TEXT-S&P raises Darling International rating to 'BB+'
March 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Darling International rating to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Irving, Texas-based Darling International Inc.'s fiscal 2011
operating performance strengthened and the company repaid over $450 million in
debt following its 2010 debt-financed acquisition of Griffin Industries and 	
subsequent equity offering, resulting in significantly improved credit 	
measures.	
     -- We are raising our ratings on Darling, including our corporate credit 	
rating, to 'BB+' from 'BB'.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that despite the 	
possibility of a modest decline in operating performance in fiscal 2012, 	
Darling will maintain its improved credit measures.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based food and animal byproducts renderer 	
Darling International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's $250 	
million senior unsecured notes maturing 2018 to 'BB+' from 'BB', with an 	
unchanged recovery rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful 	
recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. While the estimated 	
recovery value for the unsecured notes is in the 90%-100% range, we cap the 	
recovery rating at '3', according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers 	
in the 'BB' category. (See the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines 	
For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," 	
published on Aug. 10, 2009.) 	
	
We also withdrew our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's $300 	
million senior secured term loan B after the remaining $30 million outstanding 	
balance on this debt was repaid in January 2012.	
	
We estimate that Darling has about $250 million in balance sheet debt 	
remaining outstanding. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects Darling's continued improvement in credit measures after 	
repaying about $430 million in debt during fiscal 2011 with free cash flow and 	
about $293 million in net equity proceeds from a secondary offering completed 	
in January 2011. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to 	
below 1x at fiscal year-end 2011 compared with a pro forma ratio (including a 	
full year of EBITDA contribution from Griffin Industries) of about 3.2x for 	
the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. Despite the possibility of moderately 	
weaker earnings in fiscal 2012, we believe the company will sustain its 	
improved credit measures given its substantially reduced debt balance.	
	
The ratings on Darling reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile and 	
"weak" business risk profile. Darling's intermediate financial risk profile 	
primarily reflects the company's conservative financial policies (supported by 	
last year's equity issuance and debt repayments). We believe that Darling will 	
maintain a debt to EBITDA ratio near 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total debt of more than 60% over the next year, compared with respective 	
ratios of 0.9x and 87.4% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Although 	
these credit measure are better than the respective indicative ratio ranges of 	
2x-3x and 30%-45% for an intermediate financial risk profile, our financial 	
risk assessment also reflects uncertainty over future financial policies as 	
they relate to the use of free cash flow (projected to be greater than $150 	
million next year) and any future contingent liabilities and/or funding 	
requirements for the company's Diamond Green Diesel Holding bio-fuel joint 	
venture (JV) with Valero Energy Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). (We do not currently 	
make any debt adjustments for the JV's debt and believe outstanding debt at 	
the JV is nominal and nonrecourse to Darling. However, we will continue to 	
monitor the amount of outstanding debt as the project progresses and evaluate 	
the strategic importance of the JV to Darling to determine whether any future 	
debt adjustment needs to be made to Darling's reported debt balances.) 	
	
Key credit factors considered in our weak business risk assessment include 	
Darling's reliance on the volatile protein-processing industry for a 	
significant portion of the byproduct supplies it needs to operate its food 	
rendering facilities, and its exposure to the food-service industry, which we 	
expect to grow modestly over the near term, reflecting a gradual economic 	
recovery and continued high unemployment rates. Still, we believe healthy 	
demand for Darling's finished products used for animal feed, pet food, and 	
bio-diesel will continue to drive high rates of sales turnover, which in turn 	
support Darling's modest seasonal working capital needs. We also expect the 	
combined company's scale to help it maintain its leading market positions in 	
the "noncaptive" segment of the domestic industry (in which companies render 	
third-party-supplied animal byproducts), while generating good EBITDA margins 	
(currently near 20%), which benefit from formula-based pricing.	
	
Darling's EBITDA grew significantly in 2011 compared with 2010, primarily 	
because of the Griffin acquisition but also because of higher raw material 	
volumes and increased pricing. Adjusted EBITDA grew by $270 million year over 	
year, and EBITDA margins for the year improved by about 400 basis points to 	
22.5%. However, we do not expect these trends to continue in fiscal 2012 and 	
are projecting EBITDA to decline by more than 10% year over year, reflecting 	
the following assumptions:	
	
     -- Mid-single-digit volume declines reflecting lower aggregate U.S. 	
protein byproduct production and a mix shift to lower-yielding byproducts such 	
as chicken.	
     -- Low-single-digit price declines reflecting our expectation for weaker 	
grain inflation, which is highly correlated with the company's primary 	
rendered products: meat and bone meal (MBM), bleachable fancy tallow (BFT), 	
and yellow grease (YG).	
     -- About a 2% decline in margins primarily due to a mix shift to 	
less-profitable product offerings that are less exposed to formula-based 	
pricing	
	
Despite our expectation for weakening operating performance next year, we do 	
not expect credit measures to weaken significantly, in part reflecting the 	
company's lower overall debt balances, which mute the impact to credit 	
measures from earnings volatility. Also, Darling derives some earnings 	
stability from its significant use of formula-based pricing. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Darling will have strong liquidity to meet its needs over the next 	
year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:	
	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 	
and revolving credit availability) to cover expected cash uses by over 1.5x 	
over the next year.	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA 	
were to decline by 30%.	
     -- We believe there is sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline 	
by 30% without the company breaching its financial covenants.	
     -- We believe Darling benefits from sound relationships with its banks, 	
and has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.  	
	
Cash sources in our analysis include about $390 million of availability on the 	
company's revolving credit facility maturing in 2015, and $265 million of 	
positive funds from operations. We believe these sources would meaningfully 	
cover working capital uses and estimated 2012 capital expenditures of more 	
than $150 million, including any unforeseen cost overruns for the company's 	
bio-fuel JV. The company has no near-term maturities after repaying its term 	
loan in full in January 2012. Its $250 million senior unsecured notes mature 	
in 2018.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Darling 	
International to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 	
report.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable ratings outlook on Darling International reflects our opinion that 	
the company will maintain its improved credit measures, including debt to 	
EBITDA of close to 1x and FFO to debt of over 60%, despite the possibility of 	
modestly weaker operating performance in 2012. We would consider lowering the 	
rating if the negative operating trends that affected the company in fiscal 	
2009 return, including adjusted EBITDA margins falling to about 16% and 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing to closer to 3x. In our opinion, this could 	
occur if rendering volumes fall by more than 5% and current prices for 	
rendering products declined by more than 20% (reverting back to 2010 average 	
levels or lower), while energy costs continue to escalate. A higher rating is 	
unlikely over the next year and would require an improved business risk 	
profile, either by adding more scale or by further diversifying its product 	
offerings.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                           To               From	
Darling International Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating   BB+/Stable/--    BB/Positive/--	
 Senior unsecured          BB+              BB 	
   Recovery rating         3                3	
	
	
Rating Withdrawn	
Darling International Inc.	
 Senior secured            N.R.             BBB-	
   Recovery rating         N.R.             1

