#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises Nationstar Mortgage ratings to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 29 - Overview	
     -- Nationstar Mortgage LLC has improved its market position while 	
maintaining adequate earnings and capital.	
     -- As a result, we raised our counterparty credit on Nationstar to 'B+' 	
from 'B'. The outlook is stable.	
     -- At the same time, we also raised our rating on the firm's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the firm's improved earnings and 	
strengthened strategic position, offset by the operational risks the firm is 	
likely incur as it continues to grow rapidly. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty 	
credit rating on Nationstar Mortgage LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is 	
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Nationstar's 	
senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrades reflect management's ability to maintain adequate capital while 	
significantly improving the firm's strategic position. The positive rating 	
factors include low credit risk, good risk management, and favorable near-term 	
market conditions. The company is expanding quickly not only through 	
acquisitions, but also through a significant influx of servicing opportunities 	
as banks shed "high-touch" servicing. We expect Nationstar's cash flows and 	
earnings to improve as a result of this trend. 	
	
Nationstar raised $247 million with its March 2012 initial public offering 	
(IPO), significantly reducing leverage. We believe, however, that management 	
will issue significant amounts of new debt to fund growth in the servicing 	
portfolio. The firm's leverage along with the its dependence on market funding 	
and its limited earnings track record partially offset the positive momentum. 	
Finally, we remain uncertain about the prospects of the firm's long-term 	
strategy for operating in a more normalized housing market.	
	
From 2007 through 2012, Nationstar has been growing its two complementary 	
business lines. It has done so by expanding its high-touch servicing operation 	
to take advantage of the market's need for more capable servicers, and by 	
changing its origination platform so that it now originates prime loans 	
instead of subprime mortgages. Our rating also reflects the limited credit 	
risk associated with originating conforming loans for agency execution by 	
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.	
	
The firm's risk management, which we consider "adequate", also supports the 	
rating because it contains some strong elements. For example, Nationstar's 	
risk-management procedures and communication are codified, and it has an 	
independent enterprise risk management infrastructure. This is above average 	
for a company of Nationstar's size.	
	
Management grew the servicing portfolio to $107 billion as of year-end 2011 	
from $33.7 billion as of year-end 2009. During the next two years, the 	
origination platform should complement the high-touch servicing business, 	
especially in a more benign economy or if the mortgage market evolves so that 	
there are fewer subprime loans.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view of Nationstar's improved earnings and 	
strong strategic position, offset by the operational risks that result from 	
the firm's rapid growth. 	
	
Although Nationstar's competitive position has improved since we assigned the 	
rating in 2010, we could lower the rating if the firm's earnings and interest 	
coverage deteriorate materially. Specifically, if the ratio of adjusted EBITDA 	
to interest (excluding one-time noncash charges) falls below 1.2x for more 	
than two consecutive quarters without a credible plan to return to more normal 	
levels, we likely would downgrade the firm. We could upgrade the rating if the 	
firm's growth rate slows and if it is able to maintain leverage and earnings 	
metrics. Specifically, for an upgrade, we would expect normalized debt to 	
adjusted total equity to be under 5x and debt outside the warehouse to 	
adjusted EBITDA to remain under 4x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Nationstar Mortgage LLC	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Stable/--       B/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 B	
	
Nationstar Capital Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 B	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

