FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Residential Capital ratings are unchanged
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Residential Capital ratings are unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Residential Capital LLC (ResCap; CC/Watch Neg/C) are unchanged following a
meeting on March 26 for bondholders of GMAC Financiera, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM,
E.N.R. (GMAC Fin), a Mexican subsidiary of ResCap.	
	
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's published a CreditWatch update on ResCap 	
highlighting the potential for acceptance of a distressed exchange offer for 	
rated debt issued by GMAC Fin and guaranteed by ResCap. Standard & Poor's 	
indicated the possibility that we could lower the ratings on ResCap to 	
selective default, should the exchange offer take place such that it would be 	
viewed as a restructuring event and therefore an event of default under our 	
criteria. (Please see "Ratings On Residential Capital LLC Remain On 	
CreditWatch Negative On Subsidiary's Pending Exchange Offer" published March 	
21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)	
	
A meeting of GMAC Fin bondholders to consider the exchange offer and related 	
measures was scheduled for March 26. Standard & Poor's has learned that the 	
meeting did not attract sufficient participation of bondholders to meet quorum 	
requirements for the proposed transaction. It is our understanding that the 	
proposed transaction is no longer being pursued, and therefore we do not view 	
it as a possible trigger for a near-term rating action on ResCap. To the 	
extent that other options are proposed to reorganize or restructure GMAC Fin, 	
Standard & Poor's will update the ratings on ResCap and related issues as 	
needed.	
	
The ratings on ResCap are on CreditWatch with negative implications, 	
recognizing that two of the company's senior credit facilities will come due 	
on April 13, 2012. Although its parent Ally Financial has supported ResCap 	
with equity and debt in the past, in our rating analysis of ResCap, we don't 	
assume this support will continue. We will reassess the ratings on ResCap by 	
mid-April to incorporate any actions taken to address the upcoming debt 	
maturities, which may or may not benefit from further support from Ally.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.