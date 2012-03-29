TEXT-S&P rates Omnicare convertible notes 'BB'

Overview -- U.S. pharmaceutical services provider Omnicare is conducting a private exchange of approximately $257 million of its existing 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025 for $390 million of new 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2042. -- The exchange will push out the debt maturity, provide more favorable tax treatment of interest expense, increase the conversion strike price, and reduce the dilutive impact on the company's earnings per share. -- We are assigning our 'BB' subordinated debt rating and '4' recovery rating to Omnicare's new 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2042 and affirming all existing ratings. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for consistency in the number of beds served, flat revenues, and expansion of EBITDA margins by as much as 100 basis points in 2012. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB' subordinated debt rating and '4' recovery rating to Covington, Ky.-based Omnicare Inc.'s new $390 million, 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2042. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. The private debt exchange will add approximately $133 million of incremental debt, not significant enough to alter our ratings or outlook on Omnicare. Our adjusted debt to EBITDA calculation will increase to just over 4.0x from 3.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We rate Omnicare's existing senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we rate the senior unsecured 3.25% convertible debt 'B+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The ratings on Omnicare reflect our expectations for flat revenues in 2012, given the pressure created by new generic drugs and improved, but still stagnant, organic bed growth. We believe margins could improve by as much as 100 basis points (bps), given the impact of more profitable generic drugs and Omnicare's cost-saving initiatives. We expect it to generate roughly $450 million of operating cash flow in 2012, down from $550 million in 2011. However, 2011 included some working capital improvements and cash refunds for taxes unlikely to recur in 2012. Omnicare's "fair" business risk profile reflects the stabilization of beds served, and thus the stabilization of total prescriptions dispensed. We expect beds served to remain flat in 2012, with acquisitions providing some potential upside. Omnicare's number of beds served, a key driver of revenue growth, improved sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 1,378,000 from 1,376,000 as of Sept. 30, 2011. Omnicare did not acquire any beds in the fourth quarter of 2011, and this is its first quarter of organic bed growth in over eight years. We believe the company's refocus on customer experience, and sales and marketing helped it improve customer retention. The fair business risk profile continues to reflect Omnicare's narrow business focus, exposing it to industry-specific risks, such as the potential for future reimbursement pressure. However, risks partly are offset by the company's opportunity to capitalize on its leading position as a provider of pharmacy services to nursing homes and other long-term care providers, and its ability to generate free cash flow despite numerous operating hurdles over the past few years. Omnicare achieved its leading market position through a long series of acquisitions. It leverages this larger size to achieve operational economies of scale and improve its purchasing clout with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Given its broad industry presence, it would be difficult for any national managed care company to serve its nursing home and long-term care members without operating through Omnicare. Omnicare faces the potential for pricing pressures from Medicare Part D and Medicaid. Its contracts under Medicare Part D are renegotiated annually and could come under pressure in the future as the government tries to reduce health care costs. At just over 4x as of Dec. 31, 2011 (pro forma for the debt exchange), adjusted total debt to EBITDA is appropriate for a "significant" financial risk profile. We believe leverage may improve as Omnicare generates greater profits through generic drugs. Also, we believe Omnicare will reduce debt following the exchange; it redeemed its 6.125% and 6.875% senior subordinated notes in 2011, reducing total debt by about $180 million, net of new issuances. However, debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases could delay a further improvement in its financial risk profile. Liquidity We view Omnicare's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Omnicare's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, sources of liquidity included unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $580 million, and the company generated $550 million of operating cash flow during 2011. -- We expect Omnicare to generate roughly $450 million of operating cash flow in 2012, down from 2011 because of some working capital improvements and cash refunds for taxes that will not be repeated in 2012. -- We expect Omnicare to maintain significant availability under its undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility maturing 2016. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $60 million to $70 million. -- We also expect Omnicare to maintain its liquidity while making share repurchases and acquisitions. It repurchased $140 million shares and made $102 million of acquisitions in 2011. -- We believe Omnicare will have sufficient cushion under the senior credit agreement's interest coverage and leverage covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please our recovery report on Omnicare, published Aug. 4, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Omnicare is stable. We could lower our ratings if its recent stabilization in beds served reverses, it pursues significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or reductions in reimbursement push debt to EBITDA to more than 4x for more than one year. We could raise our rating if Omnicare reduces debt leverage to nearly 3x and establishes a commitment to operating near this credit metric. We believe this could be achieved through debt reduction, an increase in beds served, and a greater mix of highly profitable generic drugs. We believe Omnicare could achieve 3x leverage if the company can increase EBITDA margins by 200 bps while holding revenues flat. However, we do not expect this level of performance to be attained within 12 months. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Omnicare Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Omnicare Inc. Subordinated US$390 mil 3.75% sr sub convertible BB nts due 2042 Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Omnicare Inc. Senior Unsecured convertible nts B+
Recovery Rating 6
Senior Unsecured term loan A & revlvr BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Subordinated BB
Recovery Rating 4
Preferred Stock B