TEXT-Fitch affirms Pinellas Preparatory Academy, Fla. revs

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘BBB-’ rating on the following series of bonds issued by the Pinellas County Educational Facilities Authority: --$8,670,000 revenue bonds (Pinellas Preparatory Academy Project) series 2011A; --$210,000 revenue bonds (Pinellas Preparatory Academy Project) series 2011B (taxable). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch published an exposure draft proposing numerous amendments to its existing charter school rating criteria on July 19. If applied in the proposed form, the amended methodology would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing charter school ratings. Following the comment period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place those schools at a heightened risk of downgrades on Rating Watch Negative. This may ultimately include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools over the following six months utilizing the new criteria. The exposure draft is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of Pinellas Preparatory Academy, Inc. (PPA Inc.), which operates Pinellas Preparatory Academy (PPA), a charter school serving grades 4 - 8, and Pinellas Primary Academy (PPA Jr.), a charter school opened in 2011 to serve grades K - 3. The bonds are further secured by a first mortgage lien over the facility in which the schools are co-located, and a cash funded debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: PPA’s 10-year operating history, with multiple charter renewals; track record of enrollment growth, coupled with strong demand for PPA Jr.; and generally positive operating performance, continue to underpin the ‘BBB-’ rating. VOLATILE FUNDING ENVIRONMENT: Cuts in funding of public K-12 education pressured the schools’ operations in fiscal 2012 (state of Florida general obligation bonds rated ‘AAA’ with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). However, funding has stabilized somewhat with a modest increase adopted in the state’s fiscal 2013 budget. STANDARD SECTOR CONCERNS: Additional credit concerns include revenue concentration, weak balance sheet liquidity, a high pro forma debt burden, and charter renewal risk, all of which are characteristic of charter schools. CAPABLE MANAGEMENT TEAM: Concerns over the recent departure of a key school official are partly mitigated by PPA Inc.’s engaged board of directors; additional management positions added last year as it prepared to open PPA Jr.; and a service agreement entered into with an external, charter school focused, vendor to provide administrative and business support services. CREDIT PROFILE Established in 2002, PPA’s enrollment grew to 440 students in grades 4 - 8 for the 2011 - 2012 school year, up 19% over the past five years. The school’s charter was last renewed in 2010 for a period of 15 years; its third renewal. PPA, Inc. opened its new elementary school, PPA Jr., as planned for 2011 - 2012 with an initial five-year charter. Benefiting from PPA’s established track record and solid academic reputation, PPA Jr. opened to considerable demand, enrolling 287 students in grades K - 3, compared to an initial projection of 174. For 2012 - 2013, PPA’s enrollment is expected to remain at the 440 student level (the max permitted under its current charter) and PPA Jr. anticipates enrolling 324 students. PPA Jr.’s charter caps enrollment at 350 students. The schools also maintain robust waiting lists; currently comprising 310 students for PPA and 222 for PPA Jr. Based on PPA’s track record and robust waiting lists, Fitch believes the schools’ 2012 - 2013 enrollment targets are achievable. PPA’s operating margin, as calculated by Fitch, was positive for the past five fiscal years for which audited financial statements are available; 3% in fiscal 2011. Based on combined unaudited, draft financial statements, Fitch expects the schools to have a small deficit for fiscal 2012; due mainly to start-up costs related to PPA Jr. and reduced state funding. Typical of charter schools, PPA’s primary funding source is per pupil revenue (PPR) received from the district and which represented a high 93% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues. Following small increases in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, basic per pupil funding allocation was cut 10% for fiscal 2012 to an average of $5,572. This was slightly steeper than the 8% cut the school had been anticipating going into the fiscal year. However, better than budgeted enrollment and various cost containment measures helped the schools absorb some of the one-time start-up costs and state cuts. For fiscal 2013, the state’s adopted budget includes a 2.2% increase in PPR. The schools anticipate improved operating performance, with the fiscal 2013 budget assuming a surplus of about $152,000. Based on the funding increase and continued enrollment growth, Fitch views the schools’ budget assumptions as reasonable. Dependency on enrollment-related PPR, results in little revenue flexibility, emphasizing the need to carefully manage enrollment. Similar to other charter schools, PPA and PPA Jr. have some flexibility with regards to expenses, including adjusting staffing levels as needed to manage enrollment fluctuations, though it has not had to resort to staff reductions to date. PPA’s balance sheet continues to provide a very thin financial cushion. Available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted, totaled just $440,000 as of June 30, 2011, and covered operating expenses ($2.7 million) and pro forma debt ($8.8 million) by 16.3% and 5%, respectively. While these metrics are weak, they slightly improved from fiscal 2010 and are comparable to other charter schools similarly rated by Fitch. The high pro forma debt burden is also typical for charter schools. MADS of about $1.5 million, represents a very high 53% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues. However, the debt schedule includes the fairly common larger final-year payment that is expected to be offset with the balance of the debt service reserve fund. Up until the final year (fiscal 2041), debt service is fairly level, ranging between $670,000 and $740,000. Legal MADS of $738,000 consumes a lower, but still high 26.5% of fiscal 2011 revenues. Based on unaudited fiscal 2012 operating revenues of $4.6 million, the debt burden is expected to improve to 16%. PPA’s former principal left the school over the past year. He had been instrumental to PPA’s growth and was personally responsible for numerous administrative and business functions at the school. The lack of organizational depth was a factor initially cited as a concern by Fitch. However, as PPA Inc. prepared to open PPA Jr. last fall, the principal transitioned to a superintendent role, hiring new principals for the two schools. Expansion of the management team was viewed favorably, and partly offsets concern over the superintendent’s departure. Fitch spoke with a representative from the Pinellas County School Board, the schools’ charter authorizer, who was not overly concerned with the superintendent’s departure and noted that he trained the management team well. The PCSB representative also spoke well of the school’s board of directors who are mostly the same as last year and very committed to the school’s success. In addition, PPA, Inc. entered into a two-year renewable service agreement in 2012 with a charter school servicing firm that provides various accounting, budget, and HR support to PPA and PPA Jr. Fitch views this added support to the schools favorably. The inclusion of a renewal clause somewhat offsets concern over the short-term nature of the agreement.