TEXT-S&P revises Millar Western outlook to negative

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on pulp and lumber producer Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. to negative from stable. -- We are also affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, as well as our 'B-' issue-level rating on Millar Western's senior unsecured notes due 2021. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. -- The outlook revision reflects our concerns about the company's deteriorating profitability stemming from lower bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp prices and negative cash flow generation. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Calgary, Alta.-based Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. to negative from stable. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, as well its 'B-' issue-level rating on Millar Western's senior unsecured notes due 2021. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. The outlook revision reflects our concerns about the company's deteriorating profitability stemming from lower bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) prices and negative cash flow generation. Rationale The ratings on Millar Western reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile; participation in the highly cyclical, fragmented, and competitive pulp and lumber industries; competition in hardwood pulp from South American producers; exposure to changes in volatile exchange rates; and limited geographic diversity. These weaknesses are partially offset, in our opinion, by the company's modern, efficient assets, and high degree of fiber and energy self-sufficiency. Millar Western is a small, privately held pulp and lumber producer. It operates three sawmills with a combined annual capacity of 540 million board feet, and one pulp mill with an annual capacity to produce 320,000 metric tons of BCTMP. We consider Millar Western's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. The company's adjusted debt is about C$242 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect it to remain flat in the near term. Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage ratio is about 6.6x as of Dec. 31, and expected to remain at elevated levels in near term. Given our expectations of weaker BCTMP prices and the absence of lumber hedges in 2012, leverage is likely to increase in 2012 to about 8.5x before improving in 2013 to about 5.0x on a recovery of lumber and pulp prices. Our forecasts assume pulp mill nets will be between C$450 and C$500 for 2012 and 2013. Millar Western's cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, remain weak in our view, at about 8% at Dec. 31. However, we do not expect FFO to debt to be negative in 2012 or to weaken from current levels. Standard & Poor's views the company's business risk profile as vulnerable. Millar Western's profitability is volatile, we believe, due to the highly cyclical nature of pulp and lumber prices. The excess capacity of North American pulp manufacturers has increased sales to Asia recently, where growing demand and bulk discounts are widespread. The company's BCTMP operation is exposed to the competitive threat of increasing low-cost eucalyptus pulp production, mainly from very large South American pulp producers. Bleached eucalyptus (BEK) pulp has become a major source of hardwood pulp because of its lower production costs and desirable performance features. That said, BCTMP is somewhat protected from substitution risk because it adds certain performance characteristics to paper board and tissue (primarily bulk and opacity). BCTMP prices generally tend to follow BEK price trends. We expect operating profitability from Millar Western's BCTMP segment, which has been responsible for almost all of the company's EBITDA generation in recent years, to decline moderately in 2012 on lower pulp prices. The company's lumber operations are being affected by weak lumber demand and prices given historically low U.S. housing starts. Subsequent to the completion of its state-of-the-art Fox Creek sawmill, Millar Western's operating efficiency will improve; however, the company's weak market position has exposed it to volatile lumber prices. While we expect lumber prices to increase about 4% from 2011 levels and shipments to increase by 25%, the positive momentum will be mitigated by the absence of lumber hedges in 2012, resulting in lower segment EBITDA. In 2011, the company's lumber business benefited by C$14 million from these lumber hedges. Millar Western's operating assets are located within 200 kilometers of Edmonton, Alta. The company's limited geographic diversity of assets has resulted in foreign exchange rate risks, as sales are predominantly in U.S. dollars and costs in Canadian dollars. These weaknesses are partially offset by its competitive cost position, which we believe has insulated Millar Western from the worst of the energy and fiber cost increases that most of its peers have experienced. The company's ability to generate better margins than its competitors is particularly important at the bottom of the cycle. Its pulp and sawmills benefit from a low-cost fiber supply; a high degree of energy self-sufficiency provided through a long-term power purchase agreement; modern, cost-efficient equipment; and a non-unionized workforce. The company's new Fox Creek sawmill and pulp mill in Whitecourt, Alta., use state-of-the-art technology and automation and consistently operate above design-capacity levels. Liquidity We consider Millar Western's liquidity to be adequate based on our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about C$78 million in liquidity, which consisted of C$31.6 million in cash and C$46.4 million available on a C$50.0 million revolving credit facility net of letters of credit. We forecast a cash sources-to-uses ratio of 3.8x in the next year as no major capex or debt maturities are expected. The revolving facility matures in November 2013, and is subject to a borrowing base determined by accounts receivable and inventory, which insures access at all points in the cycle. Under current criteria, we do not give credit to the availability of the revolver maturing within 12 months, and so liquidity will decline to less-than-adequate by November if the revolver is not extended. The credit facility contains a working-capital ratio financial covenant under which the company has ample headroom. Standard & Poor's expects Millar Western's liquidity to decline early in 2012 due to working-capital growth from inventory build up during the winter months and the ramp up of Fox Creek. Nevertheless, we expect liquidity to remain above C$45 million in the near term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on Millar Western to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects what we view as Millar Western's deteriorating profitability stemming from lower BCTMP prices and negative cash flow generation. While we expect the company will generate negative cash from operations, liquidity should remain in the C$45 million-C$60 million range in 2012. A negative rating action would likely occur if cash burn accelerates, resulting in a weakening of Millar Western's fixed charge coverage ratio below 1x. A positive rating action in the near term is unlikely but would require the company to demonstrate improved profitability in the coming quarters resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 5x on a sustained basis. The ratings are constrained to the 'B' category by Millar Western's business risk profile, including its small market position in the highly competitive pulp and lumber industries, exposure to volatile pulp and lumber prices and exchange rates, and limited operating diversity. Ratings List Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative To From Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Rating Unchanged Senior unsecured debt B- Recovery rating 4