TEXT-Fitch rates Frederick County, Md. GOs 'AAA'

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'AAA' to the following general obligation (GO) bonds of Frederick County, Maryland (the county): --$61.95 million GO public facilities taxable refunding bonds, series 2012B. The bonds will be sold competitively on August 23rd. Proceeds will advance refund certain outstanding GO bonds for debt service savings without extending final maturity. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$495.79 million general obligation bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS SATISFACTORY FINANCIAL RESERVES: By state law the county is required to maintain an undesignated and unappropriated fund balance equal to 5% of general fund spending. Reserves considered available for operations by Fitch have historically been much higher, exceeding 10%, providing satisfactory financial cushion to accommodate unforeseen spending needs or negative revenue variances. SOUND BUDGETARY PERFORMANCE: Operating results are generally positive with net draws on fund balance occurring during fiscal years 2007-2009 largely related to capital and other non-recurring uses. General fund expenditures are conservatively forecasted, contributing to net results that consistently and comfortably exceed budget projections. ADEQUATE REVENUE FLEXIBILITY: Revenue raising flexibility is adequate, as the county maintains property and income tax rates below neighboring jurisdictions and state maximums, although implementation over the near term may be constrained by economic and political considerations. STRONG ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: Frederick County benefits from its location within an approximate one-hour driving distance to both the Baltimore, MD and Washington D.C. metro areas. Key economic and demographic factors, including employment and population growth, wealth indicators, educational attainment, and rates of joblessness, consistently perform at a level on par or in excess of the state and nation. DEBT TO REMAIN AFFORDABLE: Outstanding obligations are rapidly amortized, affording flexibility to absorb future issuance plans with minimal impact on key debt ratios and spending levels that are currently considered moderate on an overall basis by Fitch. CREDIT PROFILE AUDITED 2011 RESULTS DEPICT STRONG SURPLUS Audited financial results for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2011 reveal a $36.3 million operating surplus and a net increase in fund balance of $28.1 million after transfers out (or a strong 6.7% of total spending of $418.5 million). Audited results exceeded the county's earlier projections of a net surplus of $16.2 million. The final income tax distribution was better than anticipated, capping off a year in which income tax receipts exceeded the original budget by $18.7 million. Total revenues finished more than $21.5 million above budget, marking the first time since fiscal 2007 that actual revenues met or exceeded budget projections. Actual spending finished well below the adopted budget (by $15.7 million or 3.7%), a consistent pattern noted by Fitch. IMPROVED BALANCE SHEET RESOURCES The unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the assigned, unassigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) at the close of fiscal 2011 was $61.6 million or a healthy 14.7% of spending. The unrestricted fund balance includes $20.1 million and $38.9 million of fund balance assigned for appropriation in fiscal 2012 and 2013, respectively. The amount of fund balance set aside for future spending is established as the difference between the budgeted and actual net change in fund balance from the prior audited fiscal period. CONTINUED RESERVE POLICY ADHERENCE State law requires an undesignated and unappropriated reserve equal to 5% of spending. The county reports a restricted fund balance of $20.2 million in fiscal 2011 for such purpose, which is not included in the calculation of the unrestricted fund balance noted above to which Fitch would give credit as an available resource. POSITIVE RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2012 Preliminary fiscal 2012 results show a third consecutive year with a net operating surplus. Revenues and expenditures are projected to outperform the budget by 4.3% and 1.2% respectively, fully replenishing the $20.8 million fund balance appropriation. The estimated operating surplus of $2.9 million is expected to be added to the assigned fund balance, further strengthening the unrestricted balance to $64.5 million or a strong 15% of spending. SIZABLE BUDGETED FISCAL 2013 APPROPRIATION For fiscal 2013, the budget includes a $41.36 million (8.8% of spending) fund balance appropriation. The county has historically underspent its budget and conservatively budgets revenues. However, a substantial decline in reserves absent a plan to restore restructure balance would be inconsistent with the current rating level. STRONG ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS Frederick County remains among the fastest growing counties in Maryland, supported by the availability of developable land, competitively priced housing stock, and reasonable proximity (approximate one-hour drive time) to three international airports, as well as employment opportunities in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas. The county experienced relatively light job losses during the recession, buoyed by the significant presence of the federal government. Job growth continues at a healthy rate, with 2011 employment up 1.1%, driving unemployment down to 5.7% as of May 2012 after peaking at 7.5% in February 2010. Fort Detrick, which is located in Frederick County, is the home of the National Cancer Institute, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and the leading medical research laboratory for the nation's biological defense program. According to the county, the Fort Detrick campus, which hosts five cabinet-level agencies, is responsible for 9,200 existing employees and an additional 1,500 new jobs over the next few years. Currently $2 billion in construction is underway and $1 billion in construction is planned to support multiple existing missions as well as Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The presence of Fort Detrick has also fueled growth in the high-wage bioscience and advanced technology sectors. Other large private sector employers within the county include Frederick Memorial Healthcare System and SAIC. Per capita income levels have exhibited strong recent growth, and are parallel to the state and 129% of the U.S. average. MODERATE DEBT RATIOS Overall debt levels remains moderate, at $2,496 per capita and 2.2% of market value. The county aggressively repays debt, with approximately 73% of outstanding principal scheduled for retirement within 10 years. Debt service costs accounted for an affordable 8% of general fund spending. The county's policy is to maintain general fund debt service costs at 8.6% of revenues. The county remains in compliance with this guideline. Debt ratios are not expected to change materially - the county's fiscal 2013-2018 capital improvement program (CIP) calls for the issuance of approximately $242 million in GO bonds thru 2018, which essentially mirrors the amount of outstanding debt that will be repaid within the same period. The CIP totals $479.6 million, which is $65 million more than the fiscal 2012-2017 CIP. Education projects continue to account for the bulk of the program at nearly 50% followed by transportation and roads (20%) and general government (12%). The county does not have exposure to variable-rate or short-term debt or derivatives. Long-term liabilities related to employment benefits are not expected to pressure future operations. The county provides pension benefits to its employees through single-employer defined benefit plans. The county has contributed 100% of the annual required contribution (ARC) for at least the last six years. The county's 2011 contribution equaled a low 5% of general fund spending. As of July 1, 2010 the plan was adequately funded at 76.75% after adjusting the 7.75% investment rate of return to 7%. The county also provides other post-employment benefits (OPEB) to its retirees. As planned, as of fiscal 2012 the county fully funded the OPEB ARC which represented an affordable 4% of spending in fiscal 2012. Beginning fiscal 2013, teachers' pension costs will be shifted to local governments over a four-year phase-in process. The state is expected to offset the majority of the costs with increases in various revenue streams such as income tax. For the county, the net cost by fiscal 2016 is currently $2.1 million, which represents less than 1% of spending. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). 