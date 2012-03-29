FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Nesco Ltd
March 29, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Nesco Ltd

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- Bluffton, Ind.-based specialty equipment rental provider NESCO LLC is 	
 proposing a senior note offering to refinance a portion of existing
debt and 	
fund a one-time dividend.	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to NESCO. 	
     -- We are also assigning preliminary issue and recovery ratings to the 	
proposed $275 million second-lien notes, which the company is co-issuing with 	
NESCO Holdings.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
continue to operate with credit metrics appropriate for the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to privately owned Bluffton, Ind.-based NESCO LLC. 	
The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' preliminary issue rating 	
(one notch below the preliminary corporate credit rating) to the proposed new 	
$275 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2017. NESCO LLC and NESCO 	
Holdings Corp. are the co-issuers of the notes. We also assigned this debt a 	
'5' preliminary recovery rating, indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery in a 	
payment default scenario. We expect the company to use the proceeds to repay 	
its existing bridge financing, pay down a portion of its balance under its 	
existing asset-based loan (ABL) facility, and fund a $60 million dividend to 	
its equity sponsor, Platinum Equity, and to management.	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary ratings on NESCO LLC reflect the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. NESCO LLC provides 	
specialty rental equipment for the electric power transmission and 	
distribution (T&D) industry. Its customers are utilities and utility 	
contractors. We expect the company's operating performance to benefit in the 	
next 12-18 months as utilities increasingly outsource T&D maintenance and 	
construction activity and utility contractors shift toward rentals versus 	
owned equipment. 	
	
NESCO's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow scope of 	
operations as a participant in the niche, competitive, and highly fragmented 	
T&D specialty equipment rental industry. The company's multiregional 	
footprint, young fleet age, and good EBITDA margin should continue to somewhat 	
temper its weaknesses. NESCO operates from 32 locations across the U.S. and 	
Canada and manages an equipment fleet of more than 2,000 units. We expect that 	
the company will maintain its dependence on the T&D end market and should 	
further expand its geographic presence over time. We view the company as 	
having some customer concentration. 	
	
Rentals account for most of the company's sales, and lower-margin new- and 	
used-equipment sales account for a small portion. We believe rentals will 	
comprise a growing majority of the company's revenue going forward. Equipment 	
rentals likely will continue to become more popular, which we attribute to 	
contractors relying more on rentals, rather than purchasing their own 	
equipment, because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future 	
projects. NESCO had modest revenues in its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In 	
our view, improved volumes combined with increasing rental rates due to the 	
limited supply of specialty equipment should lead to revenue growth in the 	
high single digits in the next 12 months. We expect NESCO's cost flexibility 	
and better volumes to allow the company to maintain its good margins, typical 	
for equipment rental companies. 	
	
The company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the 	
recapitalization, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.8x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 10%, which is in line with our 	
expectations for the rating of FFO to debt of about 10%. We believe NESCO's 	
leverage will likely improve to about 5x over the next 12 months as EBITDA 	
increases and the company repays a portion of its ABL revolver. Our ratings do 	
not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other 	
meaningful shareholder initiatives.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe NESCO has "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of NESCO's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a 	
15% decline in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect that the company would remain in compliance with its 	
springing covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility even if EBITDA drops 	
by about 15%. 	
	
We expect NESCO to maintain negligible cash balances and to rely mainly on the 	
availability of its ABL to fund capital expenditures, its primary use of 	
funds. We estimate capital expenditures, net of asset sales to be modest. Pro 	
forma for the refinancing, the company should have roughly $90 million 	
available under its $175 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility. 	
Springing financial covenants of maximum total leverage and minimum 	
fixed-charge coverage ratios govern the credit facility. The covenants aren't 	
in effect as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect NESCO to maintain a level of 	
availability under the revolver such that the covenants remain untested over 	
the next four to six quarters.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NESCO 	
LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to operate within credit measures 	
commensurate for the ratings, specifically FFO to debt of about 10%. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, which could 	
result from an unexpected decline in T&D spending, or if the company purchases 	
equipment to an extent that reduces availability under the ABL and increases 	
the likelihood that it could breach a covenant. We could also lower the 	
ratings if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, which may 	
include larger-than-expected acquisitions or distributions to its sponsor, 	
causing FFO to debt to remain meaningfully less than 10% for an extended 	
period. Conversely, if the long-term competitiveness of NESCO's business 	
remains healthy--and if the company's credit measures (including FFO to debt 	
greater than 15%), liquidity, and financial policies support this trend--we 	
could raise the ratings.	
	
Ratings List	
New Ratings	
	
NESCO LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                   B(prelim)/Stable/-- 	
	
NESCO LLC	
NESCO Holdings Corp.	
 Senior secured	
  $275 mil. second-lien notes due 2017     B-(prelim)	
   Recovery rating                         5(prelim)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

