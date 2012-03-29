FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on goodwill assets at U.S., European banks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P on goodwill assets at U.S., European banks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 29 - Analysis of major U.S. and European bank financial statements
shows a number of economic indicators point to potential impairment of goodwill
assets, including difficult and depressed market conditions across Europe and
the U.S.; ongoing U.S. and European regulatory and legislative changes; and
sustained low market capitalizations for many of these financial institutions,
according to "Why U.S. and European Banks' Goodwill Assessments Are Under
Pressure," published March 28, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. A
rise in U.S. and European bank goodwill impairment charges is expected. The
results of banks' annual accounting impairment tests typically lag the actual
economic decline in the value of these assets but they still provide information
regarding management's 	
recognition of deteriorating earnings prospects, weaker financial flexibility, 	
and strategic failures.  	
	
Despite efforts to neutralize any impairment charges in our analysis, there 	
could be potential real life consequences, including headline or reputation 	
risk. It can mean management has acknowledged that future operating 	
performance is expected to decline sharply. It can also provide insight into 	
possible overestimated synergies or poorly executed implementation strategies. 	
Future acquisition activity could also be affected along with potential 	
changes to management or compensation structures. Other aspects such as 	
possible breaches in covenants and changes in dividend policies could be 	
affected, as well. 	
	
"Goodwill assets often are overlooked by market participants, partly because 	
many regulators adjust reported financials for these types of assets," notes 	
Standard & Poor's analyst Jonathan Nus. "Companies often downplay impairment 	
charges as well, as non-cash, non-recurring accounting charges. But these 	
charges may often signal important changes to come and therefore have 	
implications for an issuer's credit quality."  	
	
Goodwill and other intangibles are a large portion of banks' net assets. From 	
a global review of its rated banks, Standard & Poor's found that nearly all of 	
them hold a significant amount of goodwill and other intangible assets. In 	
numerous cases, these assets accounted for more than 30% of bank book values 	
in 2011. Standard & Poor's believes the findings of this study may hint at 	
pressure on other assets that incorporate forward-looking data, such as 	
deferred tax assets. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.