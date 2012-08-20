FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. banks increase representation, warranty claim reserves
#Market News
August 20, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 - According to a new report, Fitch Ratings notes that representation
and warranty (R&W) claims at the largest U.S. financial institutions continue to
steadily rise. 

Given the increasing scope of review by the GSEs, the largest financial 
institutions have increased their reserves related to R&W. Fitch notes the GSEs 
have also increased their focus on the large and mid-tier regional banks. 

Courts have also recently ruled that merely the existence of an R&W violation 
could initiate repurchase. Fitch believes that if such causation (as the courts 
have referred to it) does not have to be proven, the level of claim activity 
could increase significantly in the medium term.

The full report 'U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties' is 
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

