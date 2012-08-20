TEXT-S&P rates Rhode Island Student Loan Auth 2012-1

OVERVIEW

-- Rhode Island Student Loan Authority’s series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

-- We assigned our preliminary ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating to the series 2012-1 notes.

-- The preliminary ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating reflects our view of the transaction’s parity, timely interest and principal payments, and the U.S. federal government’s reinsurance, among other factors. Aug 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating to Rhode Island Student Loan Authority’s $111.0 million Federal Family Education Loan Program loan-backed notes series 2012-1. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. The preliminary rating is based on information as of Aug. 20, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects our view of:

-- The transaction’s initial parity of approximately 103.82%, which is defined as the percentage of the trust assets (the pool balance, the initial reserve fund, and the trust cash) divided by the note principal amount;

-- The U.S. federal government’s reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans’ principal and interest;

-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned preliminary ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating; and

-- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit stability criteria.