TEXT-S&P revises Peninsula Gaming outlook

Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Peninsula Gaming LLC's Kansas Star property has been performing well since opening in December 2011, and its four other properties are demonstrating modest growth, which we expect to continue in 2012. -- We are revising our outlook on Peninsula to positive from negative, and affirming all ratings, including our "B+" corporate credit rating. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures to improve meaningfully through 2012, with adjusted leverage improving to the low-4x area and interest coverage increasing to the mid-2x area, both of which would be strong for the current rating. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC to positive from negative. We affirmed all ratings, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision to positive from negative reflects solid initial results at the company's recently opened property, the Kansas Star, and our expectation for a continued strong ramp over the next several months. We believe this, in conjunction with continued modest EBITDA improvement at Peninsula's existing properties, will propel sufficient EBITDA growth to meaningfully reduce leverage over the next few quarters. We expect operating lease-adjusted leverage to track toward the low-4x area by the end of 2012, which is good for the current rating. On Dec. 31, 2011, credit measures were weak for the rating, as operating lease-adjusted leverage was about 7.5x and EBITDA coverage of interest was about 1.4x. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" according to our criteria. Our assessment of Peninsula's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the company's relatively small portfolio of assets, which we believe is only partly offset by limited competition in a few of its markets, its relatively high EBITDA margin compared with other commercial gaming operators, and the relatively good quality of Peninsula's assets. Our assessment of Peninsula's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our expectation for leverage to improve to the low-4x area and for interest coverage to improve to the mid 2.0x area by the end of 2012. Both of these measures would be good for the 'B+' rating. In its first 12 days of operation, the Kansas Star generated $6 million in revenue and $3.3 million of property-level EBITDA, reflecting a 55% margin. In addition, according to information the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission reported, the property generated about $32 million in revenue (excluding revenue related to free-play) in January and February, which reflects a faster ramp-up than our prior expectation. Although this may not be indicative of run-rate performance once the property stabilizes, we believe the initial results, combined with the property's proximity to a metropolitan area, its limited direct competition, and the presence of several casinos in northern Oklahoma (which we believe reflects an appetite for gaming in the region) are reflective of sufficient depth in the immediate market. We believe this will translate into continued growth at the Kansas Star over the next several months. Our rating currently incorporates our expectation for substantial revenue growth (about 50%) and EBITDA growth (up to 75%) in 2012. This expectation reflects both the December 2011 opening of the Kansas Star, and our expectation for continued modest EBITDA growth at Peninsula's other four properties. In 2013, once the Kansas Star has completed its initial ramp-up, we expect revenue growth to abate somewhat. We believe this, along with our expectation that EBITDA margin at the property will decline somewhat and given additional costs related to incremental amenities opening over the next several quarters, will translate into relatively flat EBITDA in 2013. For both 2012 and 2013, we expect modest growth at Peninsula's existing properties, which reflects our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer spending in both years. In 2011, Peninsula's revenue and EBITDA (adjusted to add back preopen expenses) increased 5.4% and 5.6%, respectively, and EBITDA margin improved about 90 basis points to 29.6%. The performance reflected growth at all properties except Amelia Belle, which suffered from flooding threats in the first half of the year, and a slow economic recovery. Peninsula currently owns and operates the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, a "racino" in Opelousas, La.; the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa; the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa; and the Amelia Belle Casino in Amelia, La. Construction on the Kansas Star began in March 2011, and the first phase, which included 1,311 slots, 32 table games, and limited amenities, was open to the public on Dec. 20, 2011. There are two more phases anticipated for the project, which we expect to cost $275 million in total for all three phases (excluding a hotel that a third party will develop and operate). Peninsula expects the second phase, which will include an incremental 525 slots (100 of which opened in the first quarter of 2012), 13 table games, ten poker tables (five of which opened in the first quarter of 2012), and extensive food and beverage amenities, to be operating by January 2013. The company plans to complete the final phase, which we expect to include an incremental 164 slots and additional amenities, by January 2015. The Kansas Star is located immediately off interstate 35 in Mulvane, Kan., approximately 12 miles south of Wichita. Although the company is marketing the property as a local's casino, targeting customers within 100 miles of the property, we expect the majority of the customers to continue to come from Wichita. There is limited competition within Kansas Star's immediate market. The closest competition includes two Native American casinos located 55 miles to the south, in Oklahoma. We expect the Kansas Star to continue to benefit from its convenient location for customers currently travelling south from Wichita to the Oklahoma casinos. Funding for the project has been provided by proceeds from the February 2011 issuances of $80 million of additional senior secured notes and $50 million of additional senior unsecured notes, a $14 million furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) facility, vendor financing, and internally generated cash. Furthermore, the company entered into a development agreement with the City of Mulvane, Kan., whereby the city issued temporary notes to fund additional site work at the Kansas Star (primarily sewer and water utilities improvements). Pennsylvania paid off the temporary notes through the City's issuance of approximately $14.4 million of general obligation bonds. The company will fund debt service related to the general obligations through a special tax assessment paid by Peninsula to the City over 15 years. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, Peninsula has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of Peninsula's liquidity profile as strong incorporates our expectation there will be no new meaningful development spending beyond that already planned at Kansas Star over the next 12 to 18 months. Relevant factors in our assessment of Peninsula's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) to exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. -- We also expect net sources to be positive even if forecasted EBITDA declined 30% over the next 12 months. -- Compliance with covenants would survive a 30% decline in EBITDA. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $68.2 million of cash on hand and $27.6 million of availability under its $50 million revolver, after taking into account $22.4 million of letters of credit. The company funded $95 million of development capital expenditures and $7.3 million of maintenance capital expenditures through the issuance of incremental debt, as we outlined above. We expect 2012 operating cash flow to be sufficient to fund the majority of remaining development capital expenditures related to the second phase of the Kansas property, and we believe the company will use excess cash on hand to fund amortization payments under Peninsula's FF&E facilities and to repay its vendor financing, which we expect to total about $26 million. We expect the company to fund construction of the final phase of the Kansas Star in 2014 through internally generated cash. Peninsula faces limited debt maturities until 2015, when its 8.375% senior secured notes expire. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures to improve meaningfully through 2012, with adjusted leverage improving to the low-4x area and interest coverage increasing to the mid-2x area, both of which would be strong for the current rating. Given our assessment of Peninsula's business risk profile as weak, we would consider raising the rating one notch to 'BB-' if we believe the company would maintain adjusted leverage in the low-4x area or below. We would consider an outlook revision to stable, or lower ratings if the company sustained adjusted leverage at 5.5x or above, potentially a result of a slower-than-anticipated ramp-up of the Kansas Star in 2012, or an increase in leverage related to an additional development project. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Peninsula Gaming LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Peninsula Gaming LLC Peninsula Gaming Corp. Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 5