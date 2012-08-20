FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: definition of charity care key to tax-exempt Calif. hospitals
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: definition of charity care key to tax-exempt Calif. hospitals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 20 - Fitch views the increased scrutiny of the tax-exempt status of
California's nonprofit hospitals with concern given the added financial pressure
it could present if the tax-exempt status was revoked. The California Senate
Select Committee on Charity Care and Nonprofit Hospitals began hearing arguments
last week considering whether hospitals provide sufficient charity and community
benefit to justify their tax-exempt status. A state audit published in early
August showed that there is no defined amount of community benefits required
from nonprofit hospitals, and the amounts they provide vary widely.

We expect these legislative efforts will likely result in the establishment of
quantitative thresholds and measures hospitals must meet to qualify for
tax-exempt status. However, this definition of charity care could have a broad
impact on the sector, since tax-exempt hospitals benefit from property tax
exemption and issuance of tax-exempt debt. A similar situation arose in Illinois
this past June, though the outcome was favorable for hospitals, as the
definition of charity care was broadened by the state to include the difference
between the cost of care and the amounts reimbursed under Medicaid, subsidies
paid to physicians who treat low-income patients, and community outreach,
research, and education programs. How the legislative process will define
charity care in California remains uncertain.

We believe the potential denial of not-for-profit status may add to financial
pressures in an already challenging operating environment, including weak
revenue growth, tighter reimbursement, and increasing costs. According to
California's Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD), in
2010, approximately half of the state's hospitals were considered tax exempt.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.