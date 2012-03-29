TEXT-S&P on goodwill assets at U.S., European banks

March 29 - Analysis of major U.S. and European bank financial statements shows a number of economic indicators point to potential impairment of goodwill assets, including difficult and depressed market conditions across Europe and the U.S.; ongoing U.S. and European regulatory and legislative changes; and sustained low market capitalizations for many of these financial institutions, according to "Why U.S. and European Banks' Goodwill Assessments Are Under Pressure," published March 28, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. A rise in U.S. and European bank goodwill impairment charges is expected. The results of banks' annual accounting impairment tests typically lag the actual economic decline in the value of these assets but they still provide information regarding management's recognition of deteriorating earnings prospects, weaker financial flexibility, and strategic failures. Despite efforts to neutralize any impairment charges in our analysis, there could be potential real life consequences, including headline or reputation risk. It can mean management has acknowledged that future operating performance is expected to decline sharply. It can also provide insight into possible overestimated synergies or poorly executed implementation strategies. Future acquisition activity could also be affected along with potential changes to management or compensation structures. Other aspects such as possible breaches in covenants and changes in dividend policies could be affected, as well. "Goodwill assets often are overlooked by market participants, partly because many regulators adjust reported financials for these types of assets," notes Standard & Poor's analyst Jonathan Nus. "Companies often downplay impairment charges as well, as non-cash, non-recurring accounting charges. But these charges may often signal important changes to come and therefore have implications for an issuer's credit quality." Goodwill and other intangibles are a large portion of banks' net assets. From a global review of its rated banks, Standard & Poor's found that nearly all of them hold a significant amount of goodwill and other intangible assets. In numerous cases, these assets accounted for more than 30% of bank book values in 2011. Standard & Poor's believes the findings of this study may hint at pressure on other assets that incorporate forward-looking data, such as deferred tax assets. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.