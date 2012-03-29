FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Charter Communications Operating credit facility 'BB+'
March 29, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Charter Communications Operating credit facility 'BB+'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Charter
Communications Operating, LLC's (CCO) proposed five-year, $1.1 billion revolving
credit facility and its seven-year, $750 million term loan D. 	
	
Proceeds from the term loan D will be used to refinance amounts outstanding 	
under the company's existing term loan B-1 ($78 million outstanding) and term 	
loan B-2 ($10 million outstanding) and repay a portion of its term loan C ($3 	
billion outstanding). The company is expected to use proceeds from the new 	
revolving credit facility to repay amounts outstanding under the existing $1.3 	
billion extended revolving credit facility and pay related transaction expenses.	
	
	
CCO is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Charter Communications, Inc. 	
 (Charter) Charter had approximately $12.8 billion of debt (principal
value) outstanding including $3.9 billion of senior secured debt as of Dec. 31,
2011.	
	
The new credit facilities, along with the successful cash tender offers 	
completed earlier this year are a modest positive for Charter's credit profile. 	
The transactions are in line with the company's overall financial strategy to 	
simplify its capital structure and extend its maturity profile. Fitch continues 	
to expect Charter's debt structure will evolve into a more traditional 	
hold-co/op-co structure, with senior unsecured debt issued by CCOH and senior 	
secured debt issued by CCO, while eliminating the second lien tier of the 	
company's debt structure and reducing Charter's overall reliance on secured 	
debt. 	
	
Charter's liquidity position is adequate given the current rating and is 	
primarily supported by the borrowing capacity from CCO's new $1.1 billion 	
revolver (availability of approximately $785 million upon closing) and expected 	
free cash flow generation. Commitments under the new revolver are expected to 	
expire during April 2017. After considering the results of the debt tenders 	
completed in February 2012, the $500 million draw from COO's term loan A credit 	
facility as well as the new term loan D, Charter had approximately $230 million 	
of debt scheduled to mature during 2012 followed by $267 million in 2013 and 	
$418 million in 2014. 	
	
Fitch's ratings incorporate Charter's more viable capital structure, increased 	
financial flexibility and stable liquidity profile. Additionally the ratings are	
supported by Charter's size and scale as the fourth largest cable MSO in the 	
United States. Fitch believes that Charter's capital structure along with a 	
relatively stable operating profile positions the company to generate 	
sustainable amounts of free cash flow (FCF, defined as cash flow from operations	
less capital expenditures and dividends). Charter generated approximately $426 	
million of FCF during 2011, which followed approximately $702 million of FCF 	
during 2010. Higher interest costs and increased cash requirement for working 	
capital purposes have pressured FCF generation during 2011. Fitch anticipates 	
2012 FCF generation will be similar to the company's 2011 FCF levels. 	
	
Ratings concerns center on Charter's elevated financial leverage (relative to 	
other large cable multiple system operators ), a comparatively weaker 	
subscriber clustering profile and service penetration rates that lag behind 	
industry leaders. Moreover Charter's ability to adapt to the evolving operating 	
environment while maintaining its relative competitive position given the 	
challenging competitive environment and weak housing and employment trends 	
remains a key consideration. Importantly Charter continues to deploy DOCSIS 3.0 	
and switched digital video throughout its cable plant, which positions the 	
company to efficiently manage its cable plant bandwidth innovate its service 	
offerings. 	
	
Fitch believes that Charter's financial strategy will begin to shift from its 	
balance sheet to enhancing shareholder returns during 2012 given that the 	
company is approaching its leverage target of between 4 times (x) and 4.5x. 	
During the course of 2011, Charter repurchased approximately $733 million of its	
shares through private transactions and board approved share repurchase 	
programs. Debt outstanding as of year end 2011 totaled approximately $12.8 	
billion (principal value), of which 31% was senior secured. Leverage for the 	
year ended 2011 was 4.8x. Fitch estimates pro forma leverage, adjusting for the 	
tenders and new credit facilities, is 4.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch believes 	
that Charters credit profile will improve modestly during the ratings horizon 	
with leverage declining to 4.5x by the end of 2012 and approach 4.2x by the end 	
of 2014. Fitch anticipates the company will reduce debt from approximately $13 	
billion (pro forma for transactions) to approximately $12.6 billion during 2012 	
reflecting schedule credit facility amortization.  	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the company will continue to 	
extend its maturity schedule and Fitch's expectation that Charter's operating 	
profile will not materially decline during the near term in the face of 	
competition and poor housing and employment conditions. 	
	
Positive rating actions would be contemplated as leverage declines below 4.5x, 	
and the company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative to its industry 	
peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth initiatives. Fitch 	
believes that negative rating actions would likely coincide with a leveraging 	
transaction, the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy, or a 	
perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

