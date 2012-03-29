FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Wells Fargo Home Equity servicer ranking
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Wells Fargo Home Equity servicer ranking

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 29 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Wells Fargo Home Equity as a 	
residential mortgage subordinate-lien servicer.	
     -- The company completed its portfolio conversion of all lines and loans 	
from the former Wachovia Bank N.A.'s system platform. 	
     -- Concurrently, the company standardized all systems and processing 	
functions across the servicing operation.	
     -- The company continues to focus on ensuring that its operations are 	
compliant with the regulatory requirements affecting the servicing industry.	
    	
     March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE
AVERAGE ranking on Wells Fargo Home Equity (WFHE) as a residential mortgage
subordinate-lien servicer. The outlook is stable.	
	
KEY RANKING FACTORS	
	
Strengths:	
	
     -- The company has successfully consolidated and standardized its systems 	
following Wells Fargo & Co.'s acquisition of Wachovia Bank N.A., resulting in 	
a more uniform approach to servicing its loan portfolio.	
     -- WFHE augmented its technology environment in customer service, loss 	
mitigation, and other areas to improve the customer experience.	
     -- The experience levels of management and staff are good, in our opinion.	
     -- The dual auditing mechanisms continue to provide reliable oversight 	
over the operation, and the planned addition of another level of control will 	
add yet another monitoring mechanism.	
     -- The servicer improved its training program by adding pertinent topics 	
affecting the industry.	
	
Weaknesses:	
	
     -- There was a repeat finding in a default audit that still requires 	
remediation.	
     -- It remains to be seen how the regulatory orders affecting servicing 	
practices issued earlier by the Office of the Controller of the Currency and 	
through the recently announced attorney general's settlement with various 	
large servicers will affect the company, and we will monitor how the company 	
complies with and implements the actions these bodies require.	
	
WFHE services Wells Fargo Bank's residential subordinate-lien portfolio, which 	
consists of home equity lines of credit (HELOC) and closed-end second-lien 	
mortgages. WFHE was formed just before the merger between Wells Fargo & Co. 	
and Norwest Corp. in November 1998. Initially, other areas/businesses of the 	
parent supported subordinate-lien servicing. This changed in late 2001 when 	
WFHE gradually began to assume direct servicing responsibilities for these 	
assets. The parent organization, Wells Fargo & Co., acquired Wachovia in 2008.	
	
We affirmed our subrankings at ABOVE AVERAGE for both management and 	
organization and loan administration. We consider WFHE's financial position to 	
be Sufficient.	
	
In mid 2011, the company, in our opinion, successfully completed the 	
conversion of the remaining loan and line accounts from the former Wachovia 	
into its existing servicing operations. There is now a common system used by 	
all employees along with consolidating other previously separate functions 	
performed by portfolio type (i.e., WFHE versus Wachovia). Additionally, WFHE 	
implemented a unified interactive voice response (IVR) system and Web site 	
that has enhanced efficiencies and reduced redundancies associated with 	
operating two distinct technology applications. Finally, the company adopted 	
standardized performance reporting statistics, which we view as thorough, that 	
better assist management in monitoring both the portfolio and staff metrics. 	
Importantly, additional training addressing single point of contact was 	
introduced in 2011 that provides, in our opinion, a solid learning foundation 	
for its employees. Dual auditing mechanisms remain in effect, and, to further 	
strengthen internal controls, WFHE added a separate team to review vendor 	
metrics as compared against service level agreements, and this same area now 	
performs testing on accuracy of transactions affecting high-risk areas. We 	
believe the company further improved its systems environment by adding voice 	
over the internet protocol and rolling out a common customer service 	
application used by Wells Fargo Bank. 	
	
Standard & Poor's Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology (SEAM) metrics 	
generally indicate that the company is a capable performer compared with 	
similar peers. The company's newly formed fraud risk management committee 	
represents, in our opinion, a more structured routine for discussing and 	
trending fraud issues. Based on a SEAM comparison, WFHE's customer service 	
call center metrics and turnover rates are comparable with its peer group. We 	
consider WFHE's default experience levels to be quite good based on SEAM data, 	
and the collection call center metrics are somewhat better than other similar 	
servicers we follow. The addition of a new dedicated group that makes a final 	
attempt at completing a possible workout while a loan is in foreclosure 	
represents what we believe is an appropriately proactive effort designed to 	
cure the account and mitigate potential future losses. Customers now also have 	
the ability to ascertain the status of their modification online. As an 	
offsetting factor, there was a repeat audit finding pertaining to the default 	
area, and management is in the process of implementing a corrective action 	
plan to remediate the issue.	
	
OUTLOOK	
	
The outlook is stable. Now that WFHE has consolidated its portfolio, it 	
intends to concentrate on complying with the various regulatory orders 	
affecting the industry, specifically the OCC consent order and recent attorney 	
general's settlement, through increased training and a focus on ensuring 	
processes are adequate to maintain a satisfactory control environment. 	
Management also indicated they will continue to assess and try to improve upon 	
various performance metrics. We expect WFHE to remain a competitive player in 	
the residential subordinate-lien marketplace.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Bulletin: No Servicer Ranking Actions Will Follow $25 Billion AG 	
Settlement, published Feb. 15, 2012.	
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 	
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. 	
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. 	
     -- Select Servicer List.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.