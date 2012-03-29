FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Omnicare convertible notes 'BB'
March 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Omnicare convertible notes 'BB'

Overview	
     -- U.S. pharmaceutical services provider Omnicare is conducting a private 	
exchange of approximately $257 million of its existing 3.75% convertible 	
senior subordinated notes due 2025 for $390 million of new 3.75% convertible 	
senior subordinated notes due 2042.	
     -- The exchange will push out the debt maturity, provide more favorable 	
tax treatment of interest expense, increase the conversion strike price, and 	
reduce the dilutive impact on the company's earnings per share.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' subordinated debt rating and '4' recovery 	
rating to Omnicare's new 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2042 	
and affirming all existing ratings.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for consistency in 	
the number of beds served, flat revenues, and expansion of EBITDA margins by 	
as much as 100 basis points in 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB' 	
subordinated debt rating and '4' recovery rating to Covington, Ky.-based 	
Omnicare Inc.'s new $390 million, 3.75% convertible senior subordinated notes 	
due 2042. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average 	
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
We also affirmed our existing ratings  on the company, including our 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
The private debt exchange will add approximately $133 million of incremental 	
debt, not significant enough to alter our ratings or outlook on Omnicare. Our 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA calculation will increase to just over 4.0x from 3.9x 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
We rate Omnicare's existing senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-' (two 	
notches above the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', 	
indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of 	
default. In addition, we rate the senior unsecured 3.25% convertible debt 'B+' 	
(two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a '6' recovery 	
rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the 	
event of default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Omnicare reflect our expectations for flat revenues in 2012, 	
given the pressure created by new generic drugs and improved, but still 	
stagnant, organic bed growth. We believe margins could improve by as much as 	
100 basis points (bps), given the impact of more profitable generic drugs and 	
Omnicare's cost-saving initiatives. We expect it to generate roughly $450 	
million of operating cash flow in 2012, down from $550 million in 2011. 	
However, 2011 included some working capital improvements and cash refunds for 	
taxes unlikely to recur in 2012.	
	
Omnicare's "fair" business risk profile reflects the stabilization of beds 	
served, and thus the stabilization of total prescriptions dispensed. We expect 	
beds served to remain flat in 2012, with acquisitions providing some potential 	
upside. Omnicare's number of beds served, a key driver of revenue growth, 	
improved sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 1,378,000 from 	
1,376,000 as of Sept. 30, 2011. Omnicare did not acquire any beds in the 	
fourth quarter of 2011, and this is its first quarter of organic bed growth in 	
over eight years. We believe the company's refocus on customer experience, and 	
sales and marketing helped it improve customer retention.	
	
The fair business risk profile continues to reflect Omnicare's narrow business 	
focus, exposing it to industry-specific risks, such as the potential for 	
future reimbursement pressure. However, risks partly are offset by the 	
company's opportunity to capitalize on its leading position as a provider of 	
pharmacy services to nursing homes and other long-term care providers, and its 	
ability to generate free cash flow despite numerous operating hurdles over the 	
past few years. Omnicare achieved its leading market position through a long 	
series of acquisitions. It leverages this larger size to achieve operational 	
economies of scale and improve its purchasing clout with pharmaceutical 	
manufacturers. Given its broad industry presence, it would be difficult for 	
any national managed care company to serve its nursing home and long-term care 	
members without operating through Omnicare.	
	
Omnicare faces the potential for pricing pressures from Medicare Part D and 	
Medicaid. Its contracts under Medicare Part D are renegotiated annually and 	
could come under pressure in the future as the government tries to reduce 	
health care costs.	
	
At just over 4x as of Dec. 31, 2011 (pro forma for the debt exchange), 	
adjusted total debt to EBITDA is appropriate for a "significant" financial 	
risk profile. We believe leverage may improve as Omnicare generates greater 	
profits through generic drugs. Also, we believe Omnicare will reduce debt 	
following the exchange; it redeemed its 6.125% and 6.875% senior subordinated 	
notes in 2011, reducing total debt by about $180 million, net of new 	
issuances. However, debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases could 	
delay a further improvement in its financial risk profile.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Omnicare's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that will 	
exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects 	
of Omnicare's liquidity are:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, sources of liquidity included unrestricted cash 	
and cash equivalents of $580 million, and the company generated $550 million 	
of operating cash flow during 2011.	
     -- We expect Omnicare to generate roughly $450 million of operating cash 	
flow in 2012, down from 2011 because of some working capital improvements and 	
cash refunds for taxes that will not be repeated in 2012.	
     -- We expect Omnicare to maintain significant availability under its 	
undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility maturing 2016.	
     -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $60 	
million to $70 million.	
     -- We also expect Omnicare to maintain its liquidity while making share 	
repurchases and acquisitions. It repurchased $140 million shares and made $102 	
million of acquisitions in 2011.	
     -- We believe Omnicare will have sufficient cushion under the senior 	
credit agreement's interest coverage and leverage covenants.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please our recovery report on Omnicare, 	
published Aug. 4, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Omnicare is stable. We could lower our ratings if its 	
recent stabilization in beds served reverses, it pursues significant 	
debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or reductions in 	
reimbursement push debt to EBITDA to more than 4x for more than one year. We 	
could raise our rating if Omnicare reduces debt leverage to nearly 3x and 	
establishes a commitment to operating near this credit metric. We believe this 	
could be achieved through debt reduction, an increase in beds served, and a 	
greater mix of highly profitable generic drugs. We believe Omnicare could 	
achieve 3x leverage if the company can increase EBITDA margins by 200 bps 	
while holding revenues flat. However, we do not expect this level of 	
performance to be attained within 12 months.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Omnicare Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
Omnicare Inc.	
 Subordinated 	
  US$390 mil 3.75% sr sub convertible   BB                 	
  nts due 2042                        	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Omnicare Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured convertible nts       B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
 Senior Unsecured term loan A & revlvr  BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Subordinated                           BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
 Preferred Stock                        B                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

