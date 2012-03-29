TEXT-S&P raises Darling International rating to 'BB+'

Overview -- Irving, Texas-based Darling International Inc.'s fiscal 2011 operating performance strengthened and the company repaid over $450 million in debt following its 2010 debt-financed acquisition of Griffin Industries and subsequent equity offering, resulting in significantly improved credit measures. -- We are raising our ratings on Darling, including our corporate credit rating, to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that despite the possibility of a modest decline in operating performance in fiscal 2012, Darling will maintain its improved credit measures. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Irving, Texas-based food and animal byproducts renderer Darling International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's $250 million senior unsecured notes maturing 2018 to 'BB+' from 'BB', with an unchanged recovery rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. While the estimated recovery value for the unsecured notes is in the 90%-100% range, we cap the recovery rating at '3', according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers in the 'BB' category. (See the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009.) We also withdrew our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's $300 million senior secured term loan B after the remaining $30 million outstanding balance on this debt was repaid in January 2012. We estimate that Darling has about $250 million in balance sheet debt remaining outstanding. Rationale The upgrade reflects Darling's continued improvement in credit measures after repaying about $430 million in debt during fiscal 2011 with free cash flow and about $293 million in net equity proceeds from a secondary offering completed in January 2011. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to below 1x at fiscal year-end 2011 compared with a pro forma ratio (including a full year of EBITDA contribution from Griffin Industries) of about 3.2x for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. Despite the possibility of moderately weaker earnings in fiscal 2012, we believe the company will sustain its improved credit measures given its substantially reduced debt balance. The ratings on Darling reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. Darling's intermediate financial risk profile primarily reflects the company's conservative financial policies (supported by last year's equity issuance and debt repayments). We believe that Darling will maintain a debt to EBITDA ratio near 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more than 60% over the next year, compared with respective ratios of 0.9x and 87.4% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Although these credit measure are better than the respective indicative ratio ranges of 2x-3x and 30%-45% for an intermediate financial risk profile, our financial risk assessment also reflects uncertainty over future financial policies as they relate to the use of free cash flow (projected to be greater than $150 million next year) and any future contingent liabilities and/or funding requirements for the company's Diamond Green Diesel Holding bio-fuel joint venture (JV) with Valero Energy Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). (We do not currently make any debt adjustments for the JV's debt and believe outstanding debt at the JV is nominal and nonrecourse to Darling. However, we will continue to monitor the amount of outstanding debt as the project progresses and evaluate the strategic importance of the JV to Darling to determine whether any future debt adjustment needs to be made to Darling's reported debt balances.) Key credit factors considered in our weak business risk assessment include Darling's reliance on the volatile protein-processing industry for a significant portion of the byproduct supplies it needs to operate its food rendering facilities, and its exposure to the food-service industry, which we expect to grow modestly over the near term, reflecting a gradual economic recovery and continued high unemployment rates. Still, we believe healthy demand for Darling's finished products used for animal feed, pet food, and bio-diesel will continue to drive high rates of sales turnover, which in turn support Darling's modest seasonal working capital needs. We also expect the combined company's scale to help it maintain its leading market positions in the "noncaptive" segment of the domestic industry (in which companies render third-party-supplied animal byproducts), while generating good EBITDA margins (currently near 20%), which benefit from formula-based pricing. Darling's EBITDA grew significantly in 2011 compared with 2010, primarily because of the Griffin acquisition but also because of higher raw material volumes and increased pricing. Adjusted EBITDA grew by $270 million year over year, and EBITDA margins for the year improved by about 400 basis points to 22.5%. However, we do not expect these trends to continue in fiscal 2012 and are projecting EBITDA to decline by more than 10% year over year, reflecting the following assumptions: -- Mid-single-digit volume declines reflecting lower aggregate U.S. protein byproduct production and a mix shift to lower-yielding byproducts such as chicken. -- Low-single-digit price declines reflecting our expectation for weaker grain inflation, which is highly correlated with the company's primary rendered products: meat and bone meal (MBM), bleachable fancy tallow (BFT), and yellow grease (YG). -- About a 2% decline in margins primarily due to a mix shift to less-profitable product offerings that are less exposed to formula-based pricing Despite our expectation for weakening operating performance next year, we do not expect credit measures to weaken significantly, in part reflecting the company's lower overall debt balances, which mute the impact to credit measures from earnings volatility. Also, Darling derives some earnings stability from its significant use of formula-based pricing. Liquidity We believe Darling will have strong liquidity to meet its needs over the next year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to cover expected cash uses by over 1.5x over the next year. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. -- We believe there is sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 30% without the company breaching its financial covenants. -- We believe Darling benefits from sound relationships with its banks, and has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Cash sources in our analysis include about $390 million of availability on the company's revolving credit facility maturing in 2015, and $265 million of positive funds from operations. We believe these sources would meaningfully cover working capital uses and estimated 2012 capital expenditures of more than $150 million, including any unforeseen cost overruns for the company's bio-fuel JV. The company has no near-term maturities after repaying its term loan in full in January 2012. Its $250 million senior unsecured notes mature in 2018. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Darling International to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook Our stable ratings outlook on Darling International reflects our opinion that the company will maintain its improved credit measures, including debt to EBITDA of close to 1x and FFO to debt of over 60%, despite the possibility of modestly weaker operating performance in 2012. We would consider lowering the rating if the negative operating trends that affected the company in fiscal 2009 return, including adjusted EBITDA margins falling to about 16% and adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing to closer to 3x. In our opinion, this could occur if rendering volumes fall by more than 5% and current prices for rendering products declined by more than 20% (reverting back to 2010 average levels or lower), while energy costs continue to escalate. A higher rating is unlikely over the next year and would require an improved business risk profile, either by adding more scale or by further diversifying its product offerings. Ratings List Upgraded To From Darling International Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Senior unsecured BB+ BB Recovery rating 3 3 Rating Withdrawn Darling International Inc. Senior secured N.R. BBB- Recovery rating N.R. 1