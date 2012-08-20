FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P comments on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

S&P comments on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (BBB-/Stable/-- and mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+) are not affected following the company’s announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Occidental Chemical Corp. (A/Stable/--) for the creation of a joint venture. The joint venture includes construction of an ethylene cracker in Ingliside, Texas, with an estimated annual capacity of 500,000 tons.

At this point, the investment is still under feasibility studies and subject to several approvals. In our view, this announcement is in line with Mexichem’s strategy of undertaking investments that strengthen its vertical integration and business position and secure the supply of raw materials for its production. Our ratings on the company already incorporate the possibility of such growth initiatives, but sticking to its financial policy of keeping its net debt to EBITDA at no more than 2.0x.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.