TEXT-Fitch cuts Pfleiderer AG to 'D'
#Market News
March 29, 2012

TEXT-Fitch cuts Pfleiderer AG to 'D'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pfleiderer AG's 
(Pfleiderer) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'D' from 'C' and its
Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C'. Pfleiderer's subordinated hybrid bond, issued by
its subsidiary Pfleiderer Finance B.V., is affirmed at 'C' with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR6'.	
	
The downgrade follows the announcement by the company that Pfleiderer AG has
filed an application for insolvency on March 28 2012. In line with Fitch's
methodology, the hybrid bond rating has been affirmed at 'C'. This rating
indicates an exceptionally high level of credit risk and a poor recovery rating.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

