TEXT-Fitch affirms Crest 2000-1 Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes issued by Crest 2000-1 Ltd./Corp (Crest 2000-1). A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in April 2011, one asset, an interest only bond representing approximately 31.1% of the portfolio, has been downgraded. Currently, one asset (2.9%) in the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Over this period, the class C notes have received $8.2 million in paydowns for a total of $15.4 million in principal repayment since issuance. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. The breakeven rates in Fitch's cash flow model for the class C notes are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. While 88.5% of the underlying collateral has a Fitch rating of 'AAA', an upgrade to the class was not considered given the increased concentration of the pool. The class D notes, currently uncollateralized by approximately $9.7 million, have been affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. With 97.1% of the remaining collateral rated investment grade, Fitch expects a moderate recovery on the notes. The Stable Outlook on the class A notes is due to Fitch's view that the notes are likely to pay in full within the next year. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Crest 2000-1 is a static collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on Nov. 3, 2000. The current portfolio consists of seven bonds from six obligors, of which 88.5% are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), 8.6% are residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and 2.9% are commercial asset-backed securities. Additionally, there is one interest only (IO) security. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$7,071,143 class C notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$21,000,000 class D notes at 'Csf'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)