TEXT-Fitch: U.S. auto loan losses decline, origination remains strong
August 21, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. auto loan losses decline, origination remains strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review 2Q12 (Losses Down,
Origination Strong)Aug 21 - Steady improvement in U.S. auto loan asset quality continued in the
second quarter of 2012, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. At the same
time as lending standards at banks and captive finance companies eased somewhat
and used car values fell slightly.

Fitch expects robust loan demand and good liquidity in the capital markets to
fuel further auto loan growth in the near term.

Auto lender credit metrics should weaken somewhat over the next year, with
further declines in used vehicle values and normalization of credit trends.
However, Fitch does not expect auto lenders to report substantially weaker
credit performance in the second half of 2012, supporting existing ratings.

The full 'U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review 2Q12' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

