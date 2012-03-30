TEXT-Fitch on Commerzbank credit profile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Commerzbank’s renegotiated deal to hold on to its Eurohypo division does not contain any restrictions that would harm the bank’s strategy or credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. The new agreement has no ratings impact for either Commerzbank or Eurohypo. The Issuer Default Ratings of both banks are driven by external support and we believe the German authorities will remain very likely to provide support if needed. As part of the state aid package for Commerzbank in 2009, the European Commission required the group to sell Eurohypo, which is Germany’s largest covered bond (Pfandbrief) issuer, by the end of 2014. However, Eurohypo’s substantial exposure to southern European sovereigns and its very large commercial real estate loan portfolio, as well as its dependence on unsecured funding from Commerzbank, made it increasingly difficult to find a buyer on commercial terms. Our view for several months has been that a renegotiated state aid package allowing Eurohypo to be wound down under the continued ownership of Commerzbank would be the most likely outcome. The terms of the new deal place certain restrictions on Commerzbank. These include limiting the size of its strategic commercial real estate portfolio through to 2015, limiting new business in that unit to EUR5bn annually until the end of 2015, banning acquisitions until March 2014 and restricting core assets to no more than EUR600bn from the end of 2012 through to the end of 2014. Fitch does not expect these restrictions to make any notable difference to Commerzbank’s strategy. The bank’s focus on strengthening its capital position means it has already limited the amount of new business it is doing. It has also been shrinking its balance sheet and is not likely to be interested in acquisitions. Commerzbank’s ‘A+'/Stable rating and Eurohypo’s ‘A-'/Stable rating are both at their respective Support Rating Floors. In our view, Germany’s authorities would provide support if Eurohypo were too large to be resolved solely by Commerzbank in a prolonged and deteriorating sovereign debt crisis. Commerzbank’s Viability Rating, which strips out potential state support, is at the bottom of the investment-grade category, at ‘bbb-'. This would be higher without Eurohypo. Fitch expects it to take several years of Eurohypo scaling down its balance sheet before it reaches a size where it ceases to be a drag on Commerzbank’s Viability Rating. However, if it is able to find buyers for large parts of its portfolio before these run off on maturity, this would bring positive momentum to Commerzbank’s Viability Rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)