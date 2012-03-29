TEXT-S&P raises Nationstar Mortgage ratings to 'B+'

March 29 - Overview -- Nationstar Mortgage LLC has improved its market position while maintaining adequate earnings and capital. -- As a result, we raised our counterparty credit on Nationstar to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. -- At the same time, we also raised our rating on the firm's senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'. -- The stable outlook reflects the firm's improved earnings and strengthened strategic position, offset by the operational risks the firm is likely incur as it continues to grow rapidly. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty credit rating on Nationstar Mortgage LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Nationstar's senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'. Rationale The upgrades reflect management's ability to maintain adequate capital while significantly improving the firm's strategic position. The positive rating factors include low credit risk, good risk management, and favorable near-term market conditions. The company is expanding quickly not only through acquisitions, but also through a significant influx of servicing opportunities as banks shed "high-touch" servicing. We expect Nationstar's cash flows and earnings to improve as a result of this trend. Nationstar raised $247 million with its March 2012 initial public offering (IPO), significantly reducing leverage. We believe, however, that management will issue significant amounts of new debt to fund growth in the servicing portfolio. The firm's leverage along with the its dependence on market funding and its limited earnings track record partially offset the positive momentum. Finally, we remain uncertain about the prospects of the firm's long-term strategy for operating in a more normalized housing market. From 2007 through 2012, Nationstar has been growing its two complementary business lines. It has done so by expanding its high-touch servicing operation to take advantage of the market's need for more capable servicers, and by changing its origination platform so that it now originates prime loans instead of subprime mortgages. Our rating also reflects the limited credit risk associated with originating conforming loans for agency execution by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The firm's risk management, which we consider "adequate", also supports the rating because it contains some strong elements. For example, Nationstar's risk-management procedures and communication are codified, and it has an independent enterprise risk management infrastructure. This is above average for a company of Nationstar's size. Management grew the servicing portfolio to $107 billion as of year-end 2011 from $33.7 billion as of year-end 2009. During the next two years, the origination platform should complement the high-touch servicing business, especially in a more benign economy or if the mortgage market evolves so that there are fewer subprime loans. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of Nationstar's improved earnings and strong strategic position, offset by the operational risks that result from the firm's rapid growth. Although Nationstar's competitive position has improved since we assigned the rating in 2010, we could lower the rating if the firm's earnings and interest coverage deteriorate materially. Specifically, if the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest (excluding one-time noncash charges) falls below 1.2x for more than two consecutive quarters without a credible plan to return to more normal levels, we likely would downgrade the firm. We could upgrade the rating if the firm's growth rate slows and if it is able to maintain leverage and earnings metrics. Specifically, for an upgrade, we would expect normalized debt to adjusted total equity to be under 5x and debt outside the warehouse to adjusted EBITDA to remain under 4x. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Upgraded To From Nationstar Mortgage LLC Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+ B Nationstar Capital Corp. Senior Unsecured B+ B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.