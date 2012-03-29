TEXT-S&P revises NextMedia Operating Inc rating outlook

Overview -- We expect tightening covenants will cause U.S. diversified media company NextMedia's cushion of compliance with covenants and liquidity to erode over the next year. -- We believe that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with covenants in 2013. -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our view of risks associated with narrowing covenant headroom in early 2013. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Greenwood Village, Colo.-based diversified media company NextMedia Operating Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with its financial covenants in early 2013. The 'B-' rating reflects our expectation that tightening covenants will cause the company's cushion of compliance, along with its liquidity, to erode over the next year. We view NextMedia's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because of negative secular trends facing the radio industry and some revenue concentration in markets experiencing persistent economic pressure. NextMedia's very high lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 7.3x underpins our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We believe the company will be able to maintain covenant compliance in 2012 by repaying debt as necessary. However, the company will likely need to refinance or amend its covenants to avoid a violation in early 2013 if revenue and EBITDA trends do not improve meaningfully. Our assessment of NextMedia's business risk as "weak" stems from its exposure to radio advertising (56% of revenues for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011). The company's radio results have underperformed U.S. industry peers', partly because of its dependence on lagging local advertising, coupled with persistent economic weakness. We believe the radio industry faces secular risks that could impede sustained growth--most importantly, market share loss to alternative traditional and digital media. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects at the outdoor segment (34% of 2011 revenues), which is under less structural pressure than certain other local media, such as radio, newspapers, and directories. We believe that radio revenue could grow slightly in 2012. However, beyond 2012, we expect declines in radio revenue to offset much of the growth at the outdoor segment. Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth at a low-single-digit and mid-single-digit percentage rate, respectively. We expect radio revenue to grow at a low-single-digit rate in 2012 because of easier comparisons and management changes made in 2011 in underperforming markets. We expect outdoor revenue growth to slow slightly, to a low-single-digit rate, despite a higher number of digital boards because of continuing economic weakness and difficulty in raising rates. Over that time, we expect the EBITDA margin to remain roughly flat. Longer term, we expect radio revenue declines due to secular pressures. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, net revenue and adjusted EBITDA declined 2% and 16%, respectively, from the prior-year period. Growth in outdoor advertising revenue of 6% only partially offset a 6% decline in radio advertising revenue. These results were below our expectations because of continued declines in radio advertising revenue and higher operating expenses. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, NextMedia's EBITDA margin was 25%, versus 28% in the prior year. NextMedia's adjusted debt to EBITDA rose to a steep 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 6.3x in the same period last year, largely because of a decline in EBITDA. Adjusted leverage is consistent with the greater than 5x leverage that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. EBITDA coverage of interest declined to 1.5x, from 2.0x in the same period last year. Our base-case scenario indicates that NextMedia will have the capacity to maintain compliance with covenants by repaying debt, which we expect it will meet with cash balances. As a result of this potential repayment, credit metrics could improve slightly in 2012 before headroom narrows in 2013. We expect leverage to moderate to the low- to mid-6x area in 2012, and that coverage will increase to about 1.7x. An underperformance of our base-case revenue and EBITDA increases could jeopardize covenant compliance. Interest expense (65% of 2011 EBITDA) and capital spending (37% of EBITDA) consume substantially all of the company's EBITDA. We estimate that NextMedia will generate modestly positive discretionary cash flow--about 10% to 15% of EBITDA--in 2012. Under the credit agreement, the company's capital spending is limited to $5 million, plus asset sale proceeds. If the company is able to sell assets in 2012, we expect that capital spending levels would consume more, if not all, of its cash flow from operations, leaving minimal discretionary cash flow. Liquidity In our view, NextMedia has "less than adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that the company will repay debt as needed in order to maintain compliance with covenants in 2012. We believe the company will need to amend covenants or refinance to avoid a covenant violation in early 2013. -- The company may not be able to absorb low-probability adversities, even factoring in capital spending cuts and asset sales. Liquidity sources include cash balances of $14.8 million at Dec. 31, 2011, and nearly $10 million of funds from operations in 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had full access to its undrawn $10 million revolving credit facility. However, the company's leverage covenant steps down on March 31, 2012, and we expect access to the revolving credit facility will be minimal going forward. Uses of liquidity include working capital and capital expenditures of about $5 million per year. We believe that interest expense and capital spending will consume most of NextMedia's EBITDA over the intermediate term. Under our base-case assumptions, we expect slightly positive discretionary cash flow up to about $3 million in 2012. The credit agreement contains two financial maintenance covenants: minimum interest coverage and maximum debt leverage requirements. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NextMedia had a 10% EBITDA cushion against its leverage covenant (its tightest covenant) and has modest resources to repay debt in order to comply with the leverage covenant step-down to 6.0x on March 31, 2012. We believe the company will need to refinance or amend its covenants to avoid a covenant violation in early 2013. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with covenants in early 2013. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company won't be able to absorb the likely costs of an amendment, resulting in a potential violation of covenants. More specifically, we could lower the rating if the company's EBITDA coverage of interest falls below the current level of 1.5x. Although somewhat less likely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to obtain affordable covenant relief that would establish an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NextMedia Operating Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jeanne Shoesmith, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7026; jeanne_shoesmith@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Valentine, New York (1) 212-438-1434; chris_valentine@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 29/03/2012 WNA3 WE S&P REVISES NEXTMEDIA OPERATING INC. 13:51:36 99 SCRIP 'B-' RTG OUTLK TO NEGATIVE Overview -- We expect tightening covenants will cause U.S. diversified media company NextMedia's cushion of compliance with covenants and liquidity to erode over the next year. -- We believe that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with covenants in 2013. -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our view of risks associated with narrowing covenant headroom in early 2013. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Greenwood Village, Colo.-based diversified media company NextMedia Operating Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with its financial covenants in early 2013. The 'B-' rating reflects our expectation that tightening covenants will cause the company's cushion of compliance, along with its liquidity, to erode over the next year. We view NextMedia's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because of negative secular trends facing the radio industry and some revenue concentration in markets experiencing persistent economic pressure. NextMedia's very high lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 7.3x underpins our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We believe the company will be able to maintain covenant compliance in 2012 by repaying debt as necessary. However, the company will likely need to refinance or amend its covenants to avoid a violation in early 2013 if revenue and EBITDA trends do not improve meaningfully. Our assessment of NextMedia's business risk as "weak" stems from its exposure to radio advertising (56% of revenues for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011). The company's radio results have underperformed U.S. industry peers', partly because of its dependence on lagging local advertising, coupled with persistent economic weakness. We believe the radio industry faces secular risks that could impede sustained growth--most importantly, market share loss to alternative traditional and digital media. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects at the outdoor segment (34% of 2011 revenues), which is under less structural pressure than certain other local media, such as radio, newspapers, and directories. We believe that radio revenue could grow slightly in 2012. However, beyond 2012, we expect declines in radio revenue to offset much of the growth at the outdoor segment. Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth at a low-single-digit and mid-single-digit percentage rate, respectively. We expect radio revenue to grow at a low-single-digit rate in 2012 because of easier comparisons and management changes made in 2011 in underperforming markets. We expect outdoor revenue growth to slow slightly, to a low-single-digit rate, despite a higher number of digital boards because of continuing economic weakness and difficulty in raising rates. Over that time, we expect the EBITDA margin to remain roughly flat. Longer term, we expect radio revenue declines due to secular pressures. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, net revenue and adjusted EBITDA declined 2% and 16%, respectively, from the prior-year period. Growth in outdoor advertising revenue of 6% only partially offset a 6% decline in radio advertising revenue. These results were below our expectations because of continued declines in radio advertising revenue and higher operating expenses. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, NextMedia's EBITDA margin was 25%, versus 28% in the prior year. NextMedia's adjusted debt to EBITDA rose to a steep 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 6.3x in the same period last year, largely because of a decline in EBITDA. Adjusted leverage is consistent with the greater than 5x leverage that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. EBITDA coverage of interest declined to 1.5x, from 2.0x in the same period last year. Our base-case scenario indicates that NextMedia will have the capacity to maintain compliance with covenants by repaying debt, which we expect it will meet with cash balances. As a result of this potential repayment, credit metrics could improve slightly in 2012 before headroom narrows in 2013. We expect leverage to moderate to the low- to mid-6x area in 2012, and that coverage will increase to about 1.7x. An underperformance of our base-case revenue and EBITDA increases could jeopardize covenant compliance. Interest expense (65% of 2011 EBITDA) and capital spending (37% of EBITDA) consume substantially all of the company's EBITDA. We estimate that NextMedia will generate modestly positive discretionary cash flow--about 10% to 15% of EBITDA--in 2012. Under the credit agreement, the company's capital spending is limited to $5 million, plus asset sale proceeds. If the company is able to sell assets in 2012, we expect that capital spending levels would consume more, if not all, of its cash flow from operations, leaving minimal discretionary cash flow. Liquidity In our view, NextMedia has "less than adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that the company will repay debt as needed in order to maintain compliance with covenants in 2012. We believe the company will need to amend covenants or refinance to avoid a covenant violation in early 2013. -- The company may not be able to absorb low-probability adversities, even factoring in capital spending cuts and asset sales. Liquidity sources include cash balances of $14.8 million at Dec. 31, 2011, and nearly $10 million of funds from operations in 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had full access to its undrawn $10 million revolving credit facility. However, the company's leverage covenant steps down on March 31, 2012, and we expect access to the revolving credit facility will be minimal going forward. Uses of liquidity include working capital and capital expenditures of about $5 million per year. We believe that interest expense and capital spending will consume most of NextMedia's EBITDA over the intermediate term. Under our base-case assumptions, we expect slightly positive discretionary cash flow up to about $3 million in 2012. The credit agreement contains two financial maintenance covenants: minimum interest coverage and maximum debt leverage requirements. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NextMedia had a 10% EBITDA cushion against its leverage covenant (its tightest covenant) and has modest resources to repay debt in order to comply with the leverage covenant step-down to 6.0x on March 31, 2012. We believe the company will need to refinance or amend its covenants to avoid a covenant violation in early 2013. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company will need to refinance or obtain an amendment in order to maintain compliance with covenants in early 2013. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company won't be able to absorb the likely costs of an amendment, resulting in a potential violation of covenants. More specifically, we could lower the rating if the company's EBITDA coverage of interest falls below the current level of 1.5x. Although somewhat less likely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to obtain affordable covenant relief that would establish an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NextMedia Operating Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jeanne Shoesmith, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7026; jeanne_shoesmith@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Valentine, New York (1) 212-438-1434; chris_valentine@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Revises NextMedia Operating Inc. 'B-' Rtg Outlk To Negative yes