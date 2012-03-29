TEXT-Fitch affirms Municipality of Nkangala, South Africa at 'BBB+'/'AA-(zaf)'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the South African District Municipality of Nkangala's Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB+' and the Long-term national rating of 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks for both ratings are Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Short-term national scale rating of 'F1+ (zaf)'. The affirmation reflects Nkangala's robust operating performances and declining low debt amid weak socio-economic indicators by international standards. Adverse changes in the funding system and debt escalating beyond Fitch's expectations could trigger a downgrade. Conversely, improving planning capacities coupled with continued high operating surpluses, in line with Fitch's expectations, and easing of the macroeconomic uncertainties which led to the Republic of South Africa's Outlook being revised to Negative on January 13, 2012 could be positive for the rating. Nkangala continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations with an operating balance above ZAR200m, or about 80% of revenues. In Fitch's opinion the potential devolution of additional responsibilities and hiring additional staff could lead to Nkangala's operating surplus declining over the medium term yet remain above ZAR170m, or well above 50% of revenues. The replacement of the Regional Service Council (RSC) levy with national grants from FY07 limits Nkangala's fiscal autonomy, making it vulnerable to adverse policy decisions by the national government. Although a new funding system based on a share of the fuel levy could be implemented over the medium term, it is still unclear whether Nkangala will receive further responsibilities, such as the devolution of water services. Nevertheless Fitch expects Nkangala's operating revenues to remain above ZAR330m by FY13/14 from about ZAR290m in FY10/11. Nkangala's operating expenditure increased to about ZAR56m in FY10/11 from about ZAR46m in FY09/10 largely driven by growing staff costs. According to the administration, personnel costs are likely to continue to grow over the medium as additional employees are hired to fill vacant posts. The increase in operating expenditure could eventually increase by two or threefold, reaching ZAR150m if new responsibilities are passed to the District Municipality while not significantly affecting the operating margin's buoyancy. Fitch expects Nkangala's capital expenditure which is largely delivered through subsidies to the six constituent cities and concentrated on roads, water and sanitation, to rebound to about ZAR200m over the medium term, up from ZAR100m in 2008. This could lead to a gradual absorption of the accumulated cash resources, which reached about ZAR460m in FY10/11 thanks to strong surpluses before debt over the past five years. Nkangala's gross debt continued to decline to ZAR52m in FY10/11 accounting for less than 20% of current revenue, from the peak of about ZAR80m in FY04/05. Fitch expects the financial debt to continue to decline to about ZAR40m over the medium term as the high reserves make borrowing unlikely. As a result the debt and debt service coverage ratios will likely remain strong accounting for less than one year of the current balance and 15x the operating balance. Nkangala is one of the three districts of the Mpumalanga Province with a population of about 1.3 million. It has low economic wealth indicators by international standards, with a GDP per capita below the national level. The expected 3%-4% average annual GDP growth over the medium term is unlikely to significantly boost employment. Moreover, income inequalities and HIV prevalence remain long-term challenges. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 05 March, 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States