TEXT-S&P cuts Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro to 'BBB'
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- Following a review under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria 	
(published Nov. 9, 2011), we have lowered our long-term rating on Spain-based 	
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro (CECA) to 'BBB' from 'A-', affirmed 	
our 'A-2' short-term rating, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch 	
negative. 	
     -- The ratings on CECA factor in our 'bbb-' anchor for banks operating 	
primarily in Spain, and our view of the bank's adequate business position, 	
adequate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and 	
adequate liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.	
     -- The ratings on CECA benefit from one notch of uplift for potential 	
extraordinary government support in a crisis.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that, under our base-case 	
scenario, a rating or SACP change is unlikely over the medium term.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on Spain-based Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de 	
Ahorros (CECA) to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit 	
rating was affirmed. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch 	
with negative implications where we placed them on Dec. 8, 2011, following a 	
similar action on the Kingdom of Spain.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on CECA factor in our 'bbb-' anchor for banks operating primarily 	
in Spain, and our view of the bank's "adequate" business profile, "adequate" 	
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and 	
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess CECA's 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'.	
	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 	
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer 	
credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Spain is 	
'bbb-'. Our '5' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that 	
the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still 	
underway and will continue to affect the financial system. We expect asset 	
quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to 	
continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will remain high. 	
The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak 	
growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' 	
reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign 	
funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital 	
markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the 	
context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the 	
otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate.	
	
We assess CECA's business position as "adequate." CECA plays a key role as 	
provider of technological, operational, and financial services to Spain's 	
former savings banks, which in turn control CECA. These services include, 	
among others, interbank and securities clearing, foreign currency payment 	
services, securities custody and settlement services, and management of the 	
former savings banks' own ATM network. 	
	
CECA has proved resilient to both the difficult operating environment in Spain 	
over the last three years and the profound restructuring of the former savings 	
banking sector, maintaining fairly stable levels of activity and recurrent 	
profitability. Furthermore, management has taken several measures to improve 	
efficiency, such as staff reduction and process rationalizations. This should 	
be positive for the business in our view, allowing CECA to continue offering 	
attractive pricing to its client base. That said, the significant 	
consolidation of the former savings banks segment has led to a high level of 	
single-name concentration, which weighs negatively on our assessment of CECA's 	
business position. 	
	
Our "adequate" assessment of CECA's capital and earnings reflects our 	
expectation that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank, before 	
diversification adjustments, will remain in the 8%-8.5% range over the next 	
18-24 months. At year-end 2010, our pro forma RAC ratio (which we calculate 	
using parameters outstanding at the current date) for CECA was 8.1%. Sound 	
earnings generation and moderate risk-weighted asset growth will support 	
CECA's capital build-up, but the goodwill arising from its recent agreement 	
with CaixaBank S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) will limit further increase of the RAC 	
ratio. Quality of capital is strong, in our view, because CECA's total 	
adjusted capital (TAC) almost entirely comprises core capital. In addition, 	
the bank's earnings retention is high (on average 83% of reported profits over 	
the past four years) and it benefits from substantial unallocated 	
reserves--which we do not include in the TAC--that provide additional 	
financial flexibility to absorb unexpected losses. Furthermore, we anticipate 	
that CECA's owners--the group of former savings banks--would financially 	
support CECA should the need arise. CECA's recently announced reorganization 	
and transfer of all its assets and liabilities to a newly created commercial 	
bank should be completed by the end of third-quarter 2012. This will increase 	
CECA's flexibility to build up its capital through means other than earnings 	
retention, which we view positively.	
	
We consider CECA's risk position to be "adequate." We also believe that our 	
RAC ratio for the bank adequately captures the risks it undertakes. Given 	
CECA's role as service provider to the former savings banks network, its 	
risk-taking activities are limited. Its primary sources of credit risk are: 	
its counterparty credit risk exposure to Spain's former savings banks, mostly 	
through repurchase agreements and derivatives (unsecured exposures are 	
limited), and its exposure to securitizations. CECA's overall credit loss 	
experience with financial institutions has been strong. Actually, most of the 	
credit losses that CECA experienced in the past resulted from investments in 	
foreign securitization bonds, following the subprime crisis. Given the 	
short-term nature of its activities, CECA's exposure to interest rate risk is 	
modest. Our RAC before diversification however does not reflect the high 	
single-name concentration risk that CECA faces from operating primarily with 	
the former savings banks sector.	
	
We assess CECA's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." As 	
opposed to Spanish retail banks, and given its wholesale banking focus, CECA's 	
funding is primarily wholesale and short term. Its main funding source is the 	
interbank market, which provides secured lending either directly or through 	
clearing houses. CECA also holds deposits from mutual and pension funds (for 	
which it is the depositary), and from securitization funds, as well as small 	
deposit accounts from former savings banks. CECA has no debt issues placed in 	
the market. The bank's liquidity gap (assets minus liabilities) for the next 	
12 months is comfortably positive. Reliance on funding from the European 	
Central Bank is moderate, totaling about EUR2 billion at end-February 2012. 	
	
The long-term counterparty credit rating on CECA is one notch higher than its 	
SACP, reflecting our view of CECA's "high" systemic importance in Spain and 	
our assessment of the Spanish government (Kingdom of Spain; A/Negative/A-1) as 	
"supportive" toward its banking sector, as our criteria define these terms. As 	
a result, we believe there is a "moderately high" likelihood that CECA would 	
receive financial support from the Spanish government if needed. We consider 	
CECA to have "high" systemic importance primarily because it plays a key role 	
in the national payments system, such that its potential failure would have a 	
meaningful negative impact on the stability of the banking industry.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that, under our base-case scenario, our 	
ratings on CECA and its SACP are unlikely to change over the medium term. We 	
expect CECA's business position to continue proving resilient, as demonstrated 	
over the recent past. However, in our view, the ongoing consolidation of the 	
former savings banks continues to pose risks to CECA's business prospects, 	
particularly as commercial banks start acquiring savings banks. The stable 	
outlook also assumes that our assessment of CECA's systemic importance for the 	
Spanish banking sector will remain high, and all other things being equal, our 	
ratings on CECA will therefore continue benefiting from government support. We 	
do not anticipate an increase in the bank's risk-taking activities and expect 	
capital to comfortably stand at a level commensurate with our "adequate" 	
assessment. We also expect CECA to maintain its access to wholesale funding 	
sources, which by nature are more confidence- and credit-sensitive than retail 	
funding. 	
	
A one-notch downgrade of Spain--that currently has a negative outlook--would 	
not immediately affect our ratings on CECA. In such a scenario, and assuming 	
no change in CECA's SACP, the ratings will continue to benefit from one notch 	
of uplift over its SACP for potential government support in a crisis. 	
	
That said, we could lower our ratings on CECA if we downgrade Spain by more 	
than one notch, or if the important role CECA plays in the Spanish financial 	
system diminishes, and we reassessed our view of its high systemic importance. 	
	
We could also downgrade CECA if we were to lower its SACP. This could happen 	
if: 	
     -- Its funding proves more sensitive than what we currently anticipate, 	
liquidity deteriorates, and the bank is forced to significantly rely on 	
central bank funding; or	
     -- The ongoing restructuring of the former savings bank segment reduces 	
its business prospects, leading us to revise our assessment of its business 	
position to "moderate" from "adequate." 	
	
	
We view an upgrade of CECA as remote at this point. That would involve an 	
improvement of economic and industry conditions in Spain.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
SACP                          bbb-	
 Anchor                       bbb-	
 Business Position            Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                       1	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                0	
 Sovereign Support            1	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-2     A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2            A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

