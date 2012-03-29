TEXT-S&P affirms Preferred Proppants 'B+' rating

March 29 - Overview -- U.S. frac sand producer Preferred Proppants LLC is seeking to add an additional $125 million to its existing $225 million senior secured term loan B, with proceeds expected to be used to repurchase shareholder interests and fund a special dividend. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Preferred Proppants. At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on its senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-' as a result of the proposed add-on. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that operating performance and credit metrics will continue to improve during 2012, but that competitive pressures will intensify over the intermediate term. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Radnor, Pa.-based Preferred Proppants LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-' because the proposed $125 million add-on to the existing facility will reduce our overall recovery expectations. The total financing for the 2016 senior secured term loan B is now $350 million. We also revised our recovery rating on the notes to '3', indicating that the investors can expect to receive a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '2'. Rationale The corporate credit rating affirmation reflects our view that Preferred Proppants' credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012 despite the higher debt load and changing market dynamics in the frac sand industry. We believe that market competition is intensifying due to an influx of new entrants, significant capacity expansion coming online over the next 12 months, and a somewhat weaker demand for certain types of sand products as drilling activity slows in response to low natural gas prices. The combination of these factors leads us to believe that the supply/demand balance in the sand market is on the brink of a shift towards possible oversupply. The 'B+' rating and stable rating outlook reflect our view of Preferred Proppants' financial risk profile as "aggressive" and business risk profile as "fair". Our base case scenario incorporates our view that the company is somewhat protected from shifting dynamics in the frac sand market due to its fully contracted position for both sand volumes and pricing in 2012. Longer term, we expect the company's strong asset base, flexible production process, logistics platform, and contracted position may reduce the impact of increased competition on profitability. This assessment takes into account the company's aggressive capital structure, which is influenced by high debt levels, as well as its concentrated ownership structure, relatively short operating history, and dependence on a single, cyclical end market. Preferred Proppants's performance in 2011 met our expectations, with pro forma revenues (including the acquisition of Winn Bay Sands and excluding freight) of $250 million and EBITDA of $101 million, with year end leverage of 4.3x. Following the transaction, total debt will be approximately $527 million, with leverage of 5.2x based on 2011 EBITDA. Looking ahead, we expect the company will produce around 5 million tons of frac sand in 2012, generating revenues in excess of $450 million (also excluding freight) with adjusted EBITDA of $210 to $220 million. Given these assumptions, we expect 2012 leverage to be below 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%. While we acknowledge these credit metrics are good for our view of the firm's aggressive financial risk, we believe these levels are appropriate given the industry dynamics coupled with Preferred Proppants' modest size, exponential growth rate, and short operating history. While the company does not expect to initiate a regular dividend at this time, we view the proposed debt-financed special dividend to be indicative of aggressive financial policies. In recent years, Preferred Proppants has undergone significant expansion of its production facilities; it plans to continue boosting its raw sand capacity and to open a facility that produces resin coatings at its Arizona plant in third-quarter 2012. The company now has five mines, the three largest with approximately equal annual production, and around 282 million tons of reserves spread across the U.S. and Canada. The quality of its reserves, particularly its ability to shift production between coarse and fine sand grades in order to meet changing demand in the market, is a key rating factor underlying our assessment of the business. Nearly all of the company's production is sold under multiyear contracts to a fairly concentrated customer base, with the top five customers accounting for about 80% of 2011 revenues. Preferred's logistics network of nine geographically distributed storage terminals and a pooling system of about 4,000 railcars is also a key strength, because freight expenses can make up a significant portion of delivered cost to customers. Given the cyclical and sometimes volatile nature of oil and natural gas drilling, demand for the company's frac sand product and, therefore, its overall profitability, can fluctuate significantly. However, the company's asset base, movement into the higher-margin resin-coating business, and flexible operating process contribute to our assessment of its business risk as fair. The company's rapid expansion and relatively short operating history--it was founded in late 2007--limit our insight into its ability to manage cash and working capital at higher production levels. Preferred Proppants' aggressive growth has also contributed to numerous debt refinancings and a continuously changing capital structure throughout its short tenure. The private ownership structure is highly concentrated between management and minority limited partners, which we factor into our assessment of an aggressive financial profile because it increases pressure to return capital to shareholders in the medium term. Liquidity In our view, Preferred Proppants' liquidity position is "adequate". As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total liquidity of $48 million, consisting of $18 million in cash and full availability under its $30 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Our view of the company's liquidity profile also incorporates the following expectations: -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- Liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- There is sufficient headroom under the company's covenant for EBITDA to decline by 20% without causing a covenant breach. We expect Preferred Proppants' liquidity position in 2012 to gradually strengthen as capital expenditures decline and capacity increases, with significant improvements in 2013. FFO is expected to be about $135 million at year end. We expect working capital demands to grow as sales increase in 2012, but also that the company will closely manage its working capital growth and that free operating cash flow will approximate about $40 million in 2012. We expect this to improve further in 2013, with further declines in capital expenditures as the company completes its capacity expansions. The amended credit agreement removes the interest coverage ratio of 3x for Preferred's credit facilities and removes the final 3.25x leverage stepdown in the third quarter of 2013. Following the transaction, the company's credit facilities include a total leverage covenant of 4.5x. Its secured facilities include a leverage covenant of 4.25x in 2012, stepping down to 3.75x thereafter. Based on our performance expectations, we expect the company will maintain covenant cushions in excess of 20% for all three covenants over the next 12 to 18 months. The debt amortization schedule includes payments of approximately $20 million in 2012 and 2013, which we view as manageable. The term loans and revolving credit facilities are due in 2016. We do not expect the company to initiate a regular dividend or pursue additional acquisitions in the coming months. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Preferred Proppants to be published shortly following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment of the company's rapid growth rate and short operating history. We expect Preferred Proppants to continue to benefit in the coming quarters due to strong demand for coarse sand products from its end markets and that it will realize increased production levels as a result of capacity expansions. As a result, we expect 2012 leverage around 2.5x and FFO to debt above 20%. A ratings upgrade is less likely over the next 12 to 18 months given the external market environment coupled with the company's modest size, short operating history, and our assessment of its aggressive financial profile. However, we could raise the ratings if the company solidifies its competitive position by increasing its size and scope, and if it demonstrates less aggressive financial policies. We could lower the rating if the company's liquidity position deteriorates due to increases in working capital, it fails to expand capacity as expected, it initiates a program to return capital to shareholders in lieu of expected debt repayments, or if demand from end markets stalls. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Preferred Proppants LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Preferred Proppants LLC Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 2