditWatch pending the results 	
of Martin's exchange offer for Vulcan's stock  and/or the results of the 	
election for Martin Marietta's proposed four directors to Vulcan's board. The 	
election is expected to occur at the time of Vulcan's annual meeting.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it was keeping 	
its ratings on Raleigh, N.C.-based Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 
(Martin Marietta) , including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch
with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 13, 	
2011, following Martin Marietta's announcement of its unsolicited offer to 	
acquire Vulcan Materials Co. (BB/Watch Positive/--) for approximately $4.7 	
billion in stock. Under the terms of the proposed exchange offer, existing 	
Vulcan shareholders would receive 0.5 shares of Martin Marietta stock for each 	
share of Vulcan. If completed as proposed, Vulcan shareholders would own 	
approximately 58% of the combined entity.	
	
To date, Vulcan's board has recommended rejection of Martin Marietta's offer 	
as inadequate. Martin Marietta has also proposed the election of four new 	
members to Vulcan's board at Vulcan's annual meeting to be scheduled at the 	
time of Vulcan's annual shareholder meeting, anticipated to take place by 	
mid-year. There are also several legal actions underway between Vulcan 	
Materials and Martin Marietta, the outcome of which could impact the timing 	
and completion of the combination of the two companies. The offer to exchange 	
Vulcan shares for Martin shares expires on May 18, 2012, but could be extended.	
	
The negative CreditWatch listing for Martin Marietta reflects our view that 	
the combined entity's pro forma leverage before synergies of 6.3x is more 	
in-line with a lower rating despite our view of the combined entity's likely 	
"strong" business risk profile. As a result, based on our initial analysis, we 	
have determined that if the acquisition is completed as currently proposed, 	
and market conditions remain in-line with expectations, the ratings on Martin 	
Marietta would likely be lowered, potentially by more than one notch. 	
Nevertheless, the increased leverage and integration risks, given the size of 	
the transaction, is somewhat mitigated by our view of the proposed combined 	
company's generally enhanced business risk profile, good ability to generate 	
cash flow and potential for significantly improved EBITDA when markets 	
improve, as well as meaningful potential synergies. The combined entity would 	
be the largest producer of aggregates in North America with revenues of nearly 	
$4.0 billion with 278 million tons of product shipped, over 630 facilities, 28 	
billion tons of reserves, and approximately 15% market share.	
	
The completion of the proposed merger is subject to the outcome of the 	
exchange offer, as well as certain customary conditions and regulatory 	
approvals.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's will meet with management to review its operating and 	
financial plans and will continue to monitor events, including the outcome of 	
the legal actions, the results of the exchange offer and the election of new 	
members to Vulcan's board of directors. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, 	
Standard & Poor's will assess the likelihood of completion of the merger and 	
the impact on the ratings on Martin Marietta.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings On CreditWatch Negative 	
Martin Marietta Materials Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+/Watch Neg 	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2/Watch Neg  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

