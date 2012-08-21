TEXT-S&P cuts London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 ratings

OVERVIEW -- We have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes due to our view of the increased risks associated with the upcoming loan maturity, and the tail period of two years to legal final maturity. -- London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 is a U.K. CMBS transaction that closed in 2005. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to ' BBB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A notes. At the same time, we have lowered to ' BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class B notes (see list below). Today's rating actions reflect our view of the refinance risks associated with the upcoming loan maturity,the tail period of two years to legal final maturity. On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed our ratings on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative following the rating actions we took on the bank account holder (BNY Mellon) on Nov. 29, 2011, due to the application of our revised bank criteria (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011, and "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011). London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 is a secured loan U.K. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed on Nov. 29, 2005. The loan is due to mature on Oct. 15, 2012 and is backed by five properties, four of which are located in central London and one in Manchester. The loan has a senior loan balance of GBP234.2 million and a B-loan (GBP128.25 million). The B-loan does not form part of the securitization. The securitized loan continues to perform well and benefit from stable financial ratios. The portfolio occupancy rate has remained at 100% since closing and rental income has increased as a result of fixed and upward-only rent reviews incorporated into the leases. However, refinance risk has increased since our last review in 2009 due to loan maturity in October 2012 and the lease expiry of two properties: Trinity Bridge House (which has less than one year term certain remaining) and Skipton House (about four years term certain remaining). Trinity Bridge House is an eight-storey office building, located within a mixed-use area of Greater Manchester, approximately 3 kilometers (km) west of the city centre. The building, constructed in the late 1990s, is leased to the Secretary of State for the Environment, for a term expiring in 2013. The rent review mechanism permits a fixed rental uplift every five years, at a rate of 4% a year compounding. We consider the rent to be over-rented due to the fixed rent-review patterns. The uncertain intentions of the existing tenant, a general lack of consumer confidence, and business occupier demand in the area have caused greater stress on the sustainable income from the property. Skipton House is a modern, seven-storey office building constructed in the early 1990s with a total floor area of 20,247 square meters (sq m). The property is located close to the Elephant and Castle roundabout, about 1.5 km south of the River Thames, within the London Borough of Southwark. The entire building is let to the Secretary of State for the Department of Health on a lease expiring in 2016. In our opinion, the short lease term until expiry and secondary location of the asset within its sub-market increase refinancing risk. The three other properties are located in central London and continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals. Of the portfolio income, 66% is let to the Secretary of State and the remainder is let to multinational companies with a weighted-average unexpired lease term of 6.6 years. In our opinion, the increased refinance risk in light of the upcoming loan maturity in October 2012 outweighs the positive credit indicators. In addition, the two-year tail period places further pressure on the ability to workout the loan. We have therefore lowered to 'BBB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes. At the same time, we have lowered to 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class B notes. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions

RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 PLC GBP234.2 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATING LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A BBB (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg RATING LOWERED B BBB- (sf) AA (sf)