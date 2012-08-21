FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 1
bp (bp) to 202 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened
by 1 bp to 638 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 1 bp to 132 bps, the
'A' spread tightened by 2 bps to 172 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 1 bp
to 249 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 1 bp to 432 bps, the 'B' spread
remained flat at 669 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 2 bps to 1,070 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities 
contracted by 1 bp each to 286 bps, 299 bps, 292 bps, and 211 bps, 
respectively. Telecommunications contracted by 2 bps to 314 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 748 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

