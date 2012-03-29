FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Buenos Aires ratings
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Buenos Aires ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on the City of Buenos
Aires (the CBA) as follows:	
--Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B';	
--National long-term rating at 'AA(arg);	
--National short-term rating at 'A1+(arg)'. 	
	
Fitch has also assigned the CBA a 'B' short-term debt rating. The city's 	
international ratings are limited by Argentina's sovereign rating. The Rating 	
Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.	
	
In addition, Fitch has taken the following rating actions on the CBA's up to 	
USD1400 million Euro Medium-Term Note Programme (EMTN):	
--USD 50 million series 7: 'B' long-term rating assigned; national long-term 	
rating affirmed at 'AA(arg)';	
	
--USD 475 million series 8: 'B' long-term rating assigned; national long-term 	
rating affirmed at 'AA(arg)';	
	
--USD 85 million series 9: 'B' short-term rating assigned; national short-term 	
rating affirmed at 'A1+(arg)';	
	
--USD 415 million series 10: long-term rating affirmed at 'B'; 'AA(arg')' 	
national long-term rating assigned.	
	
Fitch has also assigned a 'B' international rating to the CBA's Programme of 	
Short-Term Treasury Bills up to USD 950 million, and affirmed the programme's 	
short-term local rating at 'A1+(arg)'.	
	
The ratings reflect the CBA's high financial flexibility, adequate and 	
sustainable level of the operative margins and a low level of indebtedness with 	
a reasonably debt profile. The high proportion of the debt nominated in foreign 	
currency and the population's pressure on public works' needs are considered 	
principal risks to the ratings.	
	
The CBA has a historically adequate and stable operating performance that 	
allowed meeting its debt obligations in a timely fashion and has developed an 	
investment expansive policy in infrastructure. Considering preliminary year-end 	
2011 data, the city has obtained a financial surplus equivalent to 1.5% of total	
revenues, confirming year 2010 trend. However, if public works continued to 	
increase, financial surplus could deteriorate. 	
	
As of end-2011, the operative balance was AR$4.183 billion (16.3% /operative 	
revenues) in spite of a more rigid fiscal structure in relation to expenses. 	
Operative revenues increased by 32.5% in nominal terms compared to 2010, based 	
on improved levels of economic activity, higher price levels and improvements in	
tax administration. On the other hand, operative expenditure increased by 31.5% 	
due to inflation and salary pressures mainly. Fitch expects lower operative 	
margins in comparison with the last two years considering that operative 	
revenues could continue with an increasing trend but at a lower rate and that 	
operating expenditure could continue to rise driven by residual inflation. 	
	
The debt indebtedness level of the city is low. As of end-2011, the direct debt 	
was AR$ 4.1 billion, representing 15.9% of current revenues and 1 times (x) of 	
the current balance. Ratios of debt services payments represented 6.9% and 42.2%	
of operating revenues and operating balance, respectively. Taking into account 	
the USD 415 million-note issued in February 2012 and the still available 	
financing estimated for year 2012, CBA's debt stock at end-2012 would account 	
for 22.6% of its current revenues and 1.5x of its current balance. Despite this 	
expected rise in leverage and debt payback ratio, Fitch believes that CBA's debt	
profile would continue to be very appropriate in relation to the peer group and 	
the provincial median	
	
As from the beginning of 2012, the transference of public transport services 	
(subways, pre-metro, street railway, and 33 bus lines) to the CBA has been in 	
discussion between local and federal authorities. This transference could impact	
on the fiscal account of the city in case the local government had to cover the 	
deficit between transport fees and production costs. This situation could 	
represent approximately 5.5% of the city's operating revenues.	
	
The CBA is the main financial and business centre of the country, with great 	
economic influence on national economy. During the year 2010, the city 	
contributed 23.7% to the national GDP, with outstanding real estate and business	
sectors, which have a greater proportional participation in the local than in 	
the national economy. According to the 2010 Census, the CBA's population was 	
registered at 2.89 million inhabitants, accounting for 7.5% of Argentina's 	
total.	
	
The CBA has an important floating population of commuters which is calculated at	
approximately three times the resident population, putting high pressure on the 	
public works and infrastructure's needs.

