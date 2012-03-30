TEXT-Fitch release RWE

March 30 - The decision by RWE and E.ON not to proceed with their Horizon Nuclear Power projects in the UK is unsurprising given need of these companies to improve their financial profiles, the long lead-times, cost of new nuclear construction and Germany’s 2011 changed stance on nuclear power. However, lack of regulatory clarity on such large investments is unlikely to have helped. RWE and E.ON have decided not to pursue their Horizon Nuclear Power joint venture, which was due to build two new nuclear reactors in the UK with total capacity of 6gw. Instead the companies are seeking a buyer for these projects. An exit is unsurprising. E.ON (‘A’/Stable) and RWE (‘A’/Negative) were both affected by the German decision, following the Fukushima incident in Japan, to accelerate its exit from nuclear power, and the introduction of a nuclear tax. Both are managing their financial profiles through measures including disposal programmes, capex reductions and operating efficiencies. Nuclear power stations are capex intensive and take a long time to build and bring into operation. The Horizon plants were not expected to be profitable until the mid-2020s. The decision was also probably influenced by a lack of regulatory clarity. While the UK has expressed its support for nuclear energy, details of how new plants will be remunerated have yet to be ironed out, complicating investment decisions. Direct capex savings, even in the medium term, may not be as high as could be imagined, as the capex profile is both long and back-ended. Not investing in such long-term projects will, however, allow the companies flexibility to pursue investments with a more immediate payback. These nuclear plants formed part of the UK’s strategy to ensure energy security. A quarter of the UK’s generation capacity is due to be retired in the next decade. Investment is being encouraged in low-carbon technologies, including nuclear.