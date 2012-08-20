FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Unum Group senior notes 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Unum Group senior notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Unum Group's (NYSE:UNM) $250
million issue of 30-year senior notes.

The rating on the new issuance reflects Unum's strong competitive position in 
group and voluntary products, stabilized operating profitability, conservative 
investment portfolio, and strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive 
factors are Unum's growth challenges and the possibility of elevated 
disability claims as a result of the sustained challenging macroeconomic 
conditions and the historical volatility that the group has experienced in its 
disability products.

We expect Unum to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes. We 
believe that this issuance will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and 
financial flexibility. We expect the company to maintain EBITDA interest 
coverage at more than 10x, with the adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 
likely remaining less than 25%.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Unum Group
 Counterparty Credit Rating           BBB-/Positive/--

New Rating
Unum Group
 $250 Mil. 30-Year Senior Notes
  Senior Unsecured Debt               BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.