TEXT-Fitch affirms El Monte Public Finance Auth, Calif. lease revs

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following El Monte Public Financing Authority, California’s (the authority) bonds and removed them from Rating Watch Negative: --$19.1 million lease revenue bonds (City Yard Project) series 2010A & B at ‘BB+'; --El Monte, California (the city) implied general obligation bond rating at ‘BBB’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The city has covenanted to budget and appropriate lease rental payments, subject to abatement, for use of its public works yard and its civic center complex from any available funds to the city. KEY RATING DRIVERS NO DSRF DRAW: The removal from Rating Watch Negative reflects management’s decision to pay August debt service on its lease revenue bonds (LRBs) without tapping the LRB cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) due to the timely receipt of sufficient tax increment funds from the county. FY11 UNQUALIFIED AUDIT RELEASED: The removal from Rating Watch Negative also reflects the final release of an unqualified audit for fiscal 2011. The audit was delayed several months as management needed time to deal with internal control deficiencies that resulted in a qualified fiscal 2010 audit opinion. MANAGERIAL CONCERNS REMAIN: The low ‘BB+’ LRB rating reflects lingering concerns about management’s intent in May to violate the city’s legal obligation to pay its LRB debt service from any available source of funds if sufficient tax increment revenues had not been received from the county. Management has since changed its stance but Fitch will monitor actual management practices for some time before considering any positive rating action. The low rating also reflects Fitch’s ongoing concerns about the quality, timeliness and transparency of the city’s financial disclosure including the lack of an adopted budget for fiscal year 2013. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL POSITION; PRESSURES REMAIN: The city benefits from currently adequate liquidity and general fund reserve positions and a property tax override levied in perpetuity that helps fund pension costs. Nonetheless, Fitch expects future operations will be pressured by rising pension costs, significant deferred wage increases and the loss of a temporary sales tax in calendar 2014. DIVERSIFIED TAX BASE; WEAK ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city benefits from its tax base maturity and its location within the large and diverse Los Angeles regional employment market, and assessed value (AV) has expanded modestly following one year of retraction. However, unemployment is high, AV per capita is low, and income and poverty levels are weaker than average. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DSRF DRAW: A draw from the bonds’ DSRF, while not anticipated, would trigger a downgrade. FINANCIAL DETERIORATION: The city likely will need to enact further significant expenditure reductions to prevent erosion of its financial cushion over the next few years due to cost and revenue pressures. Although the city’s financial cushion currently appears adequate, the city’s financial operations have been subject to severe year-to-year variations. CREDIT PROFILE MANAGEMENT REVERSES POSITION ON DSRF DRAW The city has covenanted to pay for debt service from any available source, though the city has intended for its redevelopment agency (RDA) and water and sewer enterprises to pay debt service per cooperative agreements. Management took the position in May, which it has since reversed, that the city would not make its full debt service payment if the county failed to remit sufficient tax increment revenues to the RDA in a timely manner. The concern stemmed from RDA dissolution complications (per AB 1X 26). In the event of a related shortfall, the city would have drawn from the LRB DSRF, which management and the city’s attorney considered an available source of revenue to the city per the bond indenture. Fitch believes this would have constituted a lease default, and potentially could have led to severe repercussions, including an interest rate hike to 12%, repossession of the leased assets by the trustee, and acceleration of all remaining principal payments and accrued interest. Management reports the RDA ultimately received sufficient revenues from the county to meet its Aug. 1 debt service payment and it does not anticipate similar complications moving forward. Management stated that debt service for the LRBs is contained on the agency’s recognized obligation payments schedule (ROPS), which was approved by the state’s department of finance. Management further noted that its policy stance has shifted since May, and that the city would adhere to its covenant to budget and appropriate for debt service in the event of a potential tax increment revenue shortfall, regardless of the cause of any such shortfall. Although Fitch views as positive management’s policy reversal, Fitch intends to monitor actual management practices for some time before taking positive rating action. RDA CASH FLOW TIMING ISSUES The city’s RDA is facing cash flow issues resulting from dissolution legislation and is unable to fully pay both its tax allocation bonds and its LRBs on a timely basis. To date management has fully paid the LRBs from tax increment, necessitating a $564,000 draw from the TAB’s DSRF, which was subsequently replenished. However, AB 1X 26 states that TABs have a lien on tax increment revenues that is senior to all other debts of the agency. If the city begins paying its TABs on such a basis, then there would be insufficient tax increment to pay debt service on the LRBs, necessitating that the city find an alternate source of liquidity or draw on the LRB DSRF. Management noted that it plans on solving the agency’s cash flow gap permanently with asset sales or with surplus tax increment revenues within the next year. In the short term the city expressed its intent to provide a cash flow loan or request one from the county to ensure that both the LRBs and the TABs are fully paid from tax increment. Fitch remains concerned about the city’s ability to execute these plans in a timely manner. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS IMPROVING; DISCLOSURE ISSUES REMAIN The city released its finalized audit approximately 10 months after the end of its fiscal year as it addressed deficient internal controls that resulted in a qualified fiscal 2010 audit. The internal control issues stemmed largely from delays in the city’s cash reconciliation process and inadequate documentation of city loans to the RDA. Further complications included a reduction in key accounting personnel and deficient record-keeping and accounting processes. The fiscal 2011 unqualified audit suggests that progress has been made though Fitch remains concerned about the city’s financial disclosure practices. Fiscal 2011 marks the fourth year in the past five that included fund balance re-statements. Further, financial statements are difficult to interpret due to a large number of interconnected funds (loans to and from funds with negative fund balances). Including internal service funds, nine funds have a combined negative fund balance of over $5 million necessitating general fund interfund loans of $6.1 million. Although the audit notes the aggregate amount of such loans to non-major governmental funds from the general fund, Fitch must rely on un-audited representations from management regarding the nature of such loans and the likelihood and timing of repayments. Based on recent years’ internal control issues, Fitch views this as a material weakness. Management noted that the majority of the aggregate special fund deficit is due to funds spent in anticipation of various grants that have since been received. The fiscal 2011 internal service fund deficit stems from a $3.7 million deficit in the city’s self-insurance fund that has improved by $853,000 from fiscal 2010. Fitch remains concerned about the funds’ ability to repay the general fund in a timely manner and the potential impact on general fund balances. LIQUIDITY, GENERAL FUND CUSHION ADEQUATE BUT VULNERABLE The fiscal 2011 audit reports the general fund produced a $1.6 million operating surplus (after transfers), raising the unrestricted fund balance to $8.4 million (16.9% of expenditures and transfers out). The total fund balance fell to $27.3 million (54.7%) from $106.2 million (225%) due mostly to a restatement that effectively wrote off the general fund’s receivable from its now dissolved RDA. The restatement has no impact on the bonds’ credit rating as Fitch did not view the receivable as an available resource in prior reviews. The fiscal 2011 audit also reports just $4 million of general fund cash; however, overall liquidity is adequate with $20 million of borrowable cash in the city’s retirement fund. The city levies a property tax override as a fixed percentage of AV to pay for pension costs and spends the proceeds a year in arrears, resulting in a historically comfortable pool of internal borrowable resources. Fitch anticipates this resource will continue to be available although with rising pension costs it could contract, absent mitigating budget measures. Management notes that tax proceeds are currently just sufficient to meet annual CalPERS costs. Management estimates that in fiscal 2012 the general fund ran a $1.5 million structural surplus, but that $1.5 million of one-time expenditures related to legal expenses resulted in balanced operations. Fitch notes with some caution that city council has not yet approved a budget for fiscal 2013 and is operating on a 60-day interim budget. The city’s finance department represents that it has recommended a $50.5 million annual budget that would result in a structural surplus, but would be balanced after one-time expenses on capital. The proposed budget includes $635,000 of savings from the elimination of a holiday, no wage increases, the implementation of a two-tiered pension system, vacant positions, and health care cost savings. PRESSURES ESCALATE IN 2014 The city’s five-year Measure GG 1/2-cent sales tax expires in April 2014 and currently generates $3.8 million annually or 7.6% of fiscal 2011 revenues. If the sales tax measure is not extended by voters the city could face substantial financial headwinds with deferred wage increases on closed labor contracts (expiring Jan. 1, 2015) and backfill of lost grant funds. The council approved a sugary drink consumption tax to be included on the November ballot and declared a fiscal emergency so that the voter approval threshold could be lowered to just 50%. Management maintains that the fiscal emergency does not reflect short-term solvency, which is consistent with the city’s audited fund balance and borrowable resources. However, it does reflect significant budgetary pressure. The city does not have a revenue projection if the measure passes, but also did not include the tax in its proposed budget. The city has not identified revenue measures beyond the sugary drink tax to address financial pressures beginning in fiscal 2014. However, management has cited various areas of remaining financial flexibility. These include the sale of the city’s water system, privatization of various public works functions, and outsourcing of an aquatic center. Management cites labor relations as strong, and Fitch notes that the city’s unions have provided material concessions in prior years that may bode well for productive negotiations in future years, if further concessions are required. LOCAL ECONOMY STILL WEAK, BUT TAX BASE REMAINS RESILIENT The local economy continues to show signs of weakness. The June unemployment rate was high at 13.7%. This represents an improvement from the prior year’s rate of 15.4%, but stems more from the city’s 1.7% labor force contraction outpacing the 0.3% employment expansion. Household income levels are low at 77% and 70% of county and state averages, respectively. The 20.7% local poverty rate exceeds the county and state averages of 15.7% and 13.7%, respectively. The economy’s bright spot is its mature tax base, which fell 2.1% in fiscal 2011, but has since posted two years of modest gains. The tax base contains minimal concentration among its top 10 taxpayers, which make up 4.6% of AV. AFFORDABLE DEBT; HIGH BUT CURRENTLY MANAGEABLE PENSION COSTS The city’s debt burden is moderate at $1,770 per capita, or 3.7% of AV. The general fund debt service obligation is currently low and, if it were forced to carry the full costs of the 2010 LRBs, would rise to a moderate 5.8% of total general fund revenues. Carrying costs (debt service, pension costs, and OPEB contributions), however, are high at 27.2%. The city’s previously noted pension property tax rate override causes the city’s high carrying costs to be currently manageable, but they could become a pressure point as escalating pension costs may begin to outstrip growth in related pension tax revenues.