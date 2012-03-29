FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Charter Communications Operating 'BB+' rating
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Charter Communications Operating 'BB+' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to the proposed secured bank debt of a unit of St. Louis-based cable-TV
operator Charter Communications Inc. (Charter). We rated Charter's
wholly owned subsidiary Charter Communications Operating LLC's proposed $750
million term loan D due 2019 and concurrent $1.1 billion revolving credit
facilities due 2017 at 'BB+' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Charter
published Jan. 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
The company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of about $1 billion, 	
including an approximate $250 million draw under the new $1.1 billion 	
revolver, to repay $230 million outstanding under the current revolver and an 	
aggregate of $750 million of three term loans. The modest, $200 million 	
reduction in borrowing capacity under the new revolving credit facility does 	
not affect our view of Charter's liquidity as "adequate." Charter has 	
opportunistically extended debt maturities, including through this proposed 	
refinancing; as a result, pro forma for this refinancing, only about $500 	
million of the company's approximately $13 billion of debt is scheduled to 	
mature through 2013. 	
	
The proposed transaction does not affect other ratings on Charter and related 	
entities, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook. (For 	
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on 	
Charter published Sept. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)  	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 2011	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Charter Communications Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                 BB-/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Charter Communications Operating LLC 	
 $750 mil. term loan D due 2019          BB+	
  Recovery rating                        1	
 $1.1 bil. revolvg cred facs due 2017    BB+	
  Recovery rating                        1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

