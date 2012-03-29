FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Preferred Proppants 'B+' rating
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Preferred Proppants 'B+' rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- U.S. frac sand producer Preferred Proppants LLC is seeking to add an 	
additional $125 million to its existing $225 million senior secured term loan 	
B, with proceeds expected to be used to repurchase shareholder interests and 	
fund a special dividend.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Preferred 	
Proppants. At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on its 	
senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-' as a result of the 	
proposed add-on.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that operating performance 	
and credit metrics will continue to improve during 2012, but that competitive 	
pressures will intensify over the intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Radnor, Pa.-based Preferred Proppants LLC. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's 	
senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-' because the proposed $125 	
million add-on to the existing facility will reduce our overall recovery 	
expectations. The total financing for the 2016 senior secured term loan B is 	
now $350 million. We also revised our recovery rating on the notes to '3', 	
indicating that the investors can expect to receive a meaningful (50% to 70%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '2'.	
	
Rationale	
The corporate credit rating affirmation reflects our view that Preferred 	
Proppants' credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012 despite the higher 	
debt load and changing market dynamics in the frac sand industry. We believe 	
that market competition is intensifying due to an influx of new entrants, 	
significant capacity expansion coming online over the next 12 months, and a 	
somewhat weaker demand for certain types of sand products as drilling activity 	
slows in response to low natural gas prices. The combination of these factors 	
leads us to believe that the supply/demand balance in the sand market is on 	
the brink of a shift towards possible oversupply.	
	
The 'B+' rating and stable rating outlook reflect our view of Preferred 	
Proppants' financial risk profile as "aggressive" and business risk profile as 	
"fair". Our base case scenario incorporates our view that the company is 	
somewhat protected from shifting dynamics in the frac sand market due to its 	
fully contracted position for both sand volumes and pricing in 2012. Longer 	
term, we expect the company's strong asset base, flexible production process, 	
logistics platform, and contracted position may reduce the impact of increased 	
competition on profitability. This assessment takes into account the company's 	
aggressive capital structure, which is influenced by high debt levels, as well 	
as its concentrated ownership structure, relatively short operating history, 	
and dependence on a single, cyclical end market.	
	
Preferred Proppants's performance in 2011 met our expectations, with pro forma 	
revenues (including the acquisition of Winn Bay Sands and excluding freight) 	
of $250 million and EBITDA of $101 million, with year end leverage of 4.3x. 	
Following the transaction, total debt will be approximately $527 million, with 	
leverage of 5.2x based on 2011 EBITDA. 	
	
Looking ahead, we expect the company will produce around 5 million tons of 	
frac sand in 2012, generating revenues in excess of $450 million (also 	
excluding freight) with adjusted EBITDA of $210 to $220 million. Given these 	
assumptions, we expect 2012 leverage to be below 2.5x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%. While we acknowledge these credit 	
metrics are good for our view of the firm's aggressive financial risk, we 	
believe these levels are appropriate given the industry dynamics coupled with 	
Preferred Proppants' modest size, exponential growth rate, and short operating 	
history. While the company does not expect to initiate a regular dividend at 	
this time, we view the proposed debt-financed special dividend to be 	
indicative of aggressive financial policies.	
	
In recent years, Preferred Proppants has undergone significant expansion of 	
its production facilities; it plans to continue boosting its raw sand capacity 	
and to open a facility that produces resin coatings at its Arizona plant in 	
third-quarter 2012. The company now has five mines, the three largest with 	
approximately equal annual production, and around 282 million tons of reserves 	
spread across the U.S. and Canada. The quality of its reserves, particularly 	
its ability to shift production between coarse and fine sand grades in order 	
to meet changing demand in the market, is a key rating factor underlying our 	
assessment of the business. Nearly all of the company's production is sold 	
under multiyear contracts to a fairly concentrated customer base, with the top 	
five customers accounting for about 80% of 2011 revenues. Preferred's 	
logistics network of nine geographically distributed storage terminals and a 	
pooling system of about 4,000 railcars is also a key strength, because freight 	
expenses can make up a significant portion of delivered cost to customers. 	
Given the cyclical and sometimes volatile nature of oil and natural gas 	
drilling, demand for the company's frac sand product and, therefore, its 	
overall profitability, can fluctuate significantly. However, the company's 	
asset base, movement into the higher-margin resin-coating business, and 	
flexible operating process contribute to our assessment of its business risk 	
as fair.	
	
The company's rapid expansion and relatively short operating history--it was 	
founded in late 2007--limit our insight into its ability to manage cash and 	
working capital at higher production levels. Preferred Proppants' aggressive 	
growth has also contributed to numerous debt refinancings and a continuously 	
changing capital structure throughout its short tenure. The private ownership 	
structure is highly concentrated between management and minority limited 	
partners, which we factor into our assessment of an aggressive financial 	
profile because it increases pressure to return capital to shareholders in the 	
medium term.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Preferred Proppants' liquidity position is "adequate". As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, the company had total liquidity of $48 million, consisting of $18 	
million in cash and full availability under its $30 million revolving credit 	
facility due 2016. Our view of the company's liquidity profile also 	
incorporates the following expectations:	
     -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 	
months;	
     -- Liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%; and	
     -- There is sufficient headroom under the company's covenant for EBITDA 	
to decline by 20% without causing a covenant breach.	
	
We expect Preferred Proppants' liquidity position in 2012 to gradually 	
strengthen as capital expenditures decline and capacity increases, with 	
significant improvements in 2013. FFO is expected to be about $135 million at 	
year end. We expect working capital demands to grow as sales increase in 2012, 	
but also that the company will closely manage its working capital growth and 	
that free operating cash flow will approximate about $40 million in 2012. We 	
expect this to improve further in 2013, with further declines in capital 	
expenditures as the company completes its capacity expansions.	
	
The amended credit agreement removes the interest coverage ratio of 3x for 	
Preferred's credit facilities and removes the final 3.25x leverage stepdown in 	
the third quarter of 2013. Following the transaction, the company's credit 	
facilities include a total leverage covenant of 4.5x. Its secured facilities 	
include a leverage covenant of 4.25x in 2012, stepping down to 3.75x 	
thereafter. Based on our performance expectations, we expect the company will 	
maintain covenant cushions in excess of 20% for all three covenants over the 	
next 12 to 18 months. The debt amortization schedule includes payments of 	
approximately $20 million in 2012 and 2013, which we view as manageable. The 	
term loans and revolving credit facilities are due in 2016. We do not expect 	
the company to initiate a regular dividend or pursue additional acquisitions 	
in the coming months.	
	
Recovery analysis 	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Preferred 	
Proppants to be published shortly following the release of this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment of the company's rapid 	
growth rate and short operating history. We expect Preferred Proppants to 	
continue to benefit in the coming quarters due to strong demand for coarse 	
sand products from its end markets and that it will realize increased 	
production levels as a result of capacity expansions. As a result, we expect 	
2012 leverage around 2.5x and FFO to debt above 20%.	
	
A ratings upgrade is less likely over the next 12 to 18 months given the 	
external market environment coupled with the company's modest size, short 	
operating history, and our assessment of its aggressive financial profile. 	
However, we could raise the ratings if the company solidifies its competitive 	
position by increasing its size and scope, and if it demonstrates less 	
aggressive financial policies. 	
	
We could lower the rating if the company's liquidity position deteriorates due 	
to increases in working capital, it fails to expand capacity as expected, it 	
initiates a program to return capital to shareholders in lieu of expected debt 	
repayments, or if demand from end markets stalls. Specifically, we could lower 	
the rating if leverage rises above 5x or the company's liquidity position no 	
longer meets our criteria definition for adequate liquidity.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Preferred Proppants LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Preferred Proppants LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

