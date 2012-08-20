TEXT-Fitch may cut Aetna Inc ratings

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Aetna Inc. (AET) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating actions follow AET's announcement that it is acquiring Coventry Health Care Inc. (CVH) in exchange for AET common shares and cash totaling $5.7 billion. See the full list of rating actions below. The action reflects Fitch's concerns about AET's post-close financial leverage and the integration risks associated with the transaction. Fitch notes the transaction is materially larger and more complex than acquisitions completed by AET in recent years, and is majority debt-financed. Assuming the acquisition and its financing are completed as currently envisioned, upon close of the acquisition Fitch expects to affirm AET's ratings and assign Negative Rating Outlooks. Important to AET's ultimately retaining its current ratings will be reducing financial leverage to more closely approximate pre-acquisition levels, and effectively integrating CVH's operations. Fitch currently believes this is the most likely outcome, but that execution carries risks given both the market environment, and general challenges related to acquisitions. If upon further analysis Fitch determines that AET is likely to succeed in these efforts with only a minimal risk of not achieving its goals, the agency will revise the Rating Outlooks to Stable. Conversely, if it is determined that AET is unlikely to succeed in these efforts, Fitch will downgrade AET's ratings one notch. Key financial metrics included in Fitch's assessment will include AET's run-rate ratios of debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital. At the acquisition's close, Fitch expects these ratios on a pro forma basis to approximate 2.0x and 40%, respectively. Fitch believes that run-rate ratios approximating 1.8x and 30-35% achieved within 12-24 months of the transaction's close would be supportive of AET's current ratings. Fitch believes that the integration risk associated with this acquisition is significant in part because other acquisitions completed by AET in recent years have been materially smaller from a financial and operational perspective and because acquiring comparatively small health plans has been an important part of CVH's strategy in recent years. Fitch's assessment of AET's effectiveness in integrating CVH's operations will focus on the company's success in achieving expense synergies AET has outlined to Fitch, as well as post-acquisition membership, revenue, and earnings trends. Fitch views the acquisition as strategically beneficial to AET in light of the additional membership, enhanced membership diversification, and overall scale benefits it will provide. CVH's 5.3 million medical membership will add meaningfully to AET's 18.2 million members. Additionally, because CVH's membership is more concentrated in government sponsored business than AET's, the combined membership base will be better positioned to benefit from the growing number of dual-eligible beneficiaries. Fitch expects AET to finance the $5.7 billion acquisition by issuing $2.5 billion of new debt, $2 billion of common shares, and by using $1.2 billion of existing cash. CVH has $1.6 billion of debt outstanding that will be included in AET's post-close consolidated capitalization. Given the current low interest rate environment and generally favorable credit market conditions, Fitch expects AET's cost of debt financing to be comparatively low, which will somewhat mitigate the increase in key post-closing financial metrics such as the company's debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA-to-interest expense ratios. Key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to remove AET's ratings from Rating Watch Negative and downgrade the ratings prior to the acquisition's close include: --Material changes in the terms of the acquisition; --Materially higher than expected acquisition financing costs; --Indications that AET's post-acquisition financial leverage is unlikely to be reduced to pre-acquisition levels. Key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to remove the Ratings from Rating Watch Negative and affirm the ratings at their current levels include: --Evidence that the acquisition is not going to be completed and that AET's financial profile is materially unchanged from its pre-acquisition profile; --Operating performance that suggests AET's post-close financial leverage is likely to be reduced to pre-acquisition levels. Assuming the acquisition closes as expected key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to downgrade the ratings include run-rate: --Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x; --Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%; --EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage below 5x; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios below 275%. Assuming the acquisition closes as expected key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to affirm the ratings include run-rate: --Debt-to-EBITDA ratios less than 1.8x; --Debt-to-capital ratios less than 35%; --EBITDA-to-revenue margins that exceed 7%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios that approximate 10x or maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage approximating 5x; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC RBC ratios below 275%. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Aetna Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --$1.5 billion commercial paper program 'F1'. Fitch has also placed the following notes, rated 'A-', on Rating Watch Negative: --$750 million of 6% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016; --$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016; --$500 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018; --$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 9, 2020; --$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021; --$800 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2036; --$700 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037; --$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042. Fitch has also placed the following 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength Ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Aetna Life Insurance Company Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation) Aetna Health of California Inc.