TEXT-S&P rates VWR Funding proposed notes 'B-'

Overview -- U.S. laboratory products distributor VWR Funding Inc. is raising $750 million of new senior unsecured notes to repay its existing $713 million of 10.25% senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning our 'B-' and '5' senior unsecured debt and recovery ratings to the proposed issuance; all existing ratings are unchanged. -- We believe any decrease in interest costs will not be significant enough to alter our view of VWR's liquidity or financial risk profile. -- Our stable outlook on VWR reflects our expectations for consistent or improving liquidity, moderate sales growth, modest margin improvement, and minimal improvement in its substantial adjusted debt leverage. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level and '5' recovery rating to Radnor, Pa.-based laboratory products distributor VWR Funding Inc.'s proposed $750 senior unsecured notes. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for senior unsecured lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B-' rating on the notes is one notch lower that our 'B' corporate credit rating on VWR, in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '5'. We affirmed all ratings, including our corporate credit rating. Our rating outlook remains stable. The interest rate on the new notes will be determined by market conditions, but we expect the transaction to save approximately $20 million in annual interest expense per year. It should be nearly debt-neutral, and the interest savings will not be big enough to alter our view of VWR's liquidity or financial risk profile. Rationale Our ratings on VWR overwhelmingly reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, because of its exceptionally heavy leveraged buyout (LBO)-related debt burden, growing preferred stock (which we treat as debt), and exposure to the improving, but still weak, global economy. Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) acquired VWR in 2007, markedly increasing debt and debt-like obligations. Given nearly $3 billion of debt, $120 million of operating lease obligations, and viewing MDP's preferred investment as debt, adjusted debt is about $5.1 billion. This level of adjusted debt is unlikely to change over the next few years, because we expect accretion of the pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock to offset scheduled bank loan amortizations. We view VWR's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its scale and the industries barriers to entry, as well as its narrow business focus. We project only modest leverage improvement, with adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining over 11x in 2012 and 2013. We can reasonably expect some modest improvements in EBITDA, given VWR's solid and defensible business position and operating efficiency efforts. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 12.5x, down from a peak in March 2008 of 15.4x. We now believe VWR will underperform our 2012 revenue expectations for high-single-digit growth, which we published in November 2011. VWR's revenue growth thorough the June 2012 quarter was just over 1%; we now expect moderate 2012 growth because of slow R&D spending growth by large pharmaceutical customers (low-single-digit growth) and budget uncertainties for its industry (mid-single-digit growth) and government (low-single-digit declines) customers. We expect VWR growth to be more in line with our expectations for about 2% U.S. GDP growth in 2012. We project modest margin improvements to approximately 10% in 2012 and 2013: For the first-half of 2012, margins were with our expectations. EBITDA margins were flat in 2011 (9.8%) after gains through cost controls and pricing increases in 2010 (10.0%) and 2009 (9.5%). VWR improved margins by eliminating near-duplicate product offerings, improving pricing discipline, increasing the proportion of private-label goods sold, and moving back-office operations off shore. Integrating acquisitions and growth in higher margin private-label goods will drive future margin improvements. Operating cash flow materially lagged our expectations, primarily on working capital build up, as VWR increased inventory, partly to stock its new Visalia, Calif. warehouse, faced a decrease in payables on timing delays, and receivables increased as it shifted to a new ERP system in North America. We expect this trend to normalize over the second half of 2012. VWR's business risk profile remains satisfactory. It is the second-largest distributor of products to the global research laboratory market, playing a critical role in the market's efficient operation. The combination of the company's scale and its long-term customer relationships poses very high barriers to competitor entry. Consumables, which provide a recurring revenue stream, account for roughly 75% of sales. However, we believe VWR is somewhat narrowly focused as a distributor of laboratory products. Liquidity VWR's liquidity is adequate for its needs; sources of cash likely will exceed uses over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of VWR's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, included cash and cash equivalents of $149 million. -- VWR generated $139 million of operating cash flow in 2011. -- We project 2012 operating cash flow of more than $100 million; this amount of cash flow is very small relative to VWR's adjusted debt burden. -- We expect VWR to maintain significant availability under its existing revolving credit facility. -- VWR had $228 million available for borrowing under its revolver as of June 30, 2012. -- In November 2011, VWR entered into a three-year, $200 million accounts receivables securitization facility, which provides some additional liquidity; however, the company had only $18 million available under the accounts receivable facility as of June 30, 2012. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $40 million to $50 million annually. -- The existing credit facility does not contain any financial maintenance covenants. -- VWR had a $104 million compensating balance it used in a global cash-pooling facility. -- We view VWR's liquidity as only adequate, because of its limited ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on VWR Funding Inc., published Nov. 29, 2011, on Ratings Direct. Outlook Our rating outlook on VWR is stable, reflecting our view of operating trends and expectation for very modest improvement in credit measures. Without a significant reduction in leverage, we will not raise our ratings in the foreseeable future. Our ratings are based on the assumption that VWR maintains or improves liquidity over the next 12 months. We could lower our ratings if operating issues weaken liquidity to so that a default was more probable within two years on cash outflows. This could be caused by an unlikely 10% sales decline and a 100-basis-point reduction in margins. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List VWR Funding Inc. Ratings Affirmed VWR Funding Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- VWR Funding Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery rating 5 New Rating VWR Funding Inc. Senior Unsecured $750 mil sr nts due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.