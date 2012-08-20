FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts all ratings on Synagro Technologies
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts all ratings on Synagro Technologies

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- Synagro Technologies Inc. required an equity contribution of $0.5 
million in the second quarter of 2012 in order to maintain compliance under 
the financial covenants in its credit facilities.
     -- The company borrowed $22 million under its revolving credit facility 
in the first half of the year and now has $1 million of availability under the 
facility.
     -- We are lowering all of our ratings on Synagro by one notch, including 
the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's weak 
earnings and liquidity heighten default risk and may prompt us to lower 
ratings again in the next quarter or two.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered all of its 
ratings on Houston, Texas-based Synagro Technologies Inc. (Synagro) by one 
notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook 
is negative. 

Rationale
The downgrade of Synagro reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial 
risk profile and "weak" liquidity. The company no longer has any headroom 
under its total leverage covenant, and required an equity contribution of $0.5 
million from its financial sponsor during the second quarter in order to 
maintain compliance. Under the terms of the credit facility, Synagro is 
allowed at most three cures in any four consecutive fiscal quarters. In 
addition, we note that the company's combined unrestricted cash and 
availability under its revolving facility have declined by roughly $5 million 
from March 31, 2012 to June 30, 2012. At June 30, 2012, the company had $28 
million of unrestricted cash and $1 million of availability under its 
revolving credit facility. We believe the company borrowed essentially all of 
the availability it had remaining under its revolver in order to bolster 
liquidity as it negotiates with its lenders to find an amenable solution to 
the situation. While the current liquidity may be sufficient to fund the 
company's fixed-charge obligations during the next quarter, a longer-term 
resolution regarding this issue remains uncertain at this time. In conjunction 
with the negotiations to address the financial covenants, the company is also 
seeking to extend the maturity of its revolver, which matures on April 2, 
2013. 

With $318 million of trailing-12-month revenue at June 30, 2012, Synagro 
manages the organic, nonhazardous biosolids that water and wastewater 
treatment facilities generate (materials that meet government regulations for 
beneficial reuse arereferred to as biosolids). The expiration of the 
alternative fuel mixture tax credit (AFMC) has reduced Synagro's earnings 
drastically, as it had contributed more than $20 million in each of the past 
two years and benefited EBITDA as calculated for covenant purposes. Although 
the company's core profitability, excluding AFMC benefits, has improved in the 
past couple of quarters and is improved on a year-over-year basis, the absence 
of AFMC contributions pressures liquidity. The company's capital structure is 
highly leveraged, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA of almost 10x at June 30, 
2012.

Liquidity
We believe Synagro's liquidity is weak. The company utilized essentially all 
of the remaining availability under its revolving facility through increased 
borrowings during the second quarter. Synagro has no EBITDA headroom under the 
total leverage financial covenant of the credit facility, and the company 
received an equity contribution of $0.5 million in order to maintain 
compliance. The facility is due in less than one year on April 2, 2013. 
Synagro's other debt amortization requirements are manageable. The company's 
first-lien term loan matures April 2, 2014, and amortizes at $652,000 per 
quarter. The company's second-lien term loan matures Oct. 2, 2014, and is not 
subject to amortization.  

Absent an amendment or refinancing of the capital structure to provide 
adequate headroom under the financial covenants, Synagro's liquidity could 
become further constrained. Synagro's private equity sponsor The Carlyle Group 
has already provided one equity contribution to allow for compliance with 
financial covenants, and it could do so again in future quarters. The credit 
agreement restricts the company's ability to cure potential covenant 
violations through an equity contribution to three of any four consecutive 
quarters and limits the amount of the contribution up to the amount necessary 
to render compliance.

As of June 30, 2012, Synagro reported $28 million of unrestricted cash on its 
balance sheet. The company had $1 million available under its $89 million 
revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit and drawn borrowings, 
though we note that effective availability is minimal because of the financial 
covenant restriction. 

We assume that Synagro will not generate significant free cash flow in 2012, 
as the company is unlikely to benefit from the receipt of AFMC proceeds (which 
approached $23 million in 2011). We estimate capital expenditures of roughly 
$30 million in 2012. Total capital spending should be lower this year, as the 
construction of a biosolids processing facility in Philadelphia was completed 
in the first quarter. Maintenance capital spending is modest (about 2% to 3% 
of revenues).

Recovery analysis
We rate both the company's $100 million revolving credit facility and its $290 
million first-lien term loan B facility 'CCC', the same as the corporate 
credit rating, with recovery ratings of '4', indicating our view of an average 
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's 
$150 million second-lien term loan facility 'CC', two notches below the 
corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our view of 
a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (See 
"Synagro Technologies Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published on 
RatingsDirect).

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Synagro's liquidity is 
likely to remain weak during the next few quarters, characterized by a lack of 
headroom under financial covenants and limited ability to borrow under the 
revolving facility. We would lower the ratings in the event of a payment 
default or if Synagro engages in a financial restructuring in which it 
voluntarily restructures or repurchases its debt in such a way that results in 
anything less than full and timely repayment. While less likely, we could 
raise the ratings if earnings and cash flow strengthen markedly and rapidly, 
leverage declines, and liquidity improves significantly.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                       To                 From
Synagro Technologies Inc.
Corporate credit rating                CCC/Negative/--    CCC+/Negative/--

Synagro Technologies Inc.
Senior secured                         CCC                CCC+
 Recovery rating                       4                  4
Senior secured                         CC                 CCC-
 Recovery rating                       6                  6
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
