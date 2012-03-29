TEXT-S&P assigns Charter Communications Operating 'BB+' rating

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to the proposed secured bank debt of a unit of St. Louis-based cable-TV operator Charter Communications Inc. (Charter). We rated Charter's wholly owned subsidiary Charter Communications Operating LLC's proposed $750 million term loan D due 2019 and concurrent $1.1 billion revolving credit facilities due 2017 at 'BB+' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Charter published Jan. 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) The company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of about $1 billion, including an approximate $250 million draw under the new $1.1 billion revolver, to repay $230 million outstanding under the current revolver and an aggregate of $750 million of three term loans. The modest, $200 million reduction in borrowing capacity under the new revolving credit facility does not affect our view of Charter's liquidity as "adequate." Charter has opportunistically extended debt maturities, including through this proposed refinancing; as a result, pro forma for this refinancing, only about $500 million of the company's approximately $13 billion of debt is scheduled to mature through 2013. The proposed transaction does not affect other ratings on Charter and related entities, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Charter published Sept. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, 2011 RATINGS LIST Charter Communications Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Charter Communications Operating LLC $750 mil. term loan D due 2019 BB+ Recovery rating 1 $1.1 bil. revolvg cred facs due 2017 BB+ Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.