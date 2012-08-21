FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P reports on global uncertainty, North American credit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P reports on global uncertainty, North American credit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 - In a report published Aug. 20, 2012, titled "North American Credit
Conditions Are Clouded By Heightened Global Uncertainty," Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said it believes the chance of another recession in the U.S.
has risen, while the odds of a true double-dip downturn in the eurozone economy
remain high. 

"We do not believe the U.S. and European economies will improve substantially 
in the next year, even under our base-case economic scenarios. With the global 
economy weakening amid considerable downside risks, we anticipate more 
challenging credit conditions ahead," said Standard & Poor's senior managing 
director John Bilardello.

At the same time, the possible contagion from the European debt crisis, the 
potential so-called "fiscal cliff" (the collection of fiscal-tightening events 
set to occur at the end of this year and the beginning of 2013 without 
agreements to avert them), and the risk of a hard landing for China's economy 
have added greater uncertainty to U.S. economic prospects in upcoming months.

In Canada, the current mix of international and domestic macroeconomic 
conditions could bring about a rising level of unemployment and further 
constrain income growth for Canadian workers. These developments may 
potentially impair consumers' debt servicing capacity and amplify Canada's 
vulnerability to a housing market correction at some point in the future. 
However, our baseline assumption is that Canada's housing market is positioned 
for a soft landing.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.