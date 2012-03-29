FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: MEMC Electronic Materials remains on watch negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- Our 'BB' ratings on U.S. solar solution provider and semiconductor 	
wafer manufacturer MEMC remain on CreditWatch where we placed them with 	
negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011.	
     -- We continue to have discussions with the company's management and plan 	
to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of April.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services stated that its 'BB' 	
ratings on MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. remain on CreditWatch, where
we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011. At the same time, we	
revised the company's business risk profile to weak from fair. The '4' 	
recovery rating remains unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch action reflected the effects of challenging business 	
conditions on the solar panel manufacturing industry, including regulatory 	
changes, panel oversupply, and potential political pushback.  	
	
To date, a large amount of demand for solar panels came from Europe, with 	
countries such as Germany and Italy providing very generous feed-in tariffs. 	
With countries dramatically reducing these incentives, demand for panels in 	
the region has dropped precipitously. Worldwide supply remains slow to react, 	
resulting in substantial oversupply. Demand has been slow to respond to these 	
dramatic price declines, which is pressuring panel manufacturers and their 	
suppliers. We expect that worldwide solar demand in 2012 will be essentially 	
flat year over year.	
	
The U.S. Dept. of Energy's Loan Guarantee Program ended in 2011. It was 	
instrumental in the financing of renewable energy projects, including solar 	
power. With this program gone, the financing environment for renewable 	
projects may be increasingly difficult. 	
	
Also, the high profile bankruptcies of Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar LLC 	
may result in a political climate in the U.S. that creates more hurdles for 	
solar.	
	
In 2011, MEMC was directly exposed to the solar panel market through its solar 	
materials business, which produced silicon wafers to be made into solar 	
panels. The company was and continues to be exposed to the solar energy market 	
broadly through its SunEdison business, which builds and manages solar energy 	
installations.	
	
On Dec. 8, 2011, the company said it was taking a number of restructuring 	
measures, including workforce reductions, the idling of manufacturing 	
facilities, and organizational restructuring. Two of the more significant 	
actions was combining the solar materials and SunEdison businesses into a 	
combined Solar Energy segment and reducing the production of solar materials 	
to satisfy internal wafering demands only. By combining the materials and 	
SunEdison segments, the company could see its margins improve on two fronts. 	
First, the company should see a lower operating cost profile, as this 	
combination should allow the company to more efficiently manage organizational 	
resources. Second, lower realized prices for wafers can contribute to lower 	
costs for solar energy installations. Over time, this should help improve the 	
margins that SunEdison realizes with its solar installations. Successfully 	
combining the business units will be crucial in MEMC's ability to realize the 	
forecast $200 million in annualized cash flow benefits through 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
The negative CreditWatch indicates that there is a high possibility that we 	
could lower the ratings in the near term. Throughout the process of the 	
CreditWatch listing we have been meeting with company management and 	
reassessing the financial outlook for the company in light of the changes to 	
the company's cost structure, business unit realignment, and industry trends. 	
We expect to resolve this CreditWatch by the end of April.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch	
	
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.	
Corporate credit rating      BB/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior unsecured            BB/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating            4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

