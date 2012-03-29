FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms EASA ratings after EDENOR downgrade
March 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms EASA ratings after EDENOR downgrade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- EDENOR has shown very weak performance in 2011, and we expect that the 	
company will face cash constraints in the short term.	
     -- On March 27, 2012, we downgraded EDENOR to 'CCC+' from 'B-', but, as 	
the downgrade of EDENOR doesn't affect EASA's credit quality, we are affirming 	
our 'CCC' global scale ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on EASA.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's expected cash 	
sources and potential financial assistance from its parent will allow the 	
company to cover its financial obligations through 2012.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC' 	
ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Argentina-based holding 	
company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA). The outlook remained
stable.	
	
Rationale	
We based our affirmation on our assessment that EASA's credit quality is 	
already lower than that of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y 	
Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR; CCC+/Negative/--), which we
downgraded to 	
'CCC+' on March 27, 2012. Also, we continue to see the same incentives for 	
EASA's parent company, Pampa Energia S.A., to support it in the short term and 	
under our base-case assumptions. Nevertheless, in the medium-to-long term, we 	
believe that EASA's credit quality will mirror that of EDENOR and that Pampa 	
will have incentives to support temporary cash shortfalls as long as it sees 	
value in EDENOR.	
	
The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk 	
profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and 	
regulatory risks the company faces in Argentina. The ratings also reflect 	
EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized by weak debt 	
coverage, and some currency mismatch risk from its financial debt being 	
denominated in U.S. dollars. As of December 2011, its parent company, Pampa, 	
held a significant proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, providing some 	
flexibility and partially mitigating the negative factors.	
	
In 2011, EASA's cash sources increased significantly as a result of new 	
agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora de Energia 	
Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A. (EMDERSA) 	
(both not rated) that were transferred to EASA after EDENOR acquired these 	
companies in March 2011. Consequently, we expect EASA to continue receiving 	
annual fees of $2.5 million from EDENOR and approximately $3 million from 	
EMDERSA and EDEN. However, we don't expect it to receive any dividends from 	
EDENOR, at least in the next two years.	
	
EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity 	
distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession 	
contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely 	
populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires 	
province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a 	
99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a 	
78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of 	
San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an 	
electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires 	
through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of 	
selling part of its stake in EMDERSA.	
	
Liquidity 	
We assess EASA's liquidity position as "less than adequate," based on the 	
company's limited individual cash flow generation. Individually, as of 	
December 2011, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid investments 	
amounted to about $159,345, compared with short-term debt of $272,466. We 	
believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million, which would not 	
be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt service of 	
approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some financial 	
flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million to be 	
collected in June 2012. Also, its parent, Pampa, held a significant proportion 	
of EASA's notes due 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EASA was in compliance with its 	
covenants.	
	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's cash generation and 	
Pampa's support, if needed, will cover EASA's financial obligations through 	
2012. Any ratings upside is limited by the company's highly leveraged 	
financial position and weak debt coverage measures. On the other hand, we 	
could lower the ratings if we perceive lower-than-expected incentives for 	
Pampa to support its subsidiary.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Electricidad Argentina S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          CCC/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Global Scale                          CCC	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

