TEXT-S&P cuts all ratings on Synagro Technologies

Overview -- Synagro Technologies Inc. required an equity contribution of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2012 in order to maintain compliance under the financial covenants in its credit facilities. -- The company borrowed $22 million under its revolving credit facility in the first half of the year and now has $1 million of availability under the facility. -- We are lowering all of our ratings on Synagro by one notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's weak earnings and liquidity heighten default risk and may prompt us to lower ratings again in the next quarter or two. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered all of its ratings on Houston, Texas-based Synagro Technologies Inc. (Synagro) by one notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade of Synagro reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" liquidity. The company no longer has any headroom under its total leverage covenant, and required an equity contribution of $0.5 million from its financial sponsor during the second quarter in order to maintain compliance. Under the terms of the credit facility, Synagro is allowed at most three cures in any four consecutive fiscal quarters. In addition, we note that the company's combined unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving facility have declined by roughly $5 million from March 31, 2012 to June 30, 2012. At June 30, 2012, the company had $28 million of unrestricted cash and $1 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. We believe the company borrowed essentially all of the availability it had remaining under its revolver in order to bolster liquidity as it negotiates with its lenders to find an amenable solution to the situation. While the current liquidity may be sufficient to fund the company's fixed-charge obligations during the next quarter, a longer-term resolution regarding this issue remains uncertain at this time. In conjunction with the negotiations to address the financial covenants, the company is also seeking to extend the maturity of its revolver, which matures on April 2, 2013. With $318 million of trailing-12-month revenue at June 30, 2012, Synagro manages the organic, nonhazardous biosolids that water and wastewater treatment facilities generate (materials that meet government regulations for beneficial reuse arereferred to as biosolids). The expiration of the alternative fuel mixture tax credit (AFMC) has reduced Synagro's earnings drastically, as it had contributed more than $20 million in each of the past two years and benefited EBITDA as calculated for covenant purposes. Although the company's core profitability, excluding AFMC benefits, has improved in the past couple of quarters and is improved on a year-over-year basis, the absence of AFMC contributions pressures liquidity. The company's capital structure is highly leveraged, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA of almost 10x at June 30, 2012. Liquidity We believe Synagro's liquidity is weak. The company utilized essentially all of the remaining availability under its revolving facility through increased borrowings during the second quarter. Synagro has no EBITDA headroom under the total leverage financial covenant of the credit facility, and the company received an equity contribution of $0.5 million in order to maintain compliance. The facility is due in less than one year on April 2, 2013. Synagro's other debt amortization requirements are manageable. The company's first-lien term loan matures April 2, 2014, and amortizes at $652,000 per quarter. The company's second-lien term loan matures Oct. 2, 2014, and is not subject to amortization. Absent an amendment or refinancing of the capital structure to provide adequate headroom under the financial covenants, Synagro's liquidity could become further constrained. Synagro's private equity sponsor The Carlyle Group has already provided one equity contribution to allow for compliance with financial covenants, and it could do so again in future quarters. The credit agreement restricts the company's ability to cure potential covenant violations through an equity contribution to three of any four consecutive quarters and limits the amount of the contribution up to the amount necessary to render compliance. As of June 30, 2012, Synagro reported $28 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet. The company had $1 million available under its $89 million revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit and drawn borrowings, though we note that effective availability is minimal because of the financial covenant restriction. We assume that Synagro will not generate significant free cash flow in 2012, as the company is unlikely to benefit from the receipt of AFMC proceeds (which approached $23 million in 2011). We estimate capital expenditures of roughly $30 million in 2012. Total capital spending should be lower this year, as the construction of a biosolids processing facility in Philadelphia was completed in the first quarter. Maintenance capital spending is modest (about 2% to 3% of revenues). Recovery analysis We rate both the company's $100 million revolving credit facility and its $290 million first-lien term loan B facility 'CCC', the same as the corporate credit rating, with recovery ratings of '4', indicating our view of an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's $150 million second-lien term loan facility 'CC', two notches below the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our view of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (See "Synagro Technologies Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published on RatingsDirect). Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Synagro's liquidity is likely to remain weak during the next few quarters, characterized by a lack of headroom under financial covenants and limited ability to borrow under the revolving facility. Synagro Technologies Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Synagro Technologies Inc.
Senior secured CCC CCC+
Recovery rating 4 4
Senior secured CC CCC-
Recovery rating 6 6