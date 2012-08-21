TEXT-Fitch: U.S. auto loan losses decline, origination remains strong

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review 2Q12 (Losses Down, Origination Strong)Aug 21 - Steady improvement in U.S. auto loan asset quality continued in the second quarter of 2012, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. At the same time as lending standards at banks and captive finance companies eased somewhat and used car values fell slightly. Fitch expects robust loan demand and good liquidity in the capital markets to fuel further auto loan growth in the near term. Auto lender credit metrics should weaken somewhat over the next year, with further declines in used vehicle values and normalization of credit trends. However, Fitch does not expect auto lenders to report substantially weaker credit performance in the second half of 2012, supporting existing ratings. The full 'U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review 2Q12' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.