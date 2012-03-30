FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes global Q1 covered bond characteristrics
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes global Q1 covered bond characteristrics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has published an updated version of its “Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary” article for first-quarter (Q1) 2012. The article provides our assessment of the characteristics of the listed covered bond programs that contribute to our rating opinion.

We currently rate:

-- 96 covered bond programs, the ratings on which are linked to the issuer (that is, covered bonds that have or can have asset-liability mismatches); and

-- 57 covered bond programs, the ratings on which are not linked to the issuer. These covered bond programs encompass 52 Spanish multi-cedulas transactions, the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA’s covered bond program, and the global covered bond programs of the Bank of Scotland PLC (GBP15 billion), Clydesdale Bank PLC Global Covered Bond Program, Barclays Bank PLC (GBP3.054 billion), and BPCE Home Loans FCT.

This article focuses only on covered bonds that have or may have an asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)--i.e., where the rating is linked to the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.