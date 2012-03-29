TEXT-S&P rates HD Supply

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is assigning issue and recovery ratings to HD Supply Inc.'s proposed refinancing, which includes several new offerings that the company will use to repay certain existing debt and extend maturities. Specifically we are assigning our: -- 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to HD Supply's proposed $1.5 billion ABL credit facility due March 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. -- 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to HD Supply's proposed $925 million term loan B due September 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default. -- 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to HD Supply's proposed $925 million first-lien notes due in 2019. The '2' recovery rating indicates substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default. -- 'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to HD Supply's proposed $775 million second-lien notes due in 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a default. -- 'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to HD Supply's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due in 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a default. The company expects that each of these instruments will have a springing maturity in the event that HD Supply doesn't refinance at least 75% of its existing subordinated notes before they come due in 2015. The springing maturities range from 45 days to 91 days prior to the subordinated notes' maturity. For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on HD Supply, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. The proposed refinancing does not affect our existing ratings on HD Supply, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. HD Supply is a leading industrial distributor of infrastructure and energy, maintenance, repair and improvement, and specialty construction products. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Although the refinancing will leave total debt outstanding unchanged, the capital structure will still have more than $5 billion of funded debt. We view liquidity as adequate pro forma for the proposed capital structure. Under the existing capital structure, the company has no significant debt due before 2014, and the new transactions should extend maturities out further. We assess the company as having a "satisfactory" business risk profile, characterized by its business-line diversity, leading market positions, and operational scale to weather the construction downturn. The severe and protracted downturn in U.S. construction activity strained HD Supply's operating performance in previous years. Although we remain uncertain about the ultimate depth and duration of the construction cycle's decline, HD Supply has increased its share of sales in the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and infrastructure markets and reduced the impact of the weak construction markets on its operating performance for the next one to two years. The stable long-term rating outlook reflects the improvement in HD Supply's operations, including a 10% increase in sales in its fiscal year ended January 2012, and a 25% increase in EBITDA, following good sequential performance through the fiscal year, despite still-weak end markets. Although we expect certain end markets, including construction, to remain weak, HD Supply has improved its operations and we expect further modest improvement in operations as the company maintains adequate liquidity. RATINGS LIST HD Supply Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned $1.5 bil. ABL revolver due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 1 $925 mil. term loan due 2017 B+ Recovery rating 2 $925 mil. sr sec first-lien notes due 2019 B+ Recovery rating 2 $775 mil. sr sec second-lien notes due 2020 CCC+ Recovery rating 6 $750 mil. sr unsec notes due 2020 CCC+ Recovery rating 6