TEXT-Fitch publishes updated U.S. banking quarterly comment
#Credit RSS
August 20, 2012 / 4:57 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12 (Mixed Results, Depending on Business Mix) here Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment 2Q12' which includes specific results and analysis for each of the major banks in Fitch's U.S. financial institutions ratings portfolio. This updates the first report published in July and also includes supporting financial tables. As noted previously, overall U.S. banking sector earnings were consistent with Fitch Ratings' expectations, reflected in the mixed results based on each institution's business concentrations. Reported earnings generally improved for the large regional banks, reflecting strong refi-driven mortgage banking results and ongoing reserve releases. Among the large trading banks, adjusted earnings were generally lower on a sequential basis due mainly to weaker capital markets activity. Fitch notes the continuing flow of mortgage repurchase requests by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shows no signs of abating quickly, which poses an ongoing risk for the banking industry. Several banks increased provisions sequentially after conversations with the GSEs suggested greater sampling of older vintages would result in more future claims. Fitch believes repurchase claims represent a moderate pressure on earnings among certain financial institutions. The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
