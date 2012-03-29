TEXT-S&P: Residential Capital ratings are unchanged

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap; CC/Watch Neg/C) are unchanged following a meeting on March 26 for bondholders of GMAC Financiera, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (GMAC Fin), a Mexican subsidiary of ResCap. On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's published a CreditWatch update on ResCap highlighting the potential for acceptance of a distressed exchange offer for rated debt issued by GMAC Fin and guaranteed by ResCap. Standard & Poor's indicated the possibility that we could lower the ratings on ResCap to selective default, should the exchange offer take place such that it would be viewed as a restructuring event and therefore an event of default under our criteria. (Please see "Ratings On Residential Capital LLC Remain On CreditWatch Negative On Subsidiary's Pending Exchange Offer" published March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) A meeting of GMAC Fin bondholders to consider the exchange offer and related measures was scheduled for March 26. Standard & Poor's has learned that the meeting did not attract sufficient participation of bondholders to meet quorum requirements for the proposed transaction. It is our understanding that the proposed transaction is no longer being pursued, and therefore we do not view it as a possible trigger for a near-term rating action on ResCap. To the extent that other options are proposed to reorganize or restructure GMAC Fin, Standard & Poor's will update the ratings on ResCap and related issues as needed. The ratings on ResCap are on CreditWatch with negative implications, recognizing that two of the company's senior credit facilities will come due on April 13, 2012. Although its parent Ally Financial has supported ResCap with equity and debt in the past, in our rating analysis of ResCap, we don't assume this support will continue. We will reassess the ratings on ResCap by mid-April to incorporate any actions taken to address the upcoming debt maturities, which may or may not benefit from further support from Ally.