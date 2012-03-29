FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Peninsula Gaming outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Peninsula Gaming outlook

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator Peninsula Gaming LLC's Kansas Star property has 	
been performing well since opening in December 2011, and its four other 	
properties are demonstrating modest growth, which we expect to continue in 	
2012.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Peninsula to positive from negative, 	
and affirming all ratings, including our "B+" corporate credit rating.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit 	
measures to improve meaningfully through 2012, with adjusted leverage 	
improving to the low-4x area and interest coverage increasing to the mid-2x 	
area, both of which would be strong for the current rating. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC to positive from 	
negative. We affirmed all ratings, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to positive from negative reflects solid initial results 	
at the company's recently opened property, the Kansas Star, and our 	
expectation for a continued strong ramp over the next several months. We 	
believe this, in conjunction with continued modest EBITDA improvement at 	
Peninsula's existing properties, will propel sufficient EBITDA growth to 	
meaningfully reduce leverage over the next few quarters. We expect operating 	
lease-adjusted leverage to track toward the low-4x area by the end of 2012, 	
which is good for the current rating. On Dec. 31, 2011, credit measures were 	
weak for the rating, as operating lease-adjusted leverage was about 7.5x and 	
EBITDA coverage of interest was about 1.4x. 	
	
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's 	
financial risk profile as "aggressive" according to our criteria. Our 	
assessment of Peninsula's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the 	
company's relatively small portfolio of assets, which we believe is only 	
partly offset by limited competition in a few of its markets, its relatively 	
high EBITDA margin compared with other commercial gaming operators, and the 	
relatively good quality of Peninsula's assets. Our assessment of Peninsula's 	
financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our expectation for leverage 	
to improve to the low-4x area and for interest coverage to improve to the mid 	
2.0x area by the end of 2012. Both of these measures would be good for the 	
'B+' rating. 	
	
In its first 12 days of operation, the Kansas Star generated $6 million in 	
revenue and $3.3 million of property-level EBITDA, reflecting a 55% margin. In 	
addition, according to information the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission 	
reported, the property generated about $32 million in revenue (excluding 	
revenue related to free-play) in January and February, which reflects a faster 	
ramp-up than our prior expectation. Although this may not be indicative of 	
run-rate performance once the property stabilizes, we believe the initial 	
results, combined with the property's proximity to a metropolitan area, its 	
limited direct competition, and the presence of several casinos in northern 	
Oklahoma (which we believe reflects an appetite for gaming in the region) are 	
reflective of sufficient depth in the immediate market. We believe this will 	
translate into continued growth at the Kansas Star over the next several 	
months.  	
	
Our rating currently incorporates our expectation for substantial revenue 	
growth (about 50%) and EBITDA growth (up to 75%) in 2012. This expectation 	
reflects both the December 2011 opening of the Kansas Star, and our 	
expectation for continued modest EBITDA growth at Peninsula's other four 	
properties. In 2013, once the Kansas Star has completed its initial ramp-up, 	
we expect revenue growth to abate somewhat. We believe this, along with our 	
expectation that EBITDA margin at the property will decline somewhat and given 	
additional costs related to incremental amenities opening over the next 	
several quarters, will translate into relatively flat EBITDA in 2013. For both 	
2012 and 2013, we expect modest growth at Peninsula's existing properties, 	
which reflects our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in 	
consumer spending in both years. In 2011, Peninsula's revenue and EBITDA 	
(adjusted to add back preopen expenses) increased 5.4% and 5.6%, respectively, 	
and EBITDA margin improved about 90 basis points to 29.6%. The performance 	
reflected growth at all properties except Amelia Belle, which suffered from 	
flooding threats in the first half of the year, and a slow economic recovery.	
	
Peninsula currently owns and operates the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and 	
Casino, a "racino" in Opelousas, La.; the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa; 	
the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa; and the Amelia Belle Casino in 	
Amelia, La. Construction on the Kansas Star began in March 2011, and the first 	
phase, which included 1,311 slots, 32 table games, and limited amenities, was 	
open to the public on Dec. 20, 2011. There are two more phases anticipated for 	
the project, which we expect to cost $275 million in total for all three 	
phases (excluding a hotel that a third party will develop and operate). 	
Peninsula expects the second phase, which will include an incremental 525 	
slots (100 of which opened in the first quarter of 2012), 13 table games, ten 	
poker tables (five of which opened in the first quarter of 2012), and 	
extensive food and beverage amenities, to be operating by January 2013. The 	
company plans to complete the final phase, which we expect to include an 	
incremental 164 slots and additional amenities, by January 2015.  	
	
The Kansas Star is located immediately off interstate 35 in Mulvane, Kan., 	
approximately 12 miles south of Wichita. Although the company is marketing the 	
property as a local's casino, targeting customers within 100 miles of the 	
property, we expect the majority of the customers to continue to come from 	
Wichita. There is limited competition within Kansas Star's immediate market. 	
The closest competition includes two Native American casinos located 55 miles 	
to the south, in Oklahoma. We expect the Kansas Star to continue to benefit 	
from its convenient location for customers currently travelling south from 	
Wichita to the Oklahoma casinos. 	
	
Funding for the project has been provided by proceeds from the February 2011 	
issuances of $80 million of additional senior secured notes and $50 million of 	
additional senior unsecured notes, a $14 million furniture, fixtures, and 	
equipment (FF&E)  facility, vendor financing, and internally generated cash. 	
Furthermore, the company entered into a development agreement with the City of 	
Mulvane, Kan., whereby the city issued temporary notes to fund additional site 	
work at the Kansas Star (primarily sewer and water utilities improvements). 	
Pennsylvania paid off the temporary notes through the City's issuance of 	
approximately $14.4 million of general obligation bonds. The company will fund 	
debt service related to the general obligations through a special tax 	
assessment paid by Peninsula to the City over 15 years.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 	
incorporating our performance expectation, Peninsula has a "strong" liquidity 	
profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of Peninsula's liquidity 	
profile as strong incorporates our expectation there will be no new meaningful 	
development spending beyond that already planned at Kansas Star over the next 	
12 to 18 months. 	
	
Relevant factors in our assessment of Peninsula's liquidity profile include 	
the following:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
revolver availability) to exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive even if forecasted EBITDA 	
declined 30% over the next 12 months. 	
     -- Compliance with covenants would survive a 30% decline in EBITDA.  	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $68.2 million of cash on hand and $27.6 	
million of availability under its $50 million revolver, after taking into 	
account $22.4 million of letters of credit. The company funded $95 million of 	
development capital expenditures and $7.3 million of maintenance capital 	
expenditures through the issuance of incremental debt, as we outlined above. 	
We expect 2012 operating cash flow to be sufficient to fund the majority of 	
remaining development capital expenditures related to the second phase of the 	
Kansas property, and we believe the company will use excess cash on hand to 	
fund amortization payments under Peninsula's FF&E facilities and to repay its 	
vendor financing, which we expect to total about $26 million. We expect the 	
company to fund construction of the final phase of the Kansas Star in 2014 	
through internally generated cash. Peninsula faces limited debt maturities 	
until 2015, when its 8.375% senior secured notes expire.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures to 	
improve meaningfully through 2012, with adjusted leverage improving to the 	
low-4x area and interest coverage increasing to the mid-2x area, both of which 	
would be strong for the current rating. Given our assessment of Peninsula's 	
business risk profile as weak, we would consider raising the rating one notch 	
to 'BB-' if we believe the company would maintain adjusted leverage in the 	
low-4x area or below. 	
	
We would consider an outlook revision to stable, or lower ratings if the 	
company sustained adjusted leverage at 5.5x or above, potentially a result of 	
a slower-than-anticipated ramp-up of the Kansas Star in 2012, or an increase 	
in leverage related to an additional development project. 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Peninsula Gaming LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--     B+/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Peninsula Gaming LLC	
Peninsula Gaming Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         BB    	
  Recovery Rating                       1    	
 Senior Unsecured                       B     	
  Recovery Rating                       5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.